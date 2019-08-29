SHARE The Ratty Drift Hakosuka

29th August 2019 2 Comments
There’s a pretty good chance you’ve seen the videos of a couple of Hakosuka Nissan Skylines drifting in Japan. Given the classic nature and collectability of these cars, such a thing seems so wrong, but so right at the same time.

At SLY Summit’s grassroots drift jamboree this past weekend – an event I’ll be bringing you coverage of very soon – the kyusha class had not one, but four C10 Hakosukas sliding around the Sportsland Yamanashi circuit.

Out of the four, this ratty-looking example was the one for me. The want was so strong.

I have a thing for rough-edged cars being driven to the absolute limit, and that box was definitely ticked with this Skyline.

On the subject at hand, the older gentleman who pilots this Hakosuka has replaced the car’s original and outdated rear suspension with a Silvia multilink system. Besides the setup making the Skyline a lot easier to drift, when things go wrong (which in drifting is a matter of when, not if), it’s much easier to find replacement parts.

The owner even hand-formed the aluminum front lip, which in conjunction with the front-mount oil cooler and overfenders pulls the kyusha works look together nicely.

In terms of engine performance, you won’t find a high-horsepower turbo power-plant get things sideways here. Instead, the humble L20 remains, breathing through Solex carburetors.

Yes, it’s all about style and having fun with this Hakosuka. But probably the most impressive thing is the fact that when the day is done, the owner packs everything inside his car and drives home. Yep, it’s shaken (road) legal.

Only in Japan…

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Jon

It really was awesome to see. Walk up to it assuming an RB26 swap but no! All mechanical! Really cool.

ford capri

why does he have ducting through the windows.... to his footwells?

