The Beginning Of The End For Car Culture In Japan?

Am I overreacting?
I honestly don’t know what to think after seeing these pictures that some friends sent through to me following their experience at Umihotaru Parking Area this past Saturday.
For many years now, 7’s Day celebrations in Tokyo have seen huge gatherings of cars at Daikoku and Umihotaru PAs, and obviously the local police have been quite aware of it. But this year their approach wasn’t so passive.
These photos reflect the scene at Umihotaru’s outside ground floor area where trucks usually park up. The police had set up lights to illuminate the area and were running two separate inspection spots. All cars entering the parking area were filtered through a road block, and any that looked like they might have illegal modifications were sent to the check-over area.
There, shaken test officers went over each car with a fine-tooth comb, looking for anything that would fail the mandatory bi-annual inspection. These included de-cat pipes, exhaust systems without JASMA approval, adjustable suspension arms, big aero and the like.
Blake was out cruising that night and sent me the picture above. Apparently Project NSX was waved through, but the almost-stock-looking BNR34 behind him got pulled to one side. Either he was lucky or as he put it, “just respect for the true JDM king, mate.” He might be onto something though as the NSX has always commanded more respect than cheaper tuner cars. It was celebrated in its heyday and people know it and remember it, the police included. Maybe. Or he was just lucky…
This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in Tokyo. The police like to hold these mobile inspections every once in a while at Tatusmi PA, but normally on a smaller scale. But ever since the Hardcore Tokyo x Super Street meet at Odaiba Decks last year that made the television news for all the wrong reasons, the police have really ramped things up, obviously unlocking more budget from local governments to crackdown on illegally modified cars. And an operation like this, which would have taken a lot of pre-planning and involved 30 or so officers on the night with big trucks for the lights and a whole lot of other equipment, wouldn’t have been a cheap exercise.
As I mentioned in my 7’s Day post from Daikoku PA, Miguel from Newera Imports got caught on his way back home. As soon as the police saw his CR-X SiR they asked for a closer look at it and Miguel obliged; he had just got the shaken on the car in the weeks prior so didn’t expect the inspection to delve too deep.
Unfortunately for Miguel, it did. After he passed the shaken test he had refitted adjustable front and rear suspension arms and a de-cat pipe – two things that were spotted straight away. They gave him a little print out that listed the things he has to address before getting his shaken back.
When I spoke to Miguel, he said he wondered what would’ve happened if he had declined the offer for the on-the-spot shaken test. Maybe they aren’t allowed to do one without the consent of the owner? Everyone here is too polite to say no, but Miguel will definitely try if it happens again.
Any car caught with more extreme modifications, like aggressive aero parts and super-low ride heights, had one of these ‘Illegal Modified Car’ notices slapped on the windscreen. It can only be removed once the car is returned to a legal state.
The police and shaken inspectors were also paying special attention to cars fitted with temporary red-slash kari-namba plates, which are only supposed to be used when driving a car from a workshop to the shaken center. These have long been used by car guys to drive their heavily modified cars to the track and other events or meets like 7’s Day, but anyone caught on Saturday night would have copped a fine, plus then had to organize a transport truck to get their car back home.
At midnight the police packed up and left and a small meet materialized. It’s Japan after all.
So what to make of all this? These sorts of crackdowns can only spell bad things; it’s a step in the wrong direction and I don’t like it one bit. I don’t think the police here are taking notice of the sort of stuff that happens in police states like Australia, this is just their own way of trying to eradicate the problem. Funnily enough, the major complaint that the police get from gatherings at PAs are from truck drivers that show up to park and get a bit of sleep, but find all the truck spots filled up by loud, modified cars. The police need to respond to this, and then it sets the cycle in motion. I guess the best way you can avoid it all is to be smart and prepared; don’t go over the top on your car and know your laws. And if you know the police are planning something, just don’t go there.
Tokyo car culture is still safe for now, but it all depends on the way car enthusiasts respond. Funnily enough, supercar morning meets at Daikoku and Tatsumi never seem to receive even a second glance from the police, but those tend to be frequented by wealthier, older gentlemen with import cars. I’ve never seen a Diablo with a 130db straight-through exhaust and a massive wing get stopped for checks.
Food for thought…
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
The ones I find it difficult to take seriously are British cops, with that hi-viz jacket and that silly checkerboard wrapped around their hats.
Ha! You can judge a different countries cops skill and ability by a few photos? lol
I don't get the crying about California law, you can do swaps, you can slam/camber your car far beyond what is unsafe, you can mod the body with flares/bodykits/wings and so on and all you need to do is pass emissions and maybe pay attention to what mods you buy to be CARB legal. I guess it is perspective, of course some places and more lax, but some places are also stricter. As far as I am concerned the glass is half-full and I enjoy using my creativity to build within those limits.
