Castro vs. Deane: The Onboard View

If there’s one thing the second round of the 2017 Formula Drift Pro championship will be remembered for, it’s the Top 16 face-off between Ireland’s James Deane and the Dominican Republic’s Jhonnattan Castro.

In Paddy’s wrap up of the Worthouse Drift Team’s FD Orlando event, he defined Castro’s efforts in the OMT battle as “one of the all-time great chases.” It was a totally warranted call too; it was an amazing show of talent from both drivers, and you can watch the deciding run here.

Thanks to AEM Electronics, we can now relive the moment from within Castro’s Papadakis Racing-built Toyota 86, complete with AEMdata video overlay of RPM, boost pressure, turbo speed, throttle percentage and nitrous activation.

From its original D1 Grand Prix Japan roots, professional drifting has produced some magic moments – Masato Kawabata’s reverse entry at the Okayama round of the 2009 D1GP series and Daigo Saito’s jump drift at the Ebisu round of the 2010 D1GP series are a couple that come to mind – and we’re sure Jhonnattan Castro vs. James Deane will go down in the history books too.

But which others should be added to pro drifting’s hall of fame? Link your favorite clips in the comments section below!

