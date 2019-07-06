Night Of Legends: 7’s Day NYC

Next Chapter >

It’s hard to believe we are already past the halfway point of 2019.

It seems like just yesterday we were looking forward to Tokyo Auto Salon while most of our cars were in hibernation. That’s especially true for those of us who reside in the Northeast.





Our vehicles usually go back into storage while we sit and patiently wait for the warmer months. Each week, watching the forecast, hoping for warmer days. Once the spring hits, going for that first cruise is as refreshing as ice cold water on a hot and humid day.

Stress relief and excitement return for car enthusiasts all over the area.









In New York City and the Tri-state, summer has become synonymous with 7’s Day.

Four years ago, we, as primenyc.co, along with Ted of Regiment Zero, held the first ever 7’s Day in NYC. Forever inspired by the rotary forefathers in Japan, we wanted to create a night that is a tribute to the rotary engine and the platforms they reside in.

Also as a tribute to all in the Tri-state area who had been bitten by the rotary bug, decades prior to the moment I am writing this article.

In 2016, we saw many of the local legends join us for the inaugural event. As it was a first, we used the lessons learned in preparation for the following year, which we shared in our Speedhunters guest article, seen here.

The images and video we are sharing in this post were the scenes captured during our 2018 7’s Day session. You wouldn’t believe me if I told you, but there has likely never been a night of car culture of this magnitude in the metropolitan area.

Only those who attended will know of it, and agree this was one of the most unimaginable night’s of car life in NYC, period.

Now, I understand, you may think this is a farfetched statement and a bit of a stretch. I would feel the same if I heard that, so it’s a good thing I have the evidence to back up that claim.

For 2018, we knew the turnout was going to be bigger than what we’ve seen in previous years. 7/7 fell on a Saturday, with clear skies and summer heat, it was prime time for what was about to occur.

As you may have noticed from the images, we started at two locations: One faction in New Jersey, the other in Long Island. Attendees from all over the East Coast joined as well. As far as Florida, Boston, Maryland, Connecticut, Upstate NY and more.

As the day went on, the sun began to set, and the gathering commenced. The heightened atmosphere of what was occurring before our eyes continuing to increase. Everywhere you looked, you would catch a glimpse of a vehicle that you couldn’t help but take another look at.





Prior to the cruise, witnessing the amount of Mazda rotary-powered machines converge to our unpublicized meeting locations was astonishing to say the least. Some of the cleanest FBs, FCs and FDs we had ever had the pleasure to lay our eyes on.

The classic ‘brap’ from these machines reminding us all, this was the day of the rotary engine.

The day of the rotary occurs with the full support from other makes and models of the same era. The ‘JDM dream cars’ as many have come to call them.





Our event begins at dusk and carries on through the evening hours. In order to ensure the cruise goes without a hitch, all of the instructions and locations are kept to word of mouth only. Once the sun goes down, it’s time to hit the city.

A celebration of rotaries and Japanese car life in New York City. With Manhattan being incredibly dynamic, seemingly random, there are always a few surprises lurking in the alleyways.

It was a moment where we all were transported back to 1990s Japan. Legends were out in full force to share this occasion that was occurring in NYC history. A congregation at the magnitude and quality the likes of which we’ve never seen before.









While we were all gathered at our somewhat secret location (using the term ‘secret’ lightly due to literally hundreds of cars in attendance), we suddenly heard the sound of a high-power inline six beast approaching.

Something I still can’t believe myself, but our very special guest had arrived…

As it likely did many times on the highways of Japan, the Signal Auto GT-R made a swift appearance before disappearing into the night.

The same car that competed in countless competitions both in Japan and the US, including Formula Drift. It’s currently owned, driven and preserved to its original Formula D spec by Redline Restorations in Connecticut. This car was on the streets of NYC for one night only.

A special thank you must be said to Colton.





This Signal R34 wasn’t the only machine in attendance from the motherland. As time progresses, it has become almost commonplace to see classic ’90s right-hand drive builds from Japan roaming the streets of NYC.

RE Amemiya-spec FDs are now not so uncommon. The years pass, and the days that we get to bring our JDM dreams to the US have almost all come to pass. They are here to stay, with their younger relatives on the horizon.

Despite being homegrown New Yorkers, we love Times Square. Most natives avoid this area like the plague due to tourists and the utter chaos that occurs.

The global standard multimedia-focused district, putting the spotlight on the biggest melting pot in the world. For 7’s Day, the spotlight is on the rotary machines. Full support from their JDM comrades giving the locals, tourists and enthusiasts something special to capture.

















Cruise through, pose for some photos, have a good time.





Old school rotary was in full force that night. Respect the originals. There are rotary enthusiasts in the Tri-state area that have been focused on this lifestyle long before many were born.

While there tends to be a focus on FDs and FCs on 7’s Day, the classic rotary machines deserve just as much, if not more, praise. Maintaining these classics to such a pristine spec over decades is no easy task. Salute to the OGs.

What would NYC be without the NYPD?





They keep us safe on a daily basis, while somehow managing to be aware of all of the endless activity in Times Square. We understand they are here doing their jobs and we don’t want to disrupt that.

Respect NYC, the NYPD, your peers and yourself. This is our top priority, and is one of the reasons these cruises are not an open invite.







After Times Square, the night wrapped up at our final meeting location. Here we took a moment to let it all sink in and catch up with everyone we may have lost in the shuffle with countless stories of what each of us saw while we were out there.

A chance to say our final goodbyes and thank yous to all who participated in this memorable night.

As we prepare for 7/7/19, last year and the years prior have remained nights that are permanently ingrained into our memories.

This year will be no different.

Wherever you are in the world, 7’s Day is meant to be a celebration and a symbol of unity. We are here to celebrate the legendary rotary engine and those who have been dedicated to it for decades. To recall that moment where we all first realized such a thing like it exists.

With the concrete jungle as the environment and the car culture legends by their side, this is how we do it in NYC. Community vibes. Spread love and positivity through car culture.

Enjoy 7’s Day 2019 wherever you are.

Edwin Reyes / PrimeNYC

Photography by Alex Trentch, Brandon Ayende, Brian Chin, Edwin Reyes, Pravan Kuntmala, Saliou Omar Khoule & Siva Somya