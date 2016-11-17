Drifting On The Mountain Of Gods

Olympus is a special mountain, not only for the Greeks but for the whole world. This is the tallest mountain in Greece and it’s known for its mythological context.
According to our ancient religion, the peak of the mountain (Mytikas 2918m) was inhabited by the 12 Olympian gods. In reality, Olympus is our home; it is very close to our place of residence and ZF Garage itself.
There are many activities you can do on and around Mount Olympus, such as climbing and hiking, but the one thing that only a few people have done is drift it.
For drift lovers, the mountain has many driving routes to offer.
Our choice is a long and remote section, which is quite dangerous to say the least.
Despite that, when we drift at Olympus it doesn’t feel like we are alone.
Maybe gods never lived here (like mythology says), but I’m sure you can understand that there is something divine about drifting up at this altitude.
When we first started to think about drifting Mount Olympus, we thought it would be a nice experience for our friends. That thought quickly turned into something we believed in, then it became a wish, and finally a reality with the first Olympus Drift Camp.
Good company, a nice atmosphere, plenty of tyres, and cars and drivers with a big dose of madness composed a perfect scene and ultimately a successful event.
I say ‘madness’ because you have to be a little crazy to drift on Mount Olympus.
The route has to offer a lot, with many consecutive turns one after another; some small, others big. But all of them come with their own level of difficulty.
This particular day, something magical happened too. As we were driving uphill, huge clouds started to engulf the entire mountain. If you were looking at it from a lower point, you might have though that Olympus had disappeared from the earth’s face.
And suddenly, just a few meters before we reached our spot, the clouds began to fade out and a wonderful sun welcomed us.
It was like Zeus had drawn a line with the clouds so nobody could annoy us, and given the green light to drift in his yard.
We know that someday the same scene will be repeated. We will gather on Mount Olympus again and at the very same spot make a bigger drift train.
In the future, we’d like to organise a proper touge battle/race on Olympus, but until then we’ll continue to secretly visit the mountain every once in a while.
Steve Ketner
Facebook: iamsteveketner
Website: Steve Ketner
ZF Garage
Facebook: zfgarage
Instagram: zfgarage
Comments
great
zeus was defo a thunderous LS guy.. im sure he found room on his chariot
Hi
Wow! Beautiful images of an amazing event. Thanks for sharing!
I don't know about the gods, but THE God who made that mountain did a great job. Those clouds are unreal.
@Buick Man oh yeah, Ganesha, son of Shiva did a beautiful job on those mountains. allahu akbar
In some photos (4th one especially) it's like the clouds are really just a bowl of drift smoke. If only the crop wasn't so tight on that 240.
The gods are pleased.
guys from zfgarage have the best jdm cars in greece. visit them on youtube also they have amazing content
https://youtu.be/cdtYXFUfqy8 this is their best video so far
Every single one of those photographs could be a wallpaper! Great job!!
Ι'm like few kilometers from this spot like an hour say or two i dont really know but i feal so proud for these guys..ZEROFCKS DONE IT AGAIN!!! 10% SKILL 90% ZEROFCKS
Hard to find a more idyllic place to shred than this, easy to see why it was the birthplace of so much storied mythology.
This is so epic :o And you guys run some very nice cars.
Thanks for sharing this! Nice to see that drift enthusiasts are everywhere in this world!
Wonderful photography and incredible place :)
lol as soon as i saw that slieighty i had the crave to watch initial d
Gods for a day. Thank you for sharing the story, it took my breath away!
Dem clouds... o_o
artistic aaaaas fuuuuuuck
Wow! Some brilliant shots on what looked to be an awsome day...! :)
This is one of the coolest things I've seen/ heard in awhile
Can drifting be majestic as f*ck?
I think so.