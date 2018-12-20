Unleash The Fury: A Bagged R34 GT-R

Next Chapter >

I’m going to start our StanceNation Odaiba coverage with three spotlights, and kicking them off is this BNR34 Skyline GT-R, aired out and sitting a few millimeters from the ground.

Cast your minds back to this event last year and you might recall a red san-yon that sparked off quite a conversation in the comments section.

That car was also riding on air, and one of the first I’d ever come across in Japan. Seeing someone have the courage to do whatever he pleased with his car was both daring and refreshing.

Did he start a trend? Maybe, because there were a few more of these cars on air at this year’s StanceNation event, but this one stood out the most.







From a visual standpoint, the way this thing sat on its Work Meister S1 wheels was pretty amazing. When you squat down and take pictures of modified cars, the lower they sit the more visual impact they generate, and this 34 just seemed to hover. Its aggressive stance was stopping pretty much every person that walked past it.

I had a nice, long look at the way the rear fenders were rolled, as I’m about to do that to Project GT-R to clean things up.

The Z-tune Nismo look was highlighted with something I had never seen anyone do before: integrating R35 fender vents.

Does it work? It certainly looks different.

The few times I passed by the car the hood was down, so there’s no way of knowing what’s going on under there. You can easily see the stock intercooler through the bumper’s air dam though, so it’s probably only lightly tuned at this point.

The interior has been kept simple; just an aftermarket shift knob, Nismo white-faced gauge cluster, and a double-DIN navigation unit is all I could see.

The real party piece is the massive air canister lodged in between the seats. It’s a curious location to mount the air tank for the air suspension system, but if you want to make a point I guess you might as well go the whole way.

I’m a massive fan of the shiny bronze anodising on the lips of these Meisters; it’s such a nice contrast to the satin finish of the spokes.

Aftermarket LED taillights complete the conversion, but the real question is, what do you think of it all?

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com