SHARE A Day With The Bosozoku

A Day With The Bosozoku

EVENT COVERAGE
By
24th July 2017 15 Comments
A Day With The Bosozoku
Clashing With Society

Of all the days I’ve spent hunting speed in Japan, this day will go down as one of the most unique, eye-opening and slightly uncomfortable.

Allow me to explain…

  • DSC02286
  • DSC02436

In Japan, the term bosozoku brings with it a mix of emotions that are usually geared towards anger and frustration.

DSC02631
  • DSC02438
  • DSC02434

According to the vast majority of Japanese people, the bosozoku are too loud; they are rebels against society and simply don’t belong; they are unintelligent and all drop-outs from school; they need to be controlled by the police.

  • DSC02273
  • DSC02437

Supposedly, it all stems from a bad upbringing. Parents teach their kids poorly, which leads them down the opposite path of conforming to social norms. Apparently, bosozoku always have family issues that stem from a lack of communication, and/or the lack of a father figure.

DSC02276

The term chuku is used to describe how on the outside the bosozoku seem full of mystery and stand for something. However, the further you dig, you discover that often times none of what I’ve just mentioned is true at all. Many bosozoku are in it because they just want to be.

DSC02278

On the other hand, how Japanese society judges the bosozoku is to a certain extent warranted. They ride around at all hours of the night letting their bikes scream their ear-piercing songs, waking everyone up. They also show little regard to rules; I have witnessed firsthand a group of bosozoku going at it with the police.

  • DSC02621
  • DSC02634

All of these thoughts were going through my head as I walked somewhat anxiously through the crowds assembled for the Fuji Kawaguchi Auto-Jamboree the other weekend. As an obvious outsider, right then and there I decided that this would not only be a hunt for speed, but a cultural hunt for a deeper understanding of the bosozoku. 

DSC02477

The ’80s in Japan is widely remembered as the bubble period, when the country was experiencing vast amount of wealth. The key to getting a piece of that wealth was to study hard, get into a good college, and of course, land a good job straight afterwards. But what happened to those students who weren’t as astute as their fellow classmates?

They were simply ignored.

DSC02651

With the competition being somewhat cut-throat, it was easier for people to just forget about those who struggled than to spend time with them. Those students (normally in middle school) longing for attention began to rebel the way kids tend do when they feel left out.

DSC02418
  • DSC02485
  • DSC02634
Bosozoku Style

Lonely and frustrated, many of these students were forced to give up on high school and go out an earn money for their family. Of course, it didn’t take long for the drop-outs to harbor ill feelings towards the upper elites and society, all the while needing a place to be able to show off, feel cool and share the experience with like-minded people. The bosozoku lifestyle was the perfect solution, and as a result it flourished greatly in the ’80s.

  • DSC02481
  • DSC02328
DSC02459

Their means of showing off and feeling cool translated into their motorcycles and cars in a variety of different styles. This event, which for 2017 celebrated its fourth anniversary, had at least one example of each.

  • DSC02376
  • DSC02462

Shakotan, which literally translates to ‘low car’, needs little explanation.

DSC02490

Of all the shakotan cars present, the best examples had to be this Toyota Cresta Super Lucent and X30 Chaser pairing. The owner of the Chaser told me that he much prefers the cleaner look compared to the more popular ‘works’ style.

  • DSC02256
  • DSC02325
DSC02617

Inspired by the production-based race cars that competed in Japan during the ’70s, works styling was easily the most popular at the event with many cars sporting huge fender flares and ultra-wide, small-diameter wheels.

  • DSC02658
  • DSC02304

Although many of the builds fell into the works category, including this Z20 Soarer, I find the style works best with models like the KPGC10 Skyline below.

DSC02663
  • DSC02318
  • DSC02265

That’s to be expected too; the KPGC10 was a racing homologation model, and its absolute dominance on the race track makes it one of the most respected and desirable models for this community.

DSC02448

On the subject of respect, there was a moment when Liberty Walk’s Kato-san rolled into the event in his works-inspired Mazda RX-3 and everyone came over to watch him park. Being a bosozoku meet, he made sure to give the 12A bridge-port engine a few big revs before shutting it down. Let’s just say I now know what Dino meant when he said it was loud!

  • DSC02498
  • DSC02503
DSC02299

Group 5 racing was defined as a special touring car category based on homologated production vehicles with the later years having cars equipped with radical ‘silhouette’ aero. These machine left a profound effect on many, hence this exaggerated street car styling.

