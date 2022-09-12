The Evolution Of An Audi Quattro Time Attack Monster

Next Chapter >

If you Google search ‘Gatebil’, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find photos and videos of all-wheel drive cars being drifted about in Sweden and Norway. At Gatebil Mantorp back in June, I found a machine that’s certainly capable of four-wheel smoky slides, but this one’s not built for gathering style points – although it is very stylish. It’s built for ripping fast lap times.

I did some digging around, and found out that it was featured on Speedhunters almost a decade ago. What’s happened with it in the time since then? Let’s find out…







The Audi Ur-Quattro is still owned and driven by Börje Hansson, a racing veteran who has been involved in motorsport for more than 50 years now. I caught up with Börje on the Saturday evening of the Mantorp Park event, and he was happy to give me a run down on everything that’s changed since his first Speedhunters spotlight in 2013.







If you compare the then and now, it’s obvious that the exterior has seen some work. Custom-made over-fenders were fitted in 2015, at the same time Börje was stepping up to an 18-inch wheel and tire package. On top of this, a new wing – 80mm taller than the previous – was added to improve downforce, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser was fitted too.







One year prior to the exterior makeover, Börje fitted a new 2,180cc engine that revved to almost 9,000rpm and pumped out a solid 650hp. It wasn’t enough though, and in 2015, VS Motor in Norway was called upon to take the Audi five-cylinder engine to the next level. A BorgWarner EFR 8374 turbo was added along with a bigger and more-efficient intercooler setup in the rear. All told, the upgrades lifted power output to 780hp, which is where it still sits today.

To make the most of the Audi’s newfound power, Börje now also shifts through a sequential transmission.





I mentioned a moment ago Börje switching to 18-inch wheels, and these come in the form of Braid Forged Is wrapped up in super-soft compound Yokohama rubber. The brake system has been upgraded too, with AP Racing DTM 6-pot calipers biting down on 380mm carbon-ceramic discs at the front, and an AP Racing DTM 4-pot/340mm setup in use at the rear.









There’s certainly a lot to love about Börje’s Quattro, but my favorite aspect of the car is its interior. The carbon dashboard, white interior paint and fighter jet-style switches – everything goes so well together. Especially when it’s dark outside and the bright red lights on the dash illuminate the cabin.







Given how stunning this build is, you might think that Börje goes easy on it, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He’s an absolute maniac on track, and the Audi is blisteringly quick.

Alen Haseta

Instagram: hazetaa