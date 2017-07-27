SHARE The Bosozoku’s Perfect Muscle Car

The Bosozoku’s Perfect Muscle Car

CAR SPOTLIGHT
By
27th July 2017 8 Comments
The Bosozoku’s Perfect Muscle Car

If you caught my recent cultural exploration into the mysterious world of the bosozoku, you may recall me saying that there was a very strong sense of pride in all things Japanese at their Fuji Kawaguchi Auto-Jamboree event. It almost didn’t matter what it was – if it was made in Japan, they loved it.

So, what do you do if you must have something Japanese, but want a classic muscle car? The Ford Mustang would make a good choice besides the fact that it’s American.

DSC02394

Fortunately, Toyota came up with a solution for this dilemma when they created the Toyota Celica 2000GT liftback.

  • DSC02409
  • DSC02414

The styling cues are so similar to the Mustang that the car quickly earned the nickname ‘Mustang Celica’ or the ‘Japanese Mustang’. The rear three-quarter view is where it really shows its similarities; we definitely don’t need to tell you where the inspiration for the the bulky rear fenders, C-pillar louvers, and vertical bar tail lights came from.

DSC02398
  • DSC02397
  • DSC02412

The owner of this particular Celica decided to keep it relatively simple and change up the looks with works inspired fender flares, a front lip spoiler, and a larger rear duckbill spoiler.

DSC02404

True to the bosozoku spirit, twin exhaust pipes extend out from the rear bumper; I imagine they provide a deafening exhaust note, too.

DSC02402

The interior remains fairly stock besides some old school Recaro front seats and a DIY-style console panel complete with gauges and toggle switches. Because who doesn’t love toggle switches?!

DSC02413

Although still shrouded in mystery, many of the stickers found on these cars reveal not only the teams they’re associated with, but also some of that strong pride in Japan, albeit used in a symbolic way of rebelling against society by doing the opposite to what everyone in ‘normal’ society was taught. *Note, that isn’t a swastika but the traditional symbol to signify temples on a map*

DSC02396

With all the crazy and over-the-top bosozoku styling I found at the Fuji Kawaguchi Auto-Jamboree, this Celica GT was a pleasant surprise.

You’d drive it, right?

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

More stories from Japan on Speedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

8 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Mario

Ron, i am so happy that you keep posting these kind of stuff. I´m crazy about kyusha cars, especially this one that get the old Japanese style. This one is awesome, would drive for sure. Your last post about the Bosozoku guys was great, not only you gave us nice pictures of the event but also the explanation about Boso lifestyle was very accurate and important for people that don´t know or understand this side of Japanese car culture. Thanks and keep up the good work. Just cant wait for your next post. Take care :)

2
Ron Celestine

Thank you! I'm glad you are liking it! It something that has been hella interesting for a long time now. Have a few more coming but I'm working on something else behind the scenes ^^ I'll leave it at that

3
Aaron Lepper

I'm with you. I love the styling on some of these cars that keep it a little more on the mild side. I've always wanted to know more about it, and his last article covered a lot of it that I didn't really know.
Some of the cars with the huge tail pipes and front lips that are 4 feet long.............uh, they're "interesting". This celica is definitely something I'd drive though.

4
Ron Celestine

Haha oh! Those are next ^^ it's been really interesting because unless your speak Japanese (and even then...) The information is very hard to find.. but I've been loving this exploration

5
Aaron Lepper

There used to be a local rocker dude with a mullet that rolled around in one of these that was pristine. It was roughly about 8 years ago, before I really had much appreciation for the classic japanese cars. It was so nice. I wish it was still around so I could talk to the owner.

6
Jose Manuel Suarez

First time I fell in love with a bosozoku car <3

7
fsda

they ARE swastikas, the nazi ones are called Hakenkreuz

8
Ron Celestine

I'm glad you know the actually difference! Makes my job easier ^^ trying to go that far in depth to explain it is asking for trouble lol

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS