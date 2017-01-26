Varis Reimagines The DC2 Integra

Next Chapter >

Let’s face it – Honda doesn’t hold the same appeal to enthusiasts that it once did, and it’s been this way for a while now.

Even though the new S660, which had a surprisingly huge turnout at Tokyo Auto Salon and has given us a little hope that someone at Honda actually cares about enthusiasts, it still doesn’t fill the void in our hearts from the good ol’ days of Honda in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Noticing this the hole in enthusiasts’ hearts, Varis decided to create a new lineup of aero parts called Solid & Joker to breath some life into an old Honda favorite, the DC2 Integra Type R.

At first glance, the wide-body kit dominates the visual appearance and takes a while to get used to. The extra proportions and visual mass gained by the kit is a dramatic change from the sleek and minimalistic styling of the DC2.

However, when you look at the aero kit as a whole, which includes an expertly made carbon fiber hood, front splitter, side mirrors, rear diffuser and a ducktail-like spoiler attached to the rear wing, it all balances out. The result is something that is truly unique and visually pleasing. The 16-inch RAYS Volk Racing TE37Vs chosen for the demo car build fit the overall styling perfectly and help complete the exterior look.

Without being able to get a closer look under the carbon fiber hood, we can only look at this as in exercise in aesthetics. In that respect, I’m curious to hear what your thoughts are about the Solid & Joker wide-body kit.





At the end of the day, it’s nice to see an aftermarket company like Varis going out on a limb to create an entirely new lineup of aftermarket parts for a car that can now be classed as a classic.

Now, if only Honda (and all the other Japanese manufacturers for that matter) would build more desirable machines for enthusiasts, maybe we all could experience the golden years of Japan’s affordable sports car again. One can only dream, right?

Ron Celestine

Instagram: celestinephotography