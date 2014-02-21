The Purest Decision. RS or RS?

It’s easy to understand the process of evolution as being a gradual one. Thousands or even millions of tiny changes occurring over periods spanning the ages, helping to perfect a design, gradually weeding out bad changes and highlighting good ones, ultimately helping to create a constant iteration of improvement.
But it’s not always that way in the car world. Oh no. Evolution in the automotive arena can be quick, sharp and often brutal; a violent process designed to keep up with the ever-changing needs of the consumer. Established brands can be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up, often with little to no regard of the previous generation. A kind, caring family tree where elders are respected it is not.
But that is of course, a generalisation. As always, there are exceptions and the one glowing rule-breaker in the book is Porsche. Here is a brand that has revoked the savage discard of the previous generation, instead adopting a principle of gradual change, and the 911 is their prime specimen. Over the years, the design has been grown in a far more organic process than is usual in this industry, the car advancing and maturing slowly and steadily from an original concept to the current form of the 991.
The 911 sprung to life in 1964. Born as a replacement for the 356, it proved an instant success. The 356 had been produced for 17 years, selling 77,361 units. The 911 surpassed that in less than half the time. After its release, a Targa model, the 911S and the 911T were all added to the line-up, but even along the steady path the 911 had so far trod, there was always going to be a dominant example that rose to the top. The Alpha male…
The 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The Carrera name had not been used for more than a decade, but its ties to the racing world were strong – the name was originally used when a 356 competed in, and won, the Carrera Panamericana road race in Mexico in 1953, and it had been sported by race cars such as the Carrera 906. The RS however was something entirely different…
Standing for RennSport (translated as racing sport in English), the moniker that begun with this model would continue throughout the 911’s history, right up to the modern day, and would come to encompass their top line of variants. The Carrera RS 2.7 wasn’t built just for the road-going public’s fun though – 500 road-going vehicles were required for homologation in order to allow Porsche to enter the Group 4 Special GT category. It had been designed from the ground up as a 911-based race car.
Fast-forward 38 years, along a line of ancestry that’s seen the RS line-up encompass some of the most accomplished sports cars on the road, and you come to the 997 GT3 RS 4.0, perhaps the pinnacle of the RS name and certainly the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 that Porsche has ever made. Screw Darwin and the apes – this is one of the best arguments for evolution we’ve ever seen.
At its heart are all the same principles that made the original Carrera RS an instant classic: light weight and good looks coupled with great performance. But the RS 4.0 also deserves a special place in Porsche history; it was the swan-song for the 997, the final death knell to symbolise the end of that model. But what a way to go!
Upon release, Andreas Preuninger, Porsche’s Head of GT cars remarked, “This might be the best RS we ever make.” That might sound like a bold claim but as he also declared, “It’s as close to the race car as a street legal car can possibly get. And that’s a serious message.” This is a race car for the road. Sensibilities have no place here. Comfort be damned. This is all about performance.
Both cars have earned a well-deserved reputation as being classics, not only amongst dedicated admirers of the Stuttgart marque, but also amongst anyone who’s ever taken even a passing interest in that famous badge. But just what is it that makes them so special?
To the uninitiated, it’s sometimes hard to tell Porsches apart. In this case, it would be easy to dismiss the pair as being related only by looks. But the similarities run much deeper than that. There’s a common DNA here, a heritage which started with the earlier Carrera RS and has been passed down the generations. A core ethos which has at its heart the main components of performance: lighter, stronger, faster.
These are vehicles that were built for one purpose and one purpose only – to go fast. The RS badge is not about throwing as much horsepower at a vehicle as possible though, but about refining what is an already sporty car into a pure race thoroughbred.
Every component, every piece of these glorious Porsche puzzles has been hand-selected to push the car one step closer to that goal of being the ultimate in performance road cars. There’s no compromise, no being side-tracked by appearance, or conforming to levels of comfort. If it doesn’t make the car leaner, nimbler or more powerful, it has no place here. End of.
