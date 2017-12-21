The R34 GT-R Antichrist

As a Speedhunter, I have to remain neutral at all times and strive to deliver a realistic representation of what’s happening in Japanese car culture.
The fly-on-the-wall approach is one that I’ve always tried to follow, and that means refraining from bringing my personal opinion into it. But this find at StanceNation Japan G Edition last Sunday in Odaiba is difficult. Really difficult.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a whinging purist that will go on internet rants at anything that challenges my taste in cars, but I’m sure you’ll all know what my position on this BNR34 Nissan Skyline GT-R would be. That said, we are all entitled to do anything we want with our cars, so if you’d like to accelerate in a straight line and run a 1,500hp engine in your R34, go right ahead. And if you want to take your slammed GT-R to a StanceNation show and dump it right on the ground, that’s okay too.
From a visual standpoint, this san-yon features catchy stock red paint – possibly just as rare as the 300 cars that were offered in Midnight Purple II – and up front there’s a Top Secret bumper categorized by a massive grille opening and large side intakes.
It’s all functional, though. Behind it there’s a large intercooler to feed, itself cooling the intake charge of a big single Trust/GReddy T88 turbo strapped onto the exhaust side of the RB26.
Air suspension allows the car to be aired out and the wheels to camber inwards to give the sort of look very few people would expect to see with a BNR34.
The Nismo Z-Tune fenders are wide enough to allow OZ Futura wheels to sink up inside so that the rim sits flush with the fender line. Behind the white spokes is an Endless braking setup sporting calipers that match the hue of the exterior.
There is a lot more red in the interior; in fact all of the red is in there. All of it. The custom upholstered seats are finished with a quilted pattern and the headrests are embroidered with the vintage Skyline and GT-R logos.
The red stretches across the dashboard, the pillars and the headliner, with other remaining surfaces like the air vents and MFD binnacle having been flocked black.
Curiously, the meter panel hints that in a previous life this car may have well been a Tommykaira R, because as far as I know the digital speedometer instrumentation was not sold separately. Plus, a few red cars were made by Tommykaira.
The rear sports a low-mount spoiler styled after the stock main BNR34 wing, while the side and rear skirts are carbon emulations of the Nismo set.
It’s certainly not what we are used to envisioning when we conjure up images of BNR34s, but it’s just another unique creation that allows an owner out there to stand out from the crowd. At least mechanically the car is very well prepared and no stone has been left unturned.
The final verdict is up to you…
I'd like to add the FD3S to this list
Not too keen on the red interior think it looks a bit tacky. With projects like project GTI, I can see more cars in the future having the best of both worlds. I don't have a problem with it at all (interior aside).
its.. just... so much red...
If what you alluded to with 'dump it on the ground' I want to believe it is on an air suspension, if so, it probably sits at a 'normally-seen-as-functional' ride height while out and about and no one would bat an eye at it out on the streets...
Verdict in... this thing is freakin' amazing!
lol this is why i love this web page. Even tho we all have this love and appreciation for these cars... A VERY diverse set of opinions are epressed. Mi Nuh Like E! lol
Sex-Spec is back!!!!!!!
Not that i'm excited about it but there's certainly some early 00's nostalgia to the subject...
I totally get why people become all upset about performance vehicles being slammed/stanced for looks. The very engineering that went into a car that makes it into a legend gets tossed aside for looks...
On the other hand there is no denying the outright appeal of owning such cars. If you could afford it you would probably own it, right? But therein lies the crux - not everyone is some sort of driving demon/track hero. Most people (who are honest) never drive their cars to the edge of their capabilities (the car's). So the performance on tap (in this case suspension) never gets used. Like it or not it doesn't really matter at all. Even those with "functional drive height" don't necessarily ever drive their cars to their full potential - it just looks more like they might.
That's a very good point. I've worked a few track days as an instructor and it's comical to see people's attitude change before and after someone who does know how to wheel a vehicle around. When you look at it through that lens it isn't so bad I suppose. Furthermore, the more people trash these cars the more they raise the value for owners that mod them properly.
