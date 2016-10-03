Project GTI: Solving The Issue Of FWD

Hello, there. It’s been a while.
After many months of neglect and bit part updates, I’m finally getting the opportunity to sit down and talk you through some of the most significant updates that we’ve made to Project GTI (aka Still Needs A Better Name or SNABN for short) to date.
I had originally envisioned the car as being finished once we had the Air Lift Performance 3H installed, as that would have completed the holy trinity of modification: power, brakes and handling. But after a couple of months driving, it was quite obvious that the GTI had so much more to give me, while still maintaining balance. It didn’t seem even the slightest bit phased and obviously that had to change.
I do wholly blame Flip for enabling my ideas, although this wasn’t my worst one. After a sit down and long chat over a few weeks, we set about a plan to make the GTI faster than ever. But first and before any more power was added to the equation, we started working out ways to really improve traction. Taking some inspiration from the fast front-wheel drive cars from Japan and Tsukuba, we decided to significantly increase the front track. This would require front wings (fenders) that were much wider than stock. We did consider going the BTCC route with regards to wide-bodying the whole car, but decided against it. I wanted it subtle, and the solution we chose was exactly what was required.
Seeing as we would have to paint the front of the car with the new wings, we ended up giving the whole car a fresh coat of Tornado Red. The bodywork was always honest on my GTI, but with many small scratches and dings, it was looking tired. Not so much anymore.
Along with this, we repainted my RAYS Volk Racing ZE40s a new custom colour which Flip created himself. He even went to the effort of masking the original RAYS stickers inside the barrels to preserve them with the new colour. It’s all about those details.
The added width up front is as subtle as one could hope for, despite the fact that we’ve added a couple of inches in total. This is thanks to SRS TEC’s wide front fenders for the Mk6 GTI, which maintain the original body lines but add 25mm each side.
We also added SRS TEC’s Golf R-style side skirts and painted the mirrors and front bumper trim gloss black as a homage of sort to the limited edition ED35 Golf Mk6. The aim here from an aesthetic point of view was to give the car a refresh and to herald the beginning of its next evolution.
I think this angle shows the increased width best. For the mean time, I’m still running my 18×8.5-inch +44 offset ZE40s up front with 225/40R18 Michelin PS4s, albeit with 20mm track-increasing hub-centric spacers at either side. The 225/40s barely squeezed in under the standard arches, but now I’m aiming to run up to a 255/35 in the future on a wider wheel which is the whole point of this particular part of the story. Watch this space for further developments.
If you’ve read my recent Two Weeks In The Life Of A Speedhunter story, then I’ll save you the bother of rereading the overnight journey to the UK, but I will re-emphasise just how tight we cut making the sailing across the Irish sea. It was to the point that once I was loaded onto the boat, I only then installed the rear boot interior trunk trim. It was a pretty unreasonable deadline to impose on Flip, but all credit to him, he got it done.
Once off the boat in Wales, it was time to drive straight to Regal Autosport in Southampton to begin the process of what might be the best modification made to Project GTI yet.Best Of Both Worlds
There was zero time wasted on arrival at Regal and the car was brought inside the instant the workshop opened. What we had planned was probably one of the most labour intensive and involved upgrades possible on a DSG-equipped Mk6 GTI, second only to rebuilding an engine. It’s definitely not a job for a novice or even intermediate technician. There’s a good reason why I drove across three countries overnight to Regal – the guys have huge knowledge of the DSG and are extremely proficient. Something which was about to be demonstrated in front of my own eyes.
What was it all for? Inside this small black box was a very clever piece of mechanical technology – a Wavetrac differential. This isn’t a typical gear-driven limited slip differential, where in near or zero axle loads the loaded wheel receives zero drive.
A Wavetrac differs from other LSDs by featuring a wave profiled cam that lives at the centre of the differential which prevents a zero load situation. From my basic understanding of it, the ‘waves’ can’t pass over each other, so when one wheel experiences zero load, the waves lock and deliver drive to the loaded wheel. So where a typical LSD can’t deliver power in this situation, the Wavetrac can. Under normal driving conditions, it behaves like a normal LSD and doesn’t intrude in any negative way on the driving experience.
I first happened upon Wavetrac several years ago in the car which has probably been the biggest inspiration on Project GTI: Ryan Stewart’s Garage Midnight 450hp MkV GTI. Prior to experiencing his MkV, I was always under the impression that FWD cars were inherently handicapped. After Ryan brought me for a spin – in the snow, on R888s no less – I was left under no doubt that front-wheel drive can absolutely put big power numbers down in an effective and efficient manner. I was sold.
Typically, installing an LSD in a rear-wheel drive car isn’t a huge job, nor is installing one in a manual front-wheel drive car. But a DSG is a whole other story. Regal has a lot of experience installing LSDs into DSG-equipped cars, so this was just another day at the office for the guys.
Before I could even have my mid-morning poop, Ben from Regal had the gearbox out of my car. I was genuinely impressed about how he went about the job; when something proved difficult, he chose the path of using brain over brawn to overcome it. Essentially, he is the complete opposite of me, which is why he was working on my car and I was taking photos.