That’s what the RS ultimately means: a striving for performance perfection in road-going form. It’s not something that the brand has grown to mean either – this definition was built into the core under-pinnings of the Carrera RS 2.7 right from the very beginning. As a homologation special, shedding weight was a priority. The wings, roof and doors (which were hollow) were made of lighter-gauge steel, the bumpers and engine cover were made out of lightweight fibreglass and even the glass used was thinner. You see that Porsche badge gracing the bonnet? It’s not a badge at all on the RS – it’s a sticker.
Inside, the weight reduction continued. Sound-deadening material was removed, thinner carpets were used, electric windows were out of the question and door panels were simplified and reduced to their bare minimum – there are no pockets here, just a small leather strap enabling you to pull the door closed. If you’re looking for a clock, glove box or passenger sun visor, you’re bang out of luck too. If the Carrera RS 2.7 were a person, it’d be an anorexic.
The lightweight philosophy is not a principle that’s been lost over time either. The RS 4.0 does at least have the benefit of modern technology, with the bonnet and front wings being made out of lightweight carbon fibre, and the rear windscreen and rear side windows fashioned from polycarbonate. Bare door cards are still the name of the game though.
The classic clean lines of the 911 are something to be admired but they also had a purpose. That gorgeous ducktail was one of the world’s first rear spoilers on a production vehicle, disrupting the airflow over the body to reduce lift by over 100kg, and helping to reduce some of the characteristic oversteer caused by the engine placement. For the first time, wider rear tyres were also fitted, adding further grip.
The end result in the Carrera RS 2.7 was a true lightweight that weighed just under 1000kg. Couple that with the air-cooled boxer-six putting out a respectable 210hp (this was the early ’70s remember!), and the end result is a nimble precision machine.
The modern-day 911’s road handling has never been in question but the RS 4.0 steps it up another notch. It’s the first Porsche to ever feature dive planes, with those helping to press the front end into the ground and the huge rear wing doing the same at the other end. Coupled with a more slippery body shape with a low drag coefficient, the car’s handling has never been so good.
While the RS 4.0 can’t compete with the original RS in terms of weight, it does have a trick up its sleeve to give it its own distinct advantage. The naturally aspirated 4.0 litre boxer engine is not only the highest displacement 911 engine ever, utilising the crank straight out of the RSR race car, but is also their most powerful NA engine, producing 500hp.
But the RS 4.0 wasn’t just any old RS version. The passing of the 997 was to mark the end of some of the staples that the GT line-up has come to treasure: it was the last iteration of the Mezger race-inspired engine, and probably the last proper manual transmission. Maybe even the last RS model…Setting the bar
Until last year, that statement wouldn’t have had much of an impact on me. I was one of the group who struggled to tell the different models apart, who didn’t know my Carreras from my GT3 RSs, who had no idea what a Mezger engine was. Fortunately for me, on a beautiful day last year as the trees started to drop their leaves just outside of New York, I was lucky enough to get to experience both cars together.
Porsche enthusiasts the world over would kill for this opportunity and will most likely despise me for my good fortunes, despite a lack of familiarity with the subject. But hopefully I’ll be forgiven when they realise that this wonderful day was a learning process for me; perhaps one of the best lessons I could have.
My schooling began when we found out that we’d be able to get hold of both cars for a shoot. The lucky owner of both beautiful machines (who was also kind enough to bring his pair of Mercedes out on a previous day) – we’ll refer to him as AZ – is an avid Porsche fan, not only collecting them, but also making sure that they get driven. Yes, precious as they may be, these cars see road time.
Actually, I guess you could say my schooling had really begun a number of years earlier. My only previous familiarity with the RS Porsches was from my track time at the Nürburgring. Early on I learnt that – despite the GT3 RS being almost commonplace out there – you sure as hell get out of the way for them. But despite being familiar with their prowess on circuit, I just didn’t ‘get’ them.
