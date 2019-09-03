Far From Typical: The 2JZ S13 Built For Grip

Next Chapter >

When people think of a modified Nissan 240SX, many will picture an example set up for drifting, or stanced to appeal to the lowered car scene. This one is a little different.

Alex owns a 1991 240SX hatchback, commonly referred to in the automotive community as an S13. He’s had the car for 12 years, and over this period of time the Nissan has seen many phases and upgrades.







As with many cars, they usually start off as a daily and end up down the line being something far from it. Alex took this to another extreme by turning his car into a fully-fledged track monster.





All of the work has been done by Alex himself, and the 240 is currently built and set up for high grip on the track.







The standard KA24 engine has been dropped in favor of the highly sought after and very well-respected 2JZ-GTE from the MkIV Toyota Supra, and further enhanced with Wiseco forged pistons, ARP hardware, a Garrett GT3582R turbo and much more.

This 2JZ-swapped S13 has put down 613whp and 540lb-ft of torque, and is supported by a built Marlin Crawler R154 transmission and an LSD for supreme grip.







All of this power is great, but it would be worthless without a competent handling and stopping setup. In this respect, Alex has upgraded the car with Fortune Auto coilovers running Swift springs, an Energy Suspension polyurethane bushing kit, front and rear sway bars, and adjustable control arms. There’s also a Wilwood big brake kit in the mix, and some Enkei RPF1 wheels wrapped in sticky Nitto NT01 tires.









To ensure that his car visually stood out from other 240s on the road, Alex has completed a right-hand drive conversion. The stripped-out interior also features a Corbeau seat, RaceQuip harness and a 4-point roll bar.

As far as exterior components go, the Nissan benefits from an Origin V3 wide-body kit, a Rocket Bunny front bumper, VIS carbon fiber hood, and late-model kouki tail lights. The paint is Toyota’s Quicksand Tan.





The world of modified cars has grown and changed over the years with many trends coming and going, but there is always one constant and it is found in almost every respectable build: Performance.

This is an ingredient that will always drive us forward, and it can be found easily in Alex’s 2JZ-swapped S13.

Victor Wang

Instagram: victorscottwang