  • DSC02613
  • DSC02531
DSC02297

Nothing stands out more, and is consequently seen as more iconic in the eyes of foreigners, than silhouette cars with their extended front splitters, massive wings, crazy exhaust tips, and other blended uses of work overfenders.

DSC02508

Oh, and of course the airhorns, most of which bellow out the theme song from The Godfather.

Hidden Meanings
DSC02417

On the subject of foreigners, it would be wrong if I didn’t circle back to what it was that made me slightly uncomfortable at this event.

  • DSC02640
  • DSC02670

To many non-Japanese, bosozoku motorcycles with kanji writing all over them simply look artistic and cool.

DSC02643
  • DSC02641
  • DSC02644

However, once you start to read and understand the kanji, some slightly uncomfortable feelings start to set in. Many of the writings recall kamikaze division teams and Zero Fighter planes, and there’s an obvious use of the war flag of the Imperial Japanese Army.

DSC02660

Many bosozoku that I talked with seemed to have a very patriotic, almost nationalistic mindset, and they repeated to me over and over again how great Japan, its cars and culture is. To some of them, the only other time the country had such pride in itself was during WWII.

  • DSC02455
  • DSC02458
DSC02453

This may go some way to explaining the wolf-pack like mentality the bosozoku have. 

DSC02359

But it also shows how people who once felt left out by society have formed unbreakable bonds with each other.

DSC02379

These were definitely some of the craziest people I have ever interacted with in Japan, but they were also some of the nicest people I’ve met here. Stay tuned for a few spotlights on some truly beautiful and unique builds.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

More stories from Japan on Speedhunters

The Cutting Room Floor
DSC02645
DSC02625
DSC02603
DSC02425
DSC02468
DSC02441
DSC02426
DSC02422
DSC02415
DSC02336
DSC02332
DSC02319
DSC02470
DSC02287
DSC02268
DSC02246
DSC02243
DSC02493
DSC02241
DSC02666
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

15 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
PolarGrey

Very nice article. I loved the history behind the Bosozoku. I also always love the motorcycle pics. Does Speedhunters have a writer/photographer that specializes in japanese bikes? The "UJM" era of Japanese motorcycles is awesome and many are used as the base for Cafe Racers today.

2
Ron Celestine

Thank you! Glad you enjoyed it. It really left an Impression on me so I guess I felt the need to go deeper . Also, I don't think so on the bike things, but perhaps from time to time can throw some in the mix o O?

3
Donno

Bracing myself for the judgemental, narrow minded comments. Not sure why people always seem to have a need to rationalise what they see by their standards. 99% of people seeing this just do not have the knowledge or existential experience to lay adequate judgement in this case, so I hope people can just appreciate what they see. Everything from their style to their car's style and their placement in society is of far off comprehension for most that I hope we can just appreciate their entertainment factor rather than saying retarded shit like go it's too low or the guards aren't fitted neatly. That really is missing the point. Just look, appreciate and don't speak for once haha let it be...it's ok

4
Ron Celestine

Hahahaha I appreciate it. They say the antidote to ignorance is traveling and exploring out your bubble. If you haven't done it before, you gotta find something to nitpick about (which is ok too lol)

5
Cory M

Interesting article, it was nice to learn a little about this niche!

6
Ron Celestine

Glad you thought so! I wanted to do something different than the usual program and hopefully people could enjoy / learn at the same time ^^

7
Garrett Palmer

The style is undeniably intriguing, and this is easily one of the most engaging articles I have read in recent memory. I was blind to the fact that they used the kanji in that manner and although it radically changes my mind about what exactly I thought the culture is, it only makes me more interested in it.

Author8
Ron Celestine

Thank you! It was really intriguing being there and trying to take it all in. I plan on diving deeper in the future and seeing if I can get more direct answers from some besides 'because it's Japan so its cool!'

9
Brooke Whiting

You like that photo of the Red bike with the yellow headlight twice as much as the rest of your photos?

10
Ron Celestine

Haha only sometimes ;) no I noticed that as well. I'll fix it later when I get back to my desk. Only supposed to be one

11
Brooke Whiting

Haha - very cool coverage

Author12
Ron Celestine

thank you ^_^ glad you enjoyed it!

13
BozoWolf

Very nice article Ron, I always liked Bosozoku cars. I didnt liked bikes with too many plastic. but now I see there are more "normal" bikes who looks like racing bikes from that period. I appreciate deeper look, its cool background.

14
Mayank Gupta

I don't, I kinda like these cars, though they're not for me. If done correctly, they look like superhero rides or things from speed racer. Or maybe what people from the 80's thought the future looked like...

15
Marvis

That's a z10.

I didn't read anything else.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS