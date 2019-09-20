Two Completely Different Cars Built With The Same Ethos

Next Chapter >

As the saying goes, cars are meant to be a reflection of our personalities.

Taking that literally, it means that the majority of the population have very boring and practical ones – which might be true. However, every now and then you meet someone who has really tried to create a piece of automotive machinery that reflects who they are and what they’re passionate about.

It’s not often you see an Outlaw-style Porsche 911 SC and Nissan Silvia S14 mentioned in the same sentence, but here we are.

While shooting for a Porsche specialist up in Retford, Nottinghamshire, I met Connor, the owner of a very clean Nissan S14 build. Following an impromptu photoshoot with some of his mates and their cars, I mentioned to him that I’d be shooting at Rennspeed again the next day, and that he should pop by for some daylight shots.









When Connor came by the garage (and I heard him long before I saw him) we took some photos of his car, but it was when he was about to leave that things became interesting.









Hugh, the owner of a brushed gold Outlaw build 911 SC showed up and immediately took an interest in Connor’s car, while Connor took an interest in Hugh’s. Clearly, these two are from completely different car circles, but there was a mutual respect born from the builds that each had created.





After a quick chat and a cup of tea, it was decided that alongside doing the planned shots of the 911 SC on the road we’d also get some of the S14, as well as the two cars together.

It was great seeing the joy of each owner when they were a passenger in the other’s car. Hugh, coming from a naturally aspirated flat-six, had a look of childish delight on his face from the force and sounds of the turbo-powered S14.













Both drivers got to experience something that they never normally would have experienced, and to me that’s the beauty of car culture.

You may run a club called ‘Exclusive JDM’ but you still appreciate an Outlaw 911 SC. Being a petrolhead, car nut, whatever you want to call it, means you can easily strike up a conversation with someone you’ve never even met before, all because of a shared passion. Seeing these two owners of completely different cars, each reflective of who they are, is exactly what this car world is all about.

Charlie Brenninkmeijer

Instagram: charlieb.photography

www.charlieb.photography