This really isn't that bad. I've seen 'worse' cars on here. The red interior is too much for me though, but so long as the owner is happy that's all that really matters.
Once it's at driving height it'd look like most other GT-R's (from the outside at least), and would still make all the right sounds.
Appreciation should be given, where appreciation is deserved, and this thing deserves it. I would MUCH rather see GTRs done to this calibre than see examples on fake wheels with fake parts all over them that get "tracked". Can we also take a minute to appreciate the OZ Futura and just how good looking that wheel is. #defendauthenticity
What do you mean by "tracked" in quotations?
A lot of people in Australia, especially QLD, tend to get a little confused as to what track racing actually is. There are events up here which allow cruising, non-timed and your mates in the car on a track. Then they go and post all over social media like "first track day a success". So, I put it in quotations since the term is a little lost in translation these days.
Absolutely. Makes perfect sense. Racing implies fighting for position on track with other cars. Time Attack et al are not racing. Track days are not racing. Club level competitions for fastest lap times are not racing. I've been saying that for years now!
I'm sorry, this is just disgusting.
Interior wise this is not my cup of tea but if the owner is happy with the outcome then that's all that matters (just feel bad for the owner's wallet)
I celebrate diversity and individuality. But Yes this hurts. On the brighter side, classic GTR now hitting ‘caretaker’ status, so might be one of many stages. This being said, great car and great build.
this thing is beyond sick. people who hate on this probably have phone holsters and wear hiking shoes to the mall. i was considering bagging my r34 sedan and this just confirmed it. crucify me lames
The sex-spec interior trim is a close second as the worst part of this thing.
I’m seeing red alright! Holy cow. Combined with that gay stance nowadays.... Buckin futt ugly! Sad really. To another iconic R34 get tortured. First one I saw was in a YouTube video making fun of these idiots stancing their rides like this! Lmao
Well Dino-san the color is amazing and so are the wheels..even the fitment and air is swallow-able..but damn that red interior is abit hard to digest...
Ali G-TR
Car's looks cool. It's different. Interiors sucks though. Dino coming through with the only worthwhile features on this site.
If this car was indeed a Tommykaira R then the real crime was to dismantle that car in the first place. How rare are them?
I am surprised there is only one mention of this to be honest. Many of the commentors likely have no idea what TommyKaira is to be honest. Sad times and if this was a genuine TKR its a travesty!
There is a trend of stance and there is a trend of hate stance. The more rare/expensive/classic/performance a stanced car the more rumble around it. It seams to me a good commercial move to focus on a stanced performance rare care and fire up that all opinionated hustling. No opinions just questions form an owner of an old (early 70-s) non-performance, not rare, slammed but still drivable vehicle. If it air lifted is it still not functional? Is it so bad for a performance car to be more focused on style? Is it better to be a 1200hp tube framed (and possibly wall crashed) Skyline?
I think that's something you either understand or you don't. Fast cars that handle well are akin to a fighter pilot mentality. If you don't understand why they were built then sure there's no harm in slamming them to the floor. However, if you "get it" then you understand why this whole movement is crap.
If someone has to explain it your already behind the curve.
There is the mines r34 and then everything else
This being my dream car, it hurts to see one like this. I'd gladly take it off his hands and restore it back to normality. Just decent suspension, and a lot of hours and elbow grease on that interior
Here's a thought along those lines.
For years, I've had this idea of buying a mid-80s Buick Regal and making a GNX clone out of it. Of course, at this point the only such Regals left have been turned into donks. I hate donks.
So what I figure I'd do is buy some donked Regal, turn it into a GNX and dispose of the wheels, tires & stereo parts by hauling them out to the range and feeding them to my Garand.
My version of a public service.
Quick question - was that bumper designed to accommodate a dual-tip muffler?
Seriously, this is no worse than an overfendered McLaren riding on air. Both are real driving machines where the owner has decided that form > functionality. To each their own.
The interior is not me but from the pictures it looks like quality work.
There’s a lot worse cars out there!
I honestly shed a tear... hey i'm all for being nuetral Dino, but this! If we can save just two cars from this "Ritual", we need to exempt the BNR34 and the JZA80. It's just heartbreaking to watch