Then we met a group of Porsche drivers at a track day out there and I was offered a passenger lap round the track in a 996 GT3 RS. Never one to turn down an opportunity to experience a new car, I jumped in. About five corners in, it all clicked. No, it wasn’t as fast in a straight line as some other cars I’d been in. No, it didn’t scream for attention. But wow did it corner!
We were entering corners at speeds that must have been 20mph faster than anything I’d experienced before. Bracing myself against the seat, I prepared for the worst, pulling what must have been a ridiculous face and then… nothing. The car just gripped and went round the corner effortlessly. Down a short straight, then another frighteningly quick entry speed and another no-drama, no-fuss dispatch of another corner. It was like a light had come on in my head. This is what the RS is all about!
So turning up in our designated shoot location, there was no doubt in my mind that this would be a special day. Getting to witness one of these rare beauties was one thing but both at the same time was just showing off!
The original RS is a subtle beauty that’s lost none of its appeal over the years; the lightweight body, the classic lines and of course that gorgeously raspy air-cooled boxer note. It’s the first time I’ve heard one in person and it’s not something I will forget.
Need confirmation that I’m not just gushing with enthusiasm? Skip to 1:10 and tell me that’s not glorious!
All around, there’s a pure simplicity to the car that’s infinitely appealing. It doesn’t scream for attention and it’s not a car that needs to prove its worth – those in the know will be impressed. In fact, many are still of the opinion that it’s never been bettered. And for the doubters, a 300km/h speedo should serve to give them some hint…
And that’s just the appeal of this car. It’s the opposite of an exercise in narcissism – it’s not about admiring your reflection when you’re at the wheel, or showing off to your friends. It’s about purity, about chasing a goal that has nothing to do with pomposity, vainness or arrogance, about a single-minded dedication to a cause.
With the original car held in such high regard, it’s little wonder that this example has been kept virtually stock – a solid state ignition, performance geometry set-up and corner balancing are the only tweaks this immaculate example has been party to. In keeping with this sense of perfection, the GT3 RS 4.0 has been subject to some subtle cosmetic tweaks. Originally, the stripes, wheels and rear wing were all slightly different shades of silver, so they’ve now all been matched in an identical shade and the yellow Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake calipers have been painted red to match the ’73 RS. Well, like father, like son…Driving delight
As AZ and Larry were about to wander off towards the ’73 RS to take her out onto the road, I heard the words everyone dreams of hearing in this situation: “Do you want to drive?” If you added together all the bears and heads of the Catholic Church in the world and examined their toilet habits, I’m not sure it would even come close.
There’s a succession of emotions that come over you whenever you’re handed the keys to a car like this. Initially, it’s all excitement. Happy, bubbling wonderment at your luck, sometimes accompanied by a bizarre squeaking noise, even sometimes a hop or a skip, or a few claps. It’s at this point you look most stupid.
As you wander over to said car, pull open the door, slip into the driver’s seat and begin the process of adjusting everything, some of that joy is replaced by trepidation. Doubts start to slip into your mind. ‘I’m behind the wheel of the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 ever. This might be the most expensive car I’ve ever driven. There are only 600 of these cars worldwide. Must remember how to change gear with my right hand and to drive on the left.’ Your palms get sweaty and you haven’t even turned the ignition on. It’s at this point that you feel most stupid.
Then you start the engine and pull off. Slowly you start to settle, getting a feel for the power delivery, the handling and the controls. You start to relax and enjoy yourself. The worries fade away and that sense of pure joy returns. If you don’t have a huge grin on your face at this moment, you’re doing something wrong. It’s at this point that you could be the most stupid person in the world but you just wouldn’t care.
Actually getting to drive the RS 4.0 was an experience that I was not expecting. Some cars lure you in with promises of explosive power or sublime handling, but once you’re behind the wheel, they’re just lacking that special something. That’s definitely not the case here. From the moment you step in, everything just feels right. The Alcantara-clad sports seats are comfortable yet supportive, the gearstick has just the right amount of throw and the steering wheel feels perfect beneath your palms.
