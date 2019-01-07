Who Wants This Audi?

Next Chapter >

This Audi Sport quattro could have be mine, if I hadn’t made some different car-based decisions along the way.

Of course, regret is a hungry animal and if I had to make my decisions again I’d do it all the same. But that means I don’t own this short wheel base Group B homologation-special Audi, and neither do you.

Which is a shame, because I think it’s damn near perfect. From the subtle colour and lack of livery, to the worn interior and the slightly ill-fitting panels. Perfection.





Not that Cal, Nat and the team at Retropower do though. To get an idea of what standard they work to, take a look at this Alfa Romeo that Jordan shot recently. David West who owns that, also owns this Audi. Sir, I commend your immaculate taste.

Still, Cal is keen to point out where he’d improve on this build, and that’s why it’s a spotlight rather than a full feature. So although Retropower look after the Audi now and have got pretty deep with it, there is always room for improvement.

But that’s where we disagree, because like I say, I think it’s perfect. As much as I admire and yearn for mile-deep paintwork, shut lines measured in microns, and F1 levels of detail – this Audi is more me.

Because I’m not perfect, how I live my life isn’t perfect, and my driving certainly isn’t perfect.

Plus (and there will be more pluses), it’s from my favourite era of cars, it’s well recognised that as you get older you lust after the hero cars of your childhood years. The Audi Sport quattro is embedded so deep in my lust pocket, I’m stunned writing this that I’ve never even tried to own one. Man fail right there, I got way too sidetracked with a certain Volvo.

But therein lies my downfall and my success – I have never really planned anything in life. I just wanted to be happy, and you can do that by not looking very far in to the future. From going out for a drive to getting on a plane to another country, happiness is close if you’re prepared to make some fast decisions. I’ve never been the kind of guy to think too far ahead.

So for years I never really saved money, or on the flip side took on any debt. So, an Audi like this has never been easily attainable, it would have had to be planned and committed to.





And it deserves that kind of dedication, the history and myth that surrounds anything short wheel base Audi, real or homage, is the stuff of automotive folklore. So for the meantime, I’ll just keep on writing about these things and looking back with a wry smile. Things turned out good for me regardless of the amount of broken cars I have, and like I say, I have no regrets.

It’s never too late though and who knows, maybe I will get one? Then I could feel the slip and grip of all four wheels fighting physics as the turbo pounds boost into the five cylinder engine. My feet dancing on the Wilwood pedals, body pinned in the worn bucket seat, gravel pinging off the underside, and dirt flicking across the composite body panels.

Until then I’ll just… Who am I kidding? I’ll just keep thinking I should have bought one. Arse.

Oh, and I took these pictures whilst having a good look around Retropower. You’re not going to believe what else they have in the workshop…

Bryn Musselwhite

Instagram: Brynmusselwhite

