Building A Racecar & Never Being Able To Race It

24th September 2019 4 Comments
I’m not a fan of ‘garage queens’, those kind of cars that are built up, but you never see them on the road.

I believe that all cars should be driven. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stance car, a truck, or a legend of motorsport – the worst fate a car can have is accumulating dust. That brings me to this 1971 Ford Capri…

Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8519
  • Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8720
  • Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8779
Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8723

Just by the look of it, you can tell it’s a race car. The engine has been built and taken from 2,600cc out to 3,100cc.

The owner is a man well known here on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands for building race cars. He has owned and modified a number of cars, from Alfas GTAs to a Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8631
  • Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8657
  • Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8685

He is restoring a Mk1 Lotus Cortina to use as a daily driver, but he loves Capris. He has put uncountable hours to get this Capri to where it is now, but he has to sell it, despite really not wanting to. He would love – as he told me – just put it on the trailer and blast it on a racetrack on a Sunday. But he can’t.

In fact, none of the almost 1 million people living on this island off the coast of northwestern Africa can.

Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8782

After football, motorsport has been the second most popular hobby here for decades. Every rally has thousands of fans standing next to the road, just to see the cars pass by. And yet, a racetrack has still not been built.

This is not a complaint about no one wanting to spend a lot of money doing it, but about how the politicians have lied to us for 20 years now.

Speedhunters_Aaron_Perez_Torres_8798

There is indeed a plan to build a circuit, and a piece of land was chosen around 10 years ago. Construction was set to start last year, but as far as we know they only moved a rock to take a picture for the newspapers.

I know this seems like a rant, but it may make you look different at your local racetrack, even if it’s small.

Anyway, what saddens me the most is that even if they end up building the racetrack, the Capri is going to be very far away from here, which means I’ll never have the chance to capture it in motion.

Aarón Pérez Torres
Instagram: flappypaddle

1
john

I'm a bit confused. This guy builds racing car but there is no place to race them where he lives. So my guess is he does it for people who live elsewhere. So what stops him from racing abroad, where all the rest of his builts do race? And I guess he did know when he started this project that there was no place to actually run this car. And since there are rallies , and quite popular why doesn't he rally it?

2
Elonexx

I'm guessing he built it on the promise of there being a track built, which has turned out to not be true

3
Paddy McGrath

If you read it, it appears that a racetrack has been promised by local government but has been delayed for years. Tenerife and the Canaries are quite a way away from the African continent, and even further from Europe so they're pretty isolated.

4
Dexter

There's a racing circuit on Gran Canaria at Maspalomas. Maybe ferrying the car to the next island is an option for this Capri to stretch its legs.