A heavy clutch and a weighty feel to the steering lend the car an instant feeling of solidity and build quality. It’s not the heavy feel of something lumbering around though, more the precise control of pinpoint machinery lying in wait to pounce.
A squirt with my right foot confirmed this feeling all too well, the car leaping ahead, pulling strongly from almost anywhere in the rev range. That redline sitting at over 8,000rpm seems to be there just to goad you into putting your foot down. And if that wasn’t enough temptation, the sound that it makes is. It’s deceptively quiet at idle, but the Akrapovic titanium exhaust that it’s been fitted with howls gloriously once you plant the accelerator to the floor.
It’s surprisingly comfortable to drive round normal roads too. The suspension was of course stiffer than a normal road car but it’s compliant, not bone-shaking. Cruising around at normal road pace, it can almost, at times, slip your mind what kind of car you’re in, it’s that civilised. Although if you need a reminder, the fact that there’s a lap timer set into the dash ought to do the trick.
It even made a pretty good base from which to get shots of the Carrera RS 2.7!
Even when the stupid grin had faded because my cheeks hurt, the knowing smirk remained. Although that was nothing compared to when AZ took the wheel and proved what the car was truly capable of. Having a couple of track records to your name certainly doesn’t go amiss…
All too soon, our time with the cars was over, but I’d been bitten by the RS bug. And bitten hard. Few cars have made such a lasting impression upon me as this one. Looks, performance, heritage and feel – this car really has it all. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised though; after all, Porsche have been working hard for nearly four decades to get this nailed.
As 911 owners are fond of saying, this is evolution, not revolution. Sometimes big changes are good; sometimes things need to be shaken up. But when you’re starting from a base as good as this, it’s no wonder that Porsche haven’t deviated massively from their course over the years. Honing the details, incorporating new technologies, yet still staying true to the core principles that the brand stands for – that’s what makes the RS badge so special. Slowly distilled over time, this truly is Porsche perfection.
I’d love to hear which one you’d rather have. Would it be the classic purity of the Carrera RS 2.7? Or the raw precision of the RS 4.0? If only all decisions in life had options as glorious as this…
Suzy Wallace
Instagram: speedhunters_suzy
suzy@speedhunters.com
Produced by Elizabeth White
Instagram: itswhitenoise
elizabeth@speedhunters.com
Photos by Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com
An amazing article - you all keep raising the bar on content and photography - And being a Porsche fan, I now have a deeper understanding and appreciation for Porsche's evolution and history.
@Nate They did a sneak preview - this is deep and lots of new stuff for me to lust after!!!!
Great job guys! So many desktop worthy pictures.
Awesome article... 2.7 for me please....
Gosh, that 2.7 oozes class. So cool.
I have to say for me this is tough. I really have a soft spot for the early cars now and have been very lucky to drive quite a few different models. I love the old mechanical feel and the soul that older cars have. With the newer stuff it is at a point where things are to refined and dare I say maybe to fast. To me it seems there is more enjoyment to be had with the older cars. Have driven some newer models but never a GT3 so not sure what it is actually like but it is hands down my favorite of any super car out there. It just ticks all the right box's.
For me if money was not a decider I would have to go with a Singer 911. It just has all the correct things I want with the ability to chase a GT3 around. Now add some RWB into the mix and I am all in lol. Great article.
2.7, but I'm not sure I'm a fan of the red on black color scheme on either of the cars. I don't mind a black Porsche, but the red is throwing me.
I'd like to have the 4.0 please! Would be too afraid to crash the old one, thats something that needs to be saved.
Always a fan of air cooled 911's but that i'd take the 4.0 in a heartbeat.
Beautiful duo
2.7 for me...
obie są przekozackie <3
Ohh man, I've been eagerly awaiting this segment since I saw the teaser photos ages ago. Two of my favourite cars ever, I don't know if I'd be able to choose between them.
The 73 RS for sure. Love the comparison from old to new...more please.
Dont know why I read this to be honest but the best evolution ever is the evolution!
