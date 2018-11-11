SHARE Miami Dreaming: The Spoon NSX-R GT

Miami Dreaming: The Spoon NSX-R GT

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
11th November 2018 11 Comments
Miami Dreaming: The Spoon NSX-R GT

You should always meet your heroes.

There’s always a certain level of mystery associated with any idol, be it a movie star, a teacher, a photographer, or even a car. We don’t know everything about them; the finite details, the reality of their existence.

As with anything we’re biased towards, we fill these holes in one way or another. Most often, these lapses of evidence are filled with idealistic guesswork of what their seemingly magical lives must actually consist of.

On this note, it was a dark, windy night in Miami when we pulled up to a nondescript workshop. The lot was devoid of people and activity, but a distinctive, turbocharged howl sounded from around the block.

A unique profile suddenly pulled into the driveway, blinding me with its headlights. They flicked off, and my eyes adjusted. A roof-mounted intake, aggressive bodywork, and two-tone paintwork. It couldn’t be…

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-003_8152

But it was. The TypeONE Spoon Sports-tuned and built NSX-R GT; the wildest of surprises in the least likely of locations.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-002_8119

Fresh off a quick blast around the neighborhood, to ensure all was in order, TRAP TEAM had just received shipment of the car. As starstruck as I was, it was as unique experience to see the car as I might see any other.

Full of little imperfections from its past life, it hadn’t been specially detailed, it wasn’t in a showroom, and it wasn’t being coddled either. In this moment it was just another car, one of millions in Miami.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-004_8106

And yet, at the same time, this car carries on its shoulders colossal weight. A decade worth of development and history, the subject of countless daydreams, the poster car for thousands. The Spoon NSX.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-005_8183

Dimensionally aggressive, beyond the aura of the car it simply has an attention-commanding physical presence. It’s just that bit longer, wider, and visually louder than a standard NSX. The aero and the classic Spoon livery give you no choice but to stare into its soul.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-009_8150
  • 2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-006_8112
  • 2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-007_8113
2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-008_8114

The heavily built and tuned, naturally aspirated C32B that Dino showed us in detail seven years ago is long gone. In its stead, a turbocharged C30A good for over 540hp.

The setup certainly has a nice crackle to it, and I hope the guys at TRAP TEAM take up every chance they get to stretch its legs. After a previous weekend with the group, and their friends — where I discovered the Top Secret V12 Supra tucked into a garage — I’m sure they’ll make good use of the car.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-010_8166

Inside, it appears less has changed since Dino’s feature. Very Japanese in its direct and deliberate execution, still an all-out race car and as business-oriented as ever.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-012_8151

But now wearing a new version of RAYS Volk Racing TE37 in Saga form, it’s a car that manages to be very relatable.

  • 2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-011_8149
  • 2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-014_8105

If this just left you wanting more, TRAP TEAM does have a quick clip of the car on their website. Really, though, the more times I watch the clip and longer I look at this car, the more stories it seems to want to tell. Stories which I imagine can only be told through a planted right foot and a firm grip on the wheel.

2018-SH_Spoon-NSX-TRAP-TEAM-Miami_Trevor-Ryan-013_8163

We’ve all seen NSXs, but there’s just something about this one, isn’t there? Forever a car that will only look at home on a race track, but now living a casual afterlife on the streets of Miami.

I’ll need to make my way back someday for a closer look but, for now, all I have to remember my encounter with this Japanese superhero are these photos.

The rest, left to imagination.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

11 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Daniel P Huneault

Thanks for the sound clip!!! Such an icon!

2
Spirit Road

Such a beautiful piece of machinery, and all so iconic.

3
thathellastockusdm3rdgenyaris@instagram

its rad to see one of these things floating around from a bygone era of machines.

4
Trevor Ryan

Yeah, they said they had a surprise, but I couldn't believe my eyes!

5
Basith P.

My ultimate dream is not a Ferrari nor a Lamborghini
It is the Spoon NSX-R GT

6
John

Broken door?

7
Trevor Ryan

Haha no, he just didn't slam it hard enough. We filmed another clip, but the sound in this one is much better.

8
XenX

What's really crazy is to think about how far technology has come since this car was iconic. We have cars making double this horsepower with warrantees now.

9
frivfoschool

The Internet is helping us find things that will linger in our lives. Especially when the computer and the internet coexist, it makes it easier to play games over the internet. Flash game sites are visited by hundreds of thousands of people every day, so they keep their games up to date and drive a new game every day. Flash game sites have many games for both children and adults. The fact that these games appeal to people of all ages also plays a big role in the popularity of flash game sites. Especially, the most important reason why friv games are frequently preferred is that these games are easy and their infrastructures are simple.
You can also have a good time at http://friv.party/. Unlike other sites, there is not much advertising on the game site.
In friv games where there are multiple categories of games on a single page, users can look at the categorization or directly play the games on the main page while making the selection. Thanks to the addition of new games right on the site, frivforschool provides the opportunity to take the lead in other searches in google search. Among the most known among the Friv games are games for girls games, car games, adventure games, Subway Surfers, Happy Wheels, Leps World, Slither.io, parking games, baby games, hazel baby, zombie games, man puzzle, super mario, war Games, sponge bob, personality games, soccer games, fighting games, garbage man, skill games, balloon blasting, key ball, dressing games, intelligence games, head ball, motor games
The Friv Google search engine, which appeals to both children and adults, is also at the top of the list. Users often search friv 4, friv, friv games when they want to play games on the internet. This makes it very easy to reach the friv game.
You do not have to be a member of flash game sites to have a good time on Friv 2 site. Although there are some exceptions, none of these sites generally want membership.You also can not find long stories in these games. These games, which are based on short stories or scores, are designed only for you to enjoy the moment. It's also not a possibility to save these games and then resume where you left off. If you have spare time and want to spend time with this fun time, enter the flash game sites and play games immediately.

10
James Cortez

Well in theory this has a better power to weight than the latest ACURA NSX so that means this car should be quicker to 60 and 1/4 mile than the Skyline GT-R and perhaps beat the Mc Laren 570.

11
James Cortez

In theory this has a better power to weight than the latest ACURA NSX so should be quicker to 60 and 1/4 mile and perhaps beat the McLaren 570.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS