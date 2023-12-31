2023 In Review: Our Biggest Stories Of The Year

Next Chapter >

Twelve months ago, when we looked back at our most-read stories of 2022, there was an anomaly. For the first time in Speedhunters’ history, our ‘top 10′ story list was completely dominated by event coverage. Well, 12 months on, history has repeated itself.

But exactly which event posts made the cut? Let’s take a look back at your favorite stories of 2023…

10 / The Modified Machines Of IAMS

Despite having debuted in 2018, 2023 (the event’s third running) was our first time covering the International Amsterdam Motor Show (IAMS) on Speedhunters. Thanks to some amazing IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER reader submissions, we were able to keep the content coming from the Netherlands over the course of the year, and given what we’ve seen in that time, we’re excited to keep it up in 2024.

9 / Scandinavian Car Culture On Show In Oslo

Alen’s Oslo Motor Show story was a little late to be published – the event happened at the end of the 2022 Scandinavian summer season after all – but that didn’t seem to matter in the slightest. It was interesting to see some other sides of Norwegian car culture outside of Gatebil.

8 / Tokyo Underground: Germany vs. Japan

Toby pieced together a couple of stories on the 2023 Tokyo Underground meet, held at a secret carpark spot one evening during Tokyo Auto Salon week. Both stories did well, but it was the second post showcasing the standout Japanese and German cars that really resonated with you.

7 / Embracing The Chaos: Retro Havoc 2023



We don’t think there was any way Retro Havoc in Malaysia wouldn’t make it on this list, as it’s an amazing show in an amazing country that just keeps getting bigger and better with every iteration.

6 / The Elite Showcase Indonesia Mega Gallery

Sticking in Southeast Asia, but this time Indonesia, Rick’s huge coverage from The Elite Showcase also went down very well. And how could it not with scenes like this?!

5 / Is South Tyrol The New Wörthersee?

In May, Michał took us with him to Italy’s northernmost mountainous region of South Tyrol, to see whether the spirit of Wörthersee – which the Austrian authorities just across the border had put an end to – could live on. What he found was something rather refreshing.

4 / The Perfect Recipe At Players Classic 2023

The annual Players Classic is a regular fixture on Speedhunters’ end-of-year top story lists, and 2023 was no different.

3 / Tokyo Auto Salon: The Big, The Small & The Bizarre

The Tokyo Auto Salon is one of our favorite events of the year, and it’s obviously one of yours too. Toby’s look at the less mainstream/big name tuner side of TAS was a real winner.

2 / The Ultrace 2023 Mega Gallery

An Ultrace mega gallery with ‘Kevin’ on the cover was always going to be received well, and Vladimir’s main 2023 event recap from Poland ticked all the right boxes. We thought this story might take out the top story spot in 2023, and it came very close…

1 / Tokyo Auto Salon 2023: Everything You Need To See From Day One

But a Liberty Walk-kitted Ferrari F40 headlining our main (read: huge) Tokyo Auto Salon gallery was ultimately too hard to beat, Mark’s superb coverage taking our most-viewed story honor in 2023.

As mentioned at the beginning of this post, event coverage totally dominated Speedhunters story views this year, but further down the list, which feature car story ranked highest?

Honorable Mention / Love It Or Hate It: The Liberty Walk F40

Love it or hate it, it’ll probably come as no surprise that Kato-san’s F40, as featured by Dino after TAS, piqued the most interest.

As always, thanks for reading. And a special thanks to all our IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER contributors for helping us celebrate and showcase car culture from all over the world.

The Speedhunters

Instagram: thespeedhunters