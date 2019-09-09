SHARE Basking In Grassroots Drift Glory At SLY Summit

Don’t Forget Your Roots

There’s something so special and unique about proper grassroots drifting that if you were to give me the choice of covering a small amateur event or an FIA-sanctioned competition round, I’d choose the former over and over again.

That’s not to say that pro-spec drift weapons with high horsepower and fully-dedicated teams behind them aren’t exciting to watch – especially when you can get right up close to the action – it’s just that grassroots events are more fun in every respect.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SportslandYamanashi

And drifting is one of those activities that’s always been centered around having a good time – even when you’re being judged by Keiichi ‘Drift King’ Tsuchiya.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_TrainTandem

Aggressive entries, minimum correction and crazy angles were always important factors in early grassroots drift competitions, but having flair and style also mattered, and that still rings true today.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_JZX
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_7
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S14Drift_1
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Tires

You don’t need to have a purpose-built drift machine to have fun – all you really need is something that sends power to the rear wheels and some spare tires on hand for when the all too familiar sound of a delaminated tread presents itself.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_4

It’s this ‘back to basics’ style of drifting that really gets you excited, and something that SLY Summit 2019 really nailed home.

What Is SLY Summit?
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Straightaway

The idea behind Sportsland Yamanashi (SLY) Summit started five years ago when Lowbrain team member Ryohei Takahashi and a group of friends were looking for a new place to drift at.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Staff
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KyushaRepair
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S15Repair
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S13_3

Up until that point, Fuji Speedway’s small drift park had been the guys’ go-to track, but variety is the spice of life and Sportsland Yamanashi provided an alluring alternative.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SRepair
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_1
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S15Group
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Crown_2

At the time, SLY really didn’t have many drift sessions going on. Talking with the owner, who everyone simply calls Shacho (boss), I learned that this facility has always been geared more towards circuit racers than drifters, but that definitely doesn’t mean it’s unsuited for sideways shenanigans. Quite the opposite.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Crown
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_10
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SItasha

Ryohei and his group of friends were able to reserve the track for a day, and ever since then they’ve been coming back to the little track hidden deep within the mountains of Yamanashi.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Relaxing
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_WheelTight
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SprayPaint
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_6

Ironically, part of the attraction of Sportsland Yamanashi is Shacho-san’s strictness. Not strict as in disallowing fun, but his zero-tolerance approach to people doing dumb things on the track. In that case, he will scold you – but in a lighthearted way – and then educate you on proper track etiquette and safety.

  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_TireRepair
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Lineup
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_RedFlag

Ryohei mentioned that many drifters were mischievous growing up, so in an odd way, being yelled at by Shacho-san brings back nostalgic feelings of their school days and only adds to the fun of Sportsland Yamanashi.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SchassisGroupTandem

Five years on, the small event has grown up and now even gained support from Koyorad USA.

Fun, Fun & More Fun
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Highup

The recent SLY Summit event I attended was split in two parts, with both halves having three runs for each group – including a group just for the staff. Because what’s the fun of organizing a drift event if you can’t drift yourself?

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Kyusha_1

I’m quite familiar with AE86s and various Silvias kicking up tire smoke at Japanese grassroots events like this one, but the kyusha group was something entirely new to me.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Hakosuka_Drift_4
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Hakosuka_Drift_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Hakosuka_Drift_1
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Hakosuka_Drift_5

If you read my previous spotlight on a ratty Hakosuka built to destroy tires, you’ll already know that there were three more examples present, but that wasn’t all.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S30

One owner was brave enough to throw around his mint S30 Fairlady Z.

  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S30_1
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S30_3
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KyushaGroupTandem

In hindsight, I probably should have taken a closer look at this thing… Next time for sure.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Hakosuka_Drift_3
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KyushaCrown
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Datsun510_1
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Crown_1

Watching the kyusha group dance around the track was truly spectacular; a delicious performance for both your eyes and ears to feast on. That was until one of the Hakosukas decided to coat the entire track in oil.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_OilCleanUp_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_OilCleanUp_1
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_OilCleanUp

Fortunately, the issue wasn’t major, and as the SLY track is really small the crew was able to clean it up quickly.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SafetyCar

Once the track was reopened, Tokyonur‘s Honda Element acted as the pace car for the next group, complete with flashing lights and all. Why you ask? Because fun!

Grassroots Paradise
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_GroupTandem
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Kyusha_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Kyusha
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KE70
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KE70_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KE70_1
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_JZX_1
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_KE37Wagon
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S14tandem
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Datsun510
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Checkerflag
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Altezza
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S13_1
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S14Drift_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S14Drift
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S13_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S15_Drift
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_8
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_9
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Warp
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaCorolla
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SRepair_1
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Stickers_2
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Stickers
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_3
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_ToyotaAE86_5
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_S13
  • Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_Paddack
Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_SmokingTIre

Ryohei and his group’s goal is to ensure that SLY Summit continues on in the future, so that the next generation of local grassroots drifters can have a safe and controlled place to call home.

Speedhunters_Slysummit_RonCelestine_AE86_Film

Since I was shooting stills and letting Project Rough stretch its legs a bit I didn’t capture any real video footage from the day, but luckily a local crew did.

Check out the trailer above, and be on the lookout for the full video release coming soon.

Same time next year, gents?

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Codrin Stefan

Track looks incredible! Really refreshing site to see the "stock" Z30 and the Hokasukas. Ohh I love Japan.

