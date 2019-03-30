Say Hello To The Speedhunters x Renown 100 V2

Next Chapter >

During SEMA week 2016 we launched a collaboration with Renown, called the ‘100’.

It sat pride of place in our ‘Spirit of 147′ and sold out within hours of launch. Time flies when you’re hunting speed, we’ve had three years to percolate ideas for 100 V2 and we are proud to announce this second super-limited run of bespoke wheels in collaboration with Renown.









Based upon Renown’s 130R shape, the 100 V2 wheel features 6061 aluminium spokes, is 350mm in diameter and has a 50mm dish. We selected this motorsport silhouette because it screams race car. 100 V2 is built to evoke a little bit of Kanjo spirit.

Japan’s Kanjo racing culture represents perhaps the ultimate f-you car culture practised today. The street racing style is pure punk, think window nets, stripped interiors and desire to be first no matter what. But you don’t need to have a Kanjo racer to celebrate the vibe. 100 V2 follows on from the first wheel by utilising a grey and black colour scheme that fits with almost all interior colours.













Grey alcantara covers the grip surface, secured by contrasting grey hand stitching. It is the flag motif on the lower spoke that will catch your eye first however. It’s a reminder that finishing anything but first is losing. To fly the flag while you’re not driving, we’ve also included a black Speedhunters x Renown canvas tote bag, so you can race to the checkout when shopping.

Every wheel comes numbered from 1-100 and are strictly limited. Keep an eye on www.renownusa.com on Tuesday April 2nd, where they will be available to purchase worldwide.

Ryan Stewart

Instagram: 7.nth

ryan@speedhunters.com