Regio Classic VW: Celebrating The Air-Cooled Life In Mexico

Next Chapter >

If you caught my Finding SoCal Tuner Style In Monterrey, Mexico story back in August, you might recall a comment I made about this region of the country being mostly home American muscle cars and classic Volkswagens. Well, right after this year’s Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations, Monterrey celebrated the latter with the Regio Classic VW event.

The esplanade at Arena Monterrey played host to the event, which has run every two years since 2011, but was absent for the past couple. Of course, it’s return was very much welcomed, with participants bringing their Volkswagens and Porsches from all over Mexico to take part.







Regio Classic VW is an event predominately dedicated to classic air-cooled cars, although there were several exceptions to the rule, but everyone was OK with that.





I turned up early, which allowed me to watch cars stream into the arena through the city’s iconic Fundidora Park. Ticket soon in hand, I entered the event and immediately began shooting at the Porsche section.









These have been my favorite air-cooled cars since being introduced to Magnus Walker in the 2015 Need for Speed game, and every time I now see a Porsche, I think ‘Urban Outlaw’.









Next up, I headed to a barriered area with a bunch of covered cars and a few already on display. These included a Volkswagen Bus, and two classics Beetles plus two newer models – a 2001 rare RSi and a 2019 Final Edition.













The classic Volkswagen area featured a wide variety of models, including Buses, Brasilias and Karmann Ghias. There was a good mix of original, restored and modified VWs, and it amazed me to see the lengths owners will go to in order to keep their old cars in such great condition.

















Before leaving, I made sure to head back to the area where cars were covered earlier, and along the way was pleasantly surprised by two restored and one imported classic Beetle, a 1959 custom Kombi, and a rare 1954 Barndoor 11-window.









I had a good time at the 2019 Regio Classic VW, and hope there’s an opportunity to tell the story behind some of these cars one day. In the meantime, you can check out a whole lot more images from the event below.

Gregory López Lucio

Instagram: greg_lo_photo

Facebook: Greg Lo Photo

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER posts

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.



