Oops **"Far beyond what is safe" **
Lets Hope that meets in SoCal won't look like this or I'll jump off a cliff
Usual Sight here in New Zealand, Not uncommon to come across a Police check point were they have Warrant of Fitness inspectors waiting to go over our cars with a fine tooth comb Especially in the bigger city's or places with large car scene. We have strict rules like, has to be no lower then 100mm at the lowest structural point of the car and if you have adjustable suspension you require certification etc etc etc. if you get caught doing a Burnout they charge you with "sustained loss of traction" and you get your car impounded on the spot for 28days, normally pay around $450 to get it out after that period, plus whatever fine they give you and take your licence of you for 3months and sticker your car ordering it of the road until you get a new Warrant of fitness. Our police have a very strict tolerance to modified or what they call "Boy racer" vehicles. its bullshit in a lot of ways but you learn to adhere by it from the start then you don't have to go through all the shit just to enjoy your pride and joy and the thin blue line doesn't come knocking on your door to take it from you
Yeah, but in NZ it really is NOT hard to more or less build whatever you want, and still have it legal. I've got a 350wkw Evo, got mates with 10 second cars etc and unless the cop is having an exceptionally shitty day, I'm confident we can go through any checkpoint and be fine. The rules are pretty clear, and really not that hard to follow - build to the cert requirements, get it certed and you're good to go. I honestly don't understand the "waaah ftp cops stickered my car it's safe as only had cut springs, straight pipes, no wof or rego."
Nah, they do this occasionally in places. New Year is a big one, along with any major holidays. It's sort of a massive lip service. The thing is, it's not like those enthusiasts aren't doing anything to bother 'regular' people. Not everyone is at those public facilities because they want to be there to see the cars and party, and for those public opinions, cops do this sometimes to make sure that we see that they are doing something. Considering what it used to be, honestly, cops are pretty darn lenient today. There were times back in the days that cops would just take a hammer to 'illegal' parts like door mirrors or over-fenders on the spot. Eh, the 60s, 70s, and even 80s in some places, whatta good old days.
You know whats really dumb about this is that modificaions like functional aero and lowering your car improve the cars handling which means unless the drivers high or drunk the person with those mods on there car is less likely to crash.
Haha oh man..here in switzerland they're treating you like a criminal if you drive around with a straight pipe on your car and you will get a hefty fine. All-in-all i think that japan is still going to be a car enthusiast heaven.
They should fine the wealthy. They can afford it.
Im so glad i live in michigan. I can pretty much anything i want to my 240 and never worry. No emissions or safety checks of any kind. You make a tube frame, straight pipe, low as heck racecar and drive it on the road and not get bothered.
This isn't going to stop happening. If anything, its going to get worse, everywhere. I'm sure I'm not the only one that has picked up on the change in the car scene. Used to be, if you wanted to street race, or do burnouts/donuts or that like, people would try to find somewhere off the radar, away from people. A vehicular manslaughter charge wasn't anything to risk. Now its becoming a sign of status if you can close down a crowded intersection to do donuts, or do a big burnout on a highway access road leaving a crowded meet, street race down the main drag during a car festival, get crowds at a meet to throw rocks at a police cruiser.
I don't think the disparity in day meets vs night meets getting busted up is COMPLETELY related to the money of the individuals. Day meets get busted up less because they generally are less rowdy, generally. If people have to wake up at 6AM on a Saturday morning to get to a meet, the hard partiers are generally going to be left at home.
Honestly, we as the automotive community did this by not policing our own community and now that non-car people have gotten wind in their sails, its only going to get worse, and 50-somethings attending day meets won't even be immune to the crack downs.
Social media. It used to be about the cars and culture, now its about the attention and 15 seconds of fame. People do dumb crap for attention, whether that's reckless driving or building junkers that aren't safe to drive.
I couldn't agree more that alot of this does have to do with the social media *MUSTGETLIKES* mindset, but I think it also points to the superficiality of modern-day "car culture."
If you don't have a true appreciation/understanding of building a project, actually BUILDING a project, just start hacking your car up until its basically a totalled wreck, or better yet-- take your still bone stock car out and act like a fool. You will get cred.
The bigger the crowd, the better. The closer you are to taking out a bystander, the better. The worse you make the automotive community look to the outside world, the better.
Those have got to be the gayest looking cops to walk a beat anywhere lol. Not trying to be mean but cmon, look how funny and weak they look lmao.
That shit there is nuts how much effort they went to just to make it hard for people to enjoy a hobby.
California will soon look like this at every meet