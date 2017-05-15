SHARE Custom Street Car Heaven In Odaiba

15th May 2017 2 Comments
Custom Culture To Blow Your Mind

I hope you guys are ready, because after the madness of Wekfest, we’ve got another round of Japan’s vast and varied car culture, this time thanks to the guys and gals at Mooneyes.

Seeing as Japan is now in the midst of spring, the event can be none other than the Street Car Nationals, otherwise known as a complete and utter takeover of the Odaiba neigborhood of Tokyo.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_01

As I arrived at Fune-no-kagakukan Station, the view looking down into the venue was pretty captivating. I’ve been covering this event religiously for years now, and it just never seems to get old.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

One of the great things about shooting a car event at Odaiba is the very Japanese-like backdrop, dominated by the Fuji Television building, to really set the mood.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_03

As always with a Mooneyes gathering, half the fun is hanging around on the streets outside and checking out the late arrivals line up to either make it into the show or roll into the nearby parking areas.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_04

It’s here that you can start getting a nice preview of the main event.

  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_05
  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

I could bang on about the variety, or just let you appreciate it from the pictures. The contrast between cars converging on the Street Car Nationals can be pretty comical at times.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

Here’s an example that really made me laugh. A Chevy El Camino, home to a perfect example of how inefficient the combustion engine can be…

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

And about 30 seconds later a Toyota Mirai. This is a fuel cell production car that runs on compressed hydrogen and makes its electricity on board; the only emission is pure water. Total side-thought here, but what was the designer of Mirai – which means future in Japanese – and those that signed it off thinking? I know there were two big hydrogen tanks that had to be factored into the design, but did they really need to create something so damn ugly?!

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

Purists may cringe, but a baby blue, slammed Honda NSX soon arrived on the other side of the street to restore balance in the universe.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

While the gates to the show open up early, it takes a long time to accommodate the hundreds of cars that are signed up to be on display.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

Not to worry though, the lines of cars waiting to get into the venue make for some awesome photo opportunities.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

Sometimes the trees open up enough to include the Fuji Television building in the background. Here, Japanese futuristic architecture meets a chopped and slammed ’27 Chevy.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

And speaking of Chevys, check out this ’68 C/K10 that had been driven down from Ibaraki Prefecture.

The Japanese Lead The Way
mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

As fun as it is to indulge in the tangible energy that lingers outside the venue during roll-in, I soon found myself inside and beginning my journey up and down the rows of neatly arranged cars. One of the first that stood out was this red Renault 5-based van – the Express as it was known in Europe. Sitting on white Speedline wheels and proudly displaying Turbo-look bumpers and lip, it was getting a ton of attention. It’s just another example of the curious machinery that Japanese enthusiasts are interested in and love showing off.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

This wasn’t the first time I had seen one of these bosozoku electric scooter/cooler thingies, but given the line-up I had to take in some of the details.

  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_17
  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

Check out the air horns and the short handle bars – only in Japan!

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

The sheer variety of cars on show at the Street Car Nationals is what makes this event so great. What began as an American custom car meet back when the Mooneyes brand first came to Japan, has grown into something so much bigger. I like to think of it as a huge celebration of many different Japanese car customizing styles, from cool neo-classic street cars like this Z31 on Work Meister M1Rs…

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

To heavily customized kei trucks pulling speaker-laden trailers. Err… what? Exactly!

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

This Civic Shuttle on Wing Co. turbine wheels was a nostalgic look back in the late ’80s, but it now flaunts the sort of stance that will get you kudos in this decade.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

Another car from the ’80s was this Z28 Camaro; it’s built for racing and finished off with a set of SSR rims for a JDM touch.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

Every year at this Mooneyes event there seems to be more vans – something I’m OK with. Did you know that the popularity of American vans in the late ’80s and early ’90s is what prompted the Japanese auto manufacturers to rethink their van production? It was the Chevy Astro in particular that led them to realize they needed to make Japanese vans more family-friendly. The rest is history I guess.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

Last week, while spotlighting an SVX at Wekfest, I talked about how Subaru has lost its way, and this trio only cemented the fact for me. These two generations of Legacy Wagon and the Alcyone are great examples of how Subaru was cool and a little unique. Everything it makes now is bland.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

When it comes to unique though, nothing touches a Fiat Multipla – especially one dumped on small-diameter mesh wheels. Trust the Japanese to make a model that’s both as hated and loved as this six-seater people carrier actually look pretty good. I particularly like the blue tint on the ridiculously tall glass. What do you guys think of this thing?