Beautifully written article I especially like the way you described the complex sequence of feelings you go through when getting the chance to drive something special like this, its so true.
I would have the 2.7 in a heartbeat, it drips with soul and character and to me is one of the coolest cars ever made. I'm tempted to say I would trade my left pinky for one of these, truly a dream car.
Nice! I have been waiting for this article for a while, I am a massive fan of the pre-1973 911's just for how purpose built they were and the challenge and joys of driving them! I got to photograph a hot rodded 1971 911E modified by one of the members of the infamous R Gruppe Porsche club and this brought me back. the simplicity and beauty of those older cars is too real!
http://www.flickr.com/photos/75773714@N08/sets/72157639705145334/
I have to say 2.7 its just so elegant and simple, as if its silhouette was draw with one pen stroke,
Suzy, I love the emotion you convey in your articles, between your story telling skills and Larry's photos its hard not to come back to SH everyday to see what's new...
Couldn't decide, there is something charming about the simplicity of old cars, then again the nerd in me is fascinated by the newer model and all it's technology and engineering. Great article and pictures, the location is also stunning.
Not the most powerful 911 ever, that claim goes to the GT2 RS
mmmmmmmm.. two point seven
Couldn't decide too. In case of a Nordschleife track day, i would choose the new one...
"Luckily" I won't have to decide
But I'd go for the 2.7.
Lucky you Suzy!!! 4.0 for me because i can't get comfy in anything older than a 993! But i love 'em both keep these great stories coming!
mezza345 Both great 911 engines.
More details...the GT3 4.0 is the most powerful naturally aspirated Porsche 911 engine. On the forced induction end, those honors go to the GT2RS!
Wait for our upcoming feature on the Carrera GT versus 918 Spyder - the most powerful naturally aspirated Porsche vs the most powerful Porsche engine overall (when you enter in the electric/hybrid engines).
Hey Larry, do you mind me asking where these were taken? I've lived in NY my whole life but I cannot recognize the area.
itswhitenoise Someone knows their stuff! Looking forward to the next one!
which one burns to the ground faster?
StephonFazalKhan This is in Kensico Dam in Westchester County, I believe. I think Larry did this photoshoot way back in October or so, about same time when he and Suzy went to drive the 311RS in Limerock and also the NYC photoshoot too.
There's something totally different about GT3 (RS) owners than to all other cars out there. They are special. I've never met one who wasn't a total petrolhead, enthusiast driver it or just super open minded about sharing his love for (these) cars. They're not those persons you'd call a "rich bloke showing off" like most Lambo or Ferrari-owners. It's pure passion and i love that. The essence of Porsche. Driving sensation, evolution and pedigree. (ok, i'll stop praising these Cayenne/Panamera-building two faced hypocrats) Just like owners and their dogs you can always tell them apart.
Thanks for these words and pictures.
I'll take both. Newer one for the weekdays and the older for the weekends.
maxproof Extraordinarily well put. After spending time on this shoot and with other RS owners you have summarized it perfectly.
Thank you.
Wow. This makes me wonder about the 911s again...
I might rather have the 4.0 because it's better from my point of view.
love this article
for me it would be 4.0
1st i would feel much too uneasy i could damage that old beautiful RS
2nd its the King of the NA Porsches,the top of the evolution of this old engine (in NA form)
Great cars, great pics, great words. Just one thing missing.... Which would you choose Suzy?(unless I missed it) 4.0 for me I dont really know why.
niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
It's quite a question to ask, and one that is difficult to find an answer for. I don't subscribe to the way of thinking that says the 2.7rs is too old, too much of a classic to own and have to worry about. I would love to be it's custodian and caretaker. It would be an honor. Like being the owner of a Van Goh. There is something about an older car - one that at it's moment of time, was the pinnacle of performance, and as such, still makes your gizzards tingle today.
The 4.0RS is the epitome of the Mezger architecture. In a world of cars that are akin to rolling offices, it is the mistress that casually bows out of the dinner party and takes you into the restroom for some happy time. Everything that is a classic today was new at one time. In that regard, if you truly worship at the deux ex machina alter, you recognize that few cars are classics imediately upon release. If the GT3RS deserves to sit at that table, the 4.0RS deserves the first helping of pudding.
