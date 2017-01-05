Shaking Down The GT4586

Next Chapter >

When we charted our most engaging car features of 2016 a couple of weeks back, Ryan Tuerck’s Gumout ‘GT4585′ Toyota/Ferrari mash-up rated highly on the list – and for good reason.

In recalling the feature, which Larry managed to shoot in a record four minutes flat before SEMA roll-in, we mentioned how much we were looking forward to seeing the 458 V8-swapped 86 being driven in anger. Now, thanks to Donut Media, we don’t have to wait any longer.

In the 4K clip above, Ryan and his team head to Willow Springs International Raceway to give the GT4586 its very first track shakedown, and the result is everything we hoped it would be. Of course, a drift session wouldn’t be complete without a buddy along for the ride, and joining in on the action is Chris Forsberg behind the wheel of his demo Nissan 370Z.

The Speedhunters