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_28

Photographing a Willys right after the Multipa weirdly had me seeing some similarities.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

If there’s one wheel design that seems to be coming back into fashion it’s the four-spoke. Last year, Barramundi debuted the Sunder model and then Work dropped its new Equip 40, but how could we possibly forget the BREs, as fitted to this Datsun 510 truck.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

I really couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give this P10 Nissan Primera on BBS LMs a bit of love. With all the weird stuff Nissan makes these days, I miss the old days when it was producing sporty, fun-to-drive sedans that also had motorsport pedigree.

Can’t Forget The American Iron
mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

Given this was a Mooneyes show, there’s no way I could overlook the American iron.

  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_38
  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

Muscle cars are always very well represented at the show, as are wild custom creations.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

And what would a gathering like this be without a few pink Cadillacs?!

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

On the other side of the spectrum, and parked right in front of the Mooneyes booth, was this Plymouth Belvedere built for the quarter mile.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

But I guess you might have already figured that out by the purposeful stance and Hoosier drag rubber. Those monster rear tires must properly hook-up off the line.

  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_32
mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_33

Also built for drag racing was this Bug from the guys at FLAT4, a shop I recently stopped at during my cycle ride down Meguro-Dori in Tokyo.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

Remember the 2-stroke Mazda Porter kei truck I spotlighted at this show last year? Well, the owner of that car has been busy over the last year putting the finishing touches to a whole new project, one he built for his young daughter. It might not be self-propelled, but this slammed Radio Flyer rat rod oozes style.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

If there’s one type of car that has always fascinated me it’s massive American coupes from the ’70s. These things are so against everything I ever learned about cars growing up; they’re unnecessarily huge, impossibly heavy, and so removed from offering anything near a thrilling drive. That said, custom examples like these Lincoln Continentals are stupidly cool and must be rather fun to cruise in.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_39

I can’t get over the overhang these cars had.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_40

The entire V8 fit behind the front axle line, which theoretically would make it rather nice steer, but I don’t think steering finesse and feedback was the forte here. Still, they’re damn cool cars in their own right.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_44

FLEX is another shop I stopped by on Meguro Street, and it was present with a few customized Land Cruisers, all of which were for sale.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_45

I’m not really sure what to make of an R33 sedan being used for stance duty. I’ve seen so many of these being abused around drift tracks, that this one almost seemed far removed from its natural habitat.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_46

The overfender movement continues, and the next victim is the Toyota Hiace. Truth be told, I think this looks pretty damn cool. I mean, why not, right?

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

Right behind the Hiace was this Y30 Gloria V-30 Brougham VIP scraping a copious amount of plastic on the ground. I’m sure it’s not to everyone’s taste, but this style is an in-between of VIP and grachan.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_48

Our buddies from N-Style never miss a meeting, and after seeing Taku abusing his TE71 at Black Mark Day last month, the change of pace for this weekend must have been nice for him. His AE85 Levin remains one of my favorites.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

I featured this car before it went under the knife to be made all pretty.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

We’ve also seen Taku throw his drift-spec N2 AE86 around Nikko some years back, and if you recall that feature you will remember he likes his 4A-Gs to run carbs, hence why this one’s on FCRs. Just look at that engine bay!

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

Manabu was also in Odaiba with his ever-evolving AE70.

mooneyes_scn17_dino_dalle_carbonare_52

I’ll end this first post from the 2017 Mooneyes Street Car Nationals with the same C211 Skyline we saw at Wekfest the other week.

As always, I’ve kept the coolest stuff for some standalone spotlights, which I’ll start to work on right away. I think you guys will love what I’ve got coming up, so make sure you check back throughout the week for updates!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Adam H

I love the Multipla! I just got back from a month in Turin, Italy. I opted for the Multipla as a taxi. For sure the ugliest fish in the sea but it caries so much personality and poses as purely function. Would love to take one cross-country!

2
189021

What Z cars are in the title pic? Are they all 280z? 280zx?

