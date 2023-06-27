Porsche Restomod Or Art? The Nardone 928 Is Both

Next Chapter >

Contrary to what many people think, Ultrace is more than a stance show. The event organizers like to invite along collectors of classic racing cars and also feature original restored projects. They do this to educate Ultrace visitors on the origins of stance and modifying culture as a whole.

In such a setting, this Porsche 928 S4 – now transformed into a tailor-made contemporary GT – fit right in at Ultrace 2023.

The Nardone Automotive 928 prototype was displayed next to an original car, so it was easy to see the huge amount of work that’s gone into its transformation. Thierry Nardone, a French entrepreneur and fan of transaxle Porsches, has taken an approach similar to that of Singer and Automobili Amos in the reimagined 928’s construction.





In designing the Nardone 928, Thierry partnered with a number of well-known companies with experience in the creation of unique cars, including Le Mans prototypes. These partnerships are well reflected in the Nardone 928’s hefty price tag of €480,000 (approximately US$525,500), not including the donor car.







So what do you get for all that money? Let’s start with the chassis, which is reinforced and fitted with carbon fiber bodywork. The new muscular fenders increase the 928’s factory width by 80mm (3.15-inches) in the front and 100mm (3.9-inches) out back.





Thierry believes that a restomod isn’t a restomod unless it has new lights. That doesn’t mean using new old stock (NOS) lights, but completely new units with design cues taken from the original parts. What Nardone Automotive have come up with is pretty special.

Reinventing the 928’s iconic pop-up headlights wasn’t easy. The new lights still resemble the originals, but are made from composite materials and feature LED illumination. The four-point daytime running lamps are a modern Porsche-style touch. The rear brake light assembly is even more creative. On the Nardone 928, it’s a wide, one-piece design that’s sunken into the bodywork, and again utilizes LED technology.

The custom forged 18-inch wheels are modern interpretations of the classic Porsche ‘manholes’ and feature a concave center section.

Automotive design studio BorromeodeSilva in Milan and Podium Advanced Technologies in Pont-Saint-Martin are collaborating with Nardone Automotive for this project. Both Italian companies were responsible for bringing Automobili Amos’s Lancia Delta Futurista to life, and with their help the Nardone 928 features active electric suspension and power steering, as well as a modern engine management system.

The engine in this prototype car – which is actually Thierry’s own 928 from 1986 – remains original at this point, but many changes await the 5.0L V8 engine. The vision involves retaining the original block and cylinder heads while customizing the internals. No aftermarket parts will be used, though. Instead, every element will be crafted by engineers from Italtecnica and BorromeoDeSilva. The team is focused on creating a beautiful engine bay that complements the overall aesthetics of the Nardone 928.

A fully reworked transmission will provide six forward gears inside the 928’s original 5-speed transaxle casing. This aspect of the project has been entrusted to Involute Transmissions, whose company founder, Lionel Bauduin, is a former Mercedes F1 team design engineer.





With all the modifications – most notably the composite bodywork – the Nardone 928 is on track to weigh 100kg (220lb) less than the original car. But it’s not all about performance; Thierry pointed out that elegance and comfort are the priority. Which neatly brings us inside the car…





The interior has undergone a complete revision using Foglizzo leather and Alcantara. Infotainment comes via Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM), combined with a premium hi-fi system and Apple CarPlay for a contemporary experience.

The new dash is a celebration of minimalism with a single analog dial in place. Paired with a manual gearshift, the interior has been designed to make driving the focus.





The ambitious project began in March 2019 and Nardone Automotive was officially founded in April 2021. The company is planning to execute the first eight deliveries of the Nardone 928 in 2024.

Porsche 928 design is truly timeless, and I’m so happy Thierry Nardone chose to connect with the transaxle dreams he had as a child, rather than going down the well-travelled 911 restomod route.

Vladimir Ljadov

Instagram: wheelsbywovka

because@wheelsbywovka.com

www.wheelsbywovka.com