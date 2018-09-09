SHARE The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Mega Gallery

9th September 2018
Sea Of Awesomeness

With 15 race classes at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, and many of the grids exceeding 50 cars, you could easily write a book on each year’s event. Try as I might, it’s probably best I just get on with this.

I’ve already spotlighted the Nissans in the corral and around the paddock that showed up from all over the West Coast, as well as the race-ready Nissans attacking Laguna Seca. I’ve also given you a good look at, and listen of, the awesome rotary power found at the RMMR. But what about everything else? The pre-war cars, GT classes, Formula 1, and on and on down the varied list of vintage racers that attend the event? These all deserve some attention too, but there’s just far, far too much to talk about in detail.

Are you even still reading this, or have you already moved on to the imagery? I can’t say I blame you if you have because words can hardly serve to explain how special this event is. Still, I’ll do my best to sum it up before leaving you to your own devices in the giant gallery below.

2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_002
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_004
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_003
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_005
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_006

Each year I come here I’m just absolutely blown away by the variety, the sounds, the smells, and the excitement of everyone around the grandstands and in the paddock.

2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_001
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_008
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_009
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_010

Where else will you find a grid of F1 cars cruising by, while old school Mustangs and Camaros warm their motors up in the hot pits? Not too many places.

2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_064
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_011
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_013
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_012
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_015
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_016
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_017
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_014
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_018
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_025

A general admission ticket grants you excellent access to all of the action around the paddock where you can bother mechanics and butt your head into most tents. Just tread lightly, because their mood will depend a lot on how their decades-old race car has been running.

2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_019
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_020
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_021
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_024
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_022
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_023
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_007

Still, most are more than happy to indulge in the history of their cars and to share with you the ins and outs of what it feels like behind the wheel.

  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_026
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_027
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_028
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_125

If you’re like me and enjoy goofing off with a camera, the best part of it all is that there are loads of fantastic vantage points around the course which are free of fences. A 200mm lens will be plenty to go home with some shots you’re proud of, especially on a crop body.

2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_029

The hardest part about the whole thing is trying to figure out where you ought to be at any given time. There are actually entire areas of the paddock that I completely missed this year, having to bounce around other events and areas on the circuit in an effort to get shots from different angles of each run group. It’s a good problem to have, though, because it means no matter where you are at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, you’ll find yourself in a sea of awesomeness.

Next year’s feature is IMSA, and I’m looking forward to it already.

Trevor Yale Ryan
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

Too Many Photos
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_030
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_031
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_034
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_032
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_033
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_035
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_036
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_037
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_038
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_039
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_040
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_041
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_042
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_043
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_044
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_045
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_046
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_047
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_048
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_049
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_050
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_051
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_052
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_053
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_054
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_055
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_056
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_057
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_058
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_060
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_061
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_062
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_063
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_067
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_065
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_066
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_069
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_068
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_070
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_071
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_072
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_073
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_074
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_075
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_077
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_076
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_078
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_079
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_080
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_081
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_082
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_083
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_084
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_085
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_086
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_087
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_088
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_089
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_090
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_091
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_092
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_093
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_094
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_095
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_096
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_098
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_097
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_099
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_100
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_101
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_102
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_103
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_106
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_105
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_104
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_107
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_108
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_109
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_110
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_111
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_112
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_113
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_114
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_115
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_116
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_117
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_118
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_119
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_120
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_121
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_122
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_123
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_124
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_127
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_126
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_128
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_132
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_129
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_130
2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_131
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_133
  • 2018-SH-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Trevor-Ryan_134
Comments

2 comments

Felix Wankel

Thank you for sharing your efforts, this looks to have been an epic event. I don't get a chance to travel very often, but I will have to make it to this next year. Such a fantastic mix of machinery, being used and not just parked. Automotive excellence.

Jesse Howarth

That red corvette with a little loving oversteer out of the corkscrew is definitely being treated by the owner right. Skidding a 60's Muscle Track car around Laguna Seca is definitely added to my bucket list.

