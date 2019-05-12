SHARE Trans Am SpeedFest: The Morning On Kodak Gold

12th May 2019 3 Comments
Vintage Race, Vintage Setup

There’s nothing quite like a race weekend, especially a historic one.

It’s a special experience to be trackside as hundreds others have in decades past, seeing the same machines fly by in anger. This is a topic I’ve talked a lot about in recent days, so I won’t beat a dead horse. At least, I’ll try not to.

Last weekend’s trip to Laguna Seca was also one of several in recent months, so I opted for a change of pace this time around. Because no matter what anyone says, you simply can’t do the same thing over and over. This weekend I’d live and die by a new film body.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Film_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_001_6091

For the day I’d primarily be using my recent purchase, a Canon EOS-1 V. This was Canon’s flagship model a decade-and-a-half ago, a body which I figured would be more than up to snuff when it came to racing. It’s crazy to think how much things have changed since then, but it means you can score a capable camera like this for next to nothing. No excuses, then.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Film_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_6096

For the first roll of the day I settled on an expired canister of Kodak Gold 200, the last of the aged stuff from my grandfather’s camera bag. I don’t think it was as old as the last one I pinched from him, but it was a good bit grainier and darker than I would expect of a fresh box of Gold 200. Regardless, without further ado…

Kodak Gold 200
2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_001_90740001

In recent months I’ve become obsessed with the idea of experiencing vintage racing in the exact same way as a photographer from the ’80s or ’90s might have.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_002_90740002

Technology, cars, tracks and landscapes change, but the incredible quality of film never will. I know I’m a bit late to the game being impressed with film, but it just shows it’s never too late to learn new tricks, even ones which are decades — centuries, even — old.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_006_90740006
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_005_90740005
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_012_90740012
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_003_90740003
2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_013_90740013

As equally as I am enamored by the offbeat quality of this analog medium, I will never fail to see the beauty of a paddock full of cantankerous old machinery in the early morning hours. The soft light and morning fog lingering around Laguna Seca just made the awesome turnout at the Trans Am SpeedFest all the better for me.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_007_90740007
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_009_90740009
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_004_90740004

New or old, the number of man-hours poured into these cars is nothing short of amazing. Even when things go well, you still have to actually make it to the track, along with the car, a crew, and a trailer-full of spares when the inevitable finally happens.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_021_90740021
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_019_90740019
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_020_90740020
2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_008_90740008
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_014_90740014
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_010_90740010
2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_011_90740011

Peeking around the paddock in the morning, I prepared myself (mostly my ears) for the loads of awesome old school cars which would be shortly screaming away on track. I can never quite place what it is that makes these older cars so much more enjoyable to me, but I’ll never miss the opportunity to reiterate how special they are.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_022_90740022

Every time I head to a historic event I learn something new — many things, really. There are so many stories around the paddock during a weekend like this; these cars hide so much history.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_024_90740024
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_015_90740015
  • 2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_016_90740016
2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_017_90740017

The fact that these cars live on will always impress me, and I sincerely hope they never die.

2019-Trans-Am-SpeedFest-Gold-200_Trevor-Ryan-Speedhunters_023_90740023

Next up, the racing itself.

Trevor Yale Ryan
trevor@speedhunters.com
Instagram: tyrphoto
TYRphoto.com

3 comments

1
Rick Muda

man trevor you're killing it! these rolls are so good

2
RVAE38

These are spectacular! I vividly remember the days of trying to get perfect shots with my dad's 35mm. And you never knew what you got until they came back in the mail. Have to admit, I haven't liked much of the 35mm stuff being posted all over as of late but these really help to open my eyes and appreciate the old medium much more. Looking forward to the racing shots.

Brandon

3
Basith P.

The photography is just golden
Really the old style is just amazing