I love old things that work, because they are a real life testament to a design that simply works, and endures. For as much appreciation I have for such classical machinery, the 4.0 would be my choice, because it belongs to my generation. Though I'm in my 30's, that's a car who's picture adorns my office wall; no different to the posters of the 959, Countach and Testarossa that occupied my bedroom walls when I was a kid. The 4.0 speaks to me, and I understand it. What's more, I appreciate how it embraces modern technology, but feels and behaves in a raw, mechanical manner. It is, for me, Porsche's crowning achievement
Nice... the early pre IB 911 is such an elegant shape compared to its older, bloated brother.
The Porsche and particularly the 993 is one that I can easily own, but it is also a brand that I cannot bring myself to have one, reason being it was the reason why my parents devorced, so even though I love it to death it is something that emotionally I cannot have.
Thanks again to Speedhunters for the incredible feature and photos and comments and enthusiasm and and and. I am fortunate to not just own but to drive and share my passion with my friends and enthusiasts who really appreciate life's texture.
I'm not that big a fan of most of the modern Porsche range... but the RS is still at the top of my "lust after" list!
Great write up and some superb pictures.
Wow... some amazing pictures you posted. Really like the comparison with these (almost) identical coloured cars. Excellent work.
Great read, I learned some stuff today! I would have to go with the OG RS 2.7. My dad use to have an air cooled 911 and the sound alone help make this choice easy. Even though the new RS is a fantastic car, the 1972 just has more soul.
Dem checkered pants
@John The owner is fond of this theme...it continues in the CGT, 50th Anniversary, the new GT3 and the 918 Spyder.
Watch for these stories in a few months!
Dream Garage.
Yeah it had just finished restoration/modifications a couple of days prior. They are gorgeous machines that's for sure.
StephonFazalKhan It is in Westchester county but it is the http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Croton_Dam as you can tell this is a great location and I would suggest making a trip up there after this crazy weather in NYC settles down! Its a great 45 min drive from the heart of the city but beware, the West Side Highway and the FDR have some massive pot holes currently.
http://www.speedhunters.com/2014/02/purest-decision-rs-rs/ Great memory...this is when the Speedhunters came to visit me in NYC! The other photo shoot was the 300SL and the SLS Black Series story http://www.speedhunters.com/2013/11/black-knight-silver-arrow-300sl-sls-black. There is one more story to come from this visit as well as from a recent visit by Speedhunters Bryn and Ben last month!
Lovely pair of Porsches. Would be even better in white. By the way there is actually one more Mezger engined 911: The 991 RSR. So if you're a collector and there is money burning on your pockets, get one before they are all destroyed on race tracks.
SuzyWallace maxvr6 Any more digits would interfere with the driving experience lol
This article was one hell of a great read and the photos complement well. Thank you both for sharing this amazing article. Coming from a background of building numerous types of cars and then having the opportunity to work for a Porsche service 2 years ago, these are amazing cars. Some of these models really speak passion from design to engineering. I guess from not giving a damn about these cars (because out of my range) to falling in love with the unique Porsche models, I've became a serious fan. It's these amazing articles that keep me wanting these damn cars. Thanks a lot guys.
The photography in this article is superb
Are you a "driver", or a "winner"? For those who like to drive, and enjoy the sensation, the choice is obviously the older car. For those who wear their Porsche as a penis extension (most), to make them feel powerful and successful - their choice is just as obvious. Most newer Porsches have speed and power to win races, but they will never be driven above 6/10's their ability. Their only taste of rev limiter will happen from a stoplight in 1st gear, when cutting in front of SUV's on the way to Starbucks. New Porsches are simply too powerful and refined to be of use on the street, and their owners too cowardly to track them properly. So yeah. The classic one.
Isn't this an old story? I already have these pictures saved on my computer