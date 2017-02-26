Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What does Speedhunters aim to do?
Through our unique insight and story-telling abilities, we strive to bring the enthusiast as close as possible to all the crazy and wonderful things that are going on in the ever-evolving global culture of cars. We put a big emphasis on photography and strive to captivate the reader both on the main site, as well as our Social Media channels.
Can I too become a Speedhunter?
We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAmTheSpeedhunter program. This is our way of trying out fresh talent on the site and encourage you to get involved! Contact us here.
I have a message for a particular member of the Speedhunters editorial team.
We always forward messages on to the editorial team members. They may not always be able to answer you, but they do see your emails.
How do I become a professional automotive photographer?
Here are some tips:
- Take a photography course and understand the history of the art. Master the technical aspect.
- Get photography gear and start shooting.
- Start your own website, Facebook channel, Tumblr and Instagram and make a name for yourself.
- Get involved in local automotive scenes.
- Study journalism and creative writing if you want to be the full package.
- If you are looking to be a Speedhunter it also helps that you are deeply involved with cars and car culture. We like people who know mechanics and also automotive and motorsports history.
- Do everything with passion and never give up.
Can I use your photos on my blog/website?
In general, we allow people to repost our stories and photos with a few caveats:
- The photos are unaltered. In particular please do not crop the Speedhunters logos out.
- You only use 50% of the photos and writing on your website with a link back to Speedhunters.com. Do not repost the whole article. This will make us sad.
- For social media, you are free to use our photos, as long as they are credited to Speedhunters.com and unaltered
- The photos can only be used for editorial purposes. No commercial use is allowed without written permission.
How do I advertise with Speedhunters or become an official supplier?
All enquiries of this nature should go through the commercial enquiries desk.
