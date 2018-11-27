SHARE Daigo Saito’s Next Toy Drifter

27th November 2018 14 Comments
We need more people like Daigo Saito.

He’s the Kimi Räikkönen of drifting, often monosyllabic when presented with a microphone, yet possessing the qualities any driver should always strive to have – especially if putting on a show is possibly the biggest expectation your fans have of you. Daigo does not disappoint.

I’ve always found his ‘I don’t give a f**k’ attitude to the theater of pro drifting is far more refreshing than that of the overly confident and self-promoting drivers that are present in all forms of motorsports. Daigo just gets down to business; he’s embraced drifting in his own very original way and has come away from it as one of the most successful drivers in the world.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_38

But there’s one thing that sets him aside from anyone else in this game, and that’s his willingness to push himself. When it comes to the car they drive, most pro drifters like to stick to what they know for fear of finding themselves in unfamiliar situations when having to deliver certain results for the sponsors that ultimately pay for their involvement in the sport. But not so Daigo.

Drivers’ attachment to a chassis and engine setup that works, and the reluctance to move away from it, is what in my opinion brought so much repetition to the D1 Grand Prix and pretty much made it unwatchable.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_39

But Daigo stepped away from that early on, and ever since he’s been experimenting with so many cool and unique builds, finding satisfaction in getting to grips with the unfamiliar. It doesn’t work all the time, even if you do possess an obvious talent for getting anything on four wheels sideways and keeping it there.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_49

And in Odaiba at the recent FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup – AKA the “take two drifting experiment” – he had a new toy on display.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_52

A collaboration between Daigo’s company, Fat Five Racing, and Latvia’s HGK Racing, this E92 Eurofighter looks like it’s ready for some serious action.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_46

Except for the little issue of having no engine. But that’s really just a minor detail.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_43

Daigo just picked the car up and is possibly brainstorming on how to give it the right Fat Five twist. After all, he can’t come up with something mundane, if that’s even an adjective worth using when discussing a one of the most crazy drift-spec E92 chassis I’ve ever seen.

  • fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_45
  • fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_44
fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_42

Just look at the lack of anything underneath the mean, pumped Kevlar arches.

  • fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_51
  • fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_50

The paper-thin body panels, the aggressively cut base chassis, and the intricate tube structure keeping it all safe and rigid underneath – it’s so in line with what Daigo and his crew have built in previous years. Oh, and of course the massive 19-inch wheels and minuscule (read: extra light) Wilwood brake setup front and back – another signature of Japan’s most imaginative drifter.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_53

There’s a cool contrast with the roof and the twin window panel that replaces the rear glass, both of which are constructed from thick-gauge carbon fiber.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_40

That twin sloping intake feeds the rear-mounted radiator, a must-have for any pro drift car.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_41

Well hello there Winters Performance quick-change rear end and Wisefab suspension arms. There’s obviously been no expense spared under here.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_47

The clear Lexan addition to the trunk spoiler reminds me of the Corvette ZR1; you get aero benefits without impacting rear visibility. Even if it’s in a drift car where you usually look out of the side windows.

fia_drift_2018_dalle_carbonare_48

Like any one of Daigo’s projects it will be cool to see what the car’s like when completed. There’s a massive bulge on the hood up front so that should take care of accepting even the wildest of swaps, and I’d guess it will be something V8, all-billet, and possibly NA as that’s what he seems to like these days.

What engine do you think he should go for?

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

Comments

14 comments

1
Dieter Verscheure

Is this not the same BMW that is currently running in the Formula D in the states with a LS swap engine?

2
Julio Alexis

Apparently HGK also builds made-to-order drift-spec cars, including the M3. Just saw a brand new HGK M3 E92 for sale in racecarsdirect and in just a few days it was already sold for around 180K USDs. Guess now we know who's the lucky buyer.

3
Christian Challiner

The Vette didn't last long then?

4
Mayank Gupta

So, what do these thin Carbon Kevlar panels feel like in person? Rigid as steel or so flexible it might be cardboard?

5
Julio Alexis

The language is lightness. Carbon-Kevlar plates are so flexible the door panel flexes inwards when the car goes sideways, only to bounce back into original shape and position afterwards.

They are not the structural part of the car, and built primarily for saving weight, aeros, and to resemble OEM parts as much as possible. Another advantage of being non-structural part is that they are easily replaced with fresh panels if broken/damaged during aggressive sideways actions.

6
Julio Alexis

Looking at the roomy engine bay of the M3, a crazy 2JZ setup (like his JZX100) would be nice. V8s are VERY welcome among the plenty I6 turbos of Japan's pro drift scene..

Heck maybe he can just try a quad-rotor turbo setup! That'll fit!

7
Eoin Kenny

Synergy v8. The 2L version based off a BMW S1000RR
https://youtu.be/lXESDKiwusc
Skip to 1:10 for a quick throttle test to 12k rpm

8
man

plonk a barra in it mate

9
shill

It would be interesting to see something larger than a V8. A V12 would definitely be cool to witness him control.

10
Chrixz

Have you seen the Lamborhini Murcielago he built? Which still has the v12 in the back.

11
Terry Tek

Twin Turbo 1UZ please.

12
Chrixz

I would love to see a Hartley V12 with a twin turbo setup under the bonnet. That should be a right spectacle!

13
aaron snyder

I love that in this day and age a Winters Quick change rear end is still a viable rear end.

14
RDS Alphard

Mercedes M156