Et voilá, one DSG ‘box removed and drained of its oil.
Getting the gearbox out of the car was perhaps the easiest bit of the job, as now the real work would begin. Next, Ben would set about removing the bell housing in order to access the gearbox’s internals and remove the factory differential.
Residing behind an innocent looking black cover is the DSG mechatronics unit, which controls the operation of the gearbox. This is a very sophisticated piece of technology that also happens to be incredibly expensive to replace if it breaks. Of course, one of the bolts holding the bell housing in place was located behind this unit, so it had to come out.
This was definitely the part where I would have thrown in the towel and run away crying in absolute fear. Ben didn’t seem to mind it though and gently placed the mechatronics unit on the bench beside the gearbox and continued disassembly.
Next, the clutch packs needed to be removed before the bell housing could be lifted off the gearbox.
We were only about half way through the day at this point, which was a remarkable amount of time considering the amount of work involved.
This is the factory open differential removed from the gearbox. To add further complexity to the job, the large ring gear is actually riveted to the OE diff, which in turn means that these rivets have to be drilled out and their former holes threaded. As Regal has done so many of these, it had a nearby machine shop waiting for this particular job. While the diff was taken off site to be quickly sorted, I took the opportunity to grab an hour’s sleep before the reinstallation began.Installation Is Reverse Of Removal
After lunch, the original differential with its ring gear now removed was returned and reassembly began immediately.
The bearings were properly pressed onto the new differential.
ARP bolts supplied with the Wavetrac are used to fasten the ring gear and new differential together. This is the last time that I’ll hopefully ever see this differential as it requires no service and is expected to last the life of the car.
A new gasket seal is put in place before the bell-housing is reinstalled, followed by the clutch packs.
The mechatronics unit is the last complicated piece of the puzzle before everything is bolted back together.
The final step is to refill the gearbox with fresh oil and a new oil filter. It was now approaching clocking-off time on the same day that we had started, so with the gearbox fully assembled, installation back into the car would be taken care of the next morning.
With the best courtesy car ever, I headed to my hotel and enjoyed what was probably the best night’s sleep of my life in a bed that was curiously about a foot shorter than it should have been. Win some, lose some.Test & Align
By the time I arrived at Regal the next morning, the car was already reassembled and running. So much so, that I actually met Ben on the road whilst he was putting the first miles on the new differential.
It’s quite strange seeing your own car on the road being driven by another person. My first reaction was, ‘that’s a tidy GTI’ before realising it was my car. I guess that’s a positive?
After his drive, Ben performed another final set of checks to ensure everything was perfect and up to Regal’s exacting expectations.
The final checks were performed on the dyno where faster pulls could be performed in a safe environment. Regal also carried out a power run which showed the car to be slightly down on power, something I had felt on the trip over. I put it down to poor quality fuel being put in before I boarded the ferry, as we only have access to 95RON in Ireland and the quality varies strongly between different brands. Two tanks of BP Ultimate 97RON later and the car feels great again. Still, I’m going to give it a full service in the coming weeks, including new plugs following Ryan’s recommendation that GTIs are particularly sensitive to spark.
Due to the tight schedule, I quickly repacked the car and headed across Southampton in rush hour traffic to try and make a last appointment at a Regal-recommended alignment centre. Regal is awaiting a new state-of-the-art alignment rig, but due to my travelling commitments, the guys made sure I would get sorted by someone they trust before hitting the road again. Thankfully, Ryan led me the whole way across the lesser known routes of his hometown and we made it with around 20 minutes to spare before closing time.
Seeing as the car was still aligned to stock GTI settings, it was time to put a slightly more aggressive alignment on the car. With the car on the rack at The Wheel Alignment Centre near Southampton port, Nick with Ryan’s supervision removed the significant amount of toe-in at the front and added just a little bit of toe-out to assist turn-in. Camber was kept at around -1.5 degrees in the front while the rear was a similar setting.
What does all this mean?
Quite simply, Project GTI is now driving the best it has ever driven. It’s razor sharp where previously there was a little bit of dead-zone over centre. You can play with the car mid-corner, making adjustments with ease. In the dry, the car hooks up like you couldn’t even believe, and getting away from a stand still is so efficient. There’s no scrambling for grip, it just immediately hooks up and goes with zero fuss.
I’ve only had limited fast driving experience with the Wavetrac so far, due to travelling for Speedhunters, but I want to share the bit that has impressed me the most: roundabouts. Generally, these are a front-wheel drive car’s worst nightmare as they show up all the weaknesses of a FWD system. Not anymore. It’s a surreal feeling as the car is pulled around the roundabout. Applying more throttle would usually mean that the car would wash out and understeer, but now when I apply throttle the car tightens its line. It’s a strange sensation to get your head around as generally accelerating mid-corner in a FWD means more understeer, but it just doesn’t happen. It should, but it doesn’t. Under normal driving conditions, you wouldn’t even know the car is equipped with an LSD. There’s no clunking or strange characteristics which impact on the driving experience. It’s absolutely mega. And in the wet? It’s a whole new level of amazing.
This is a big turning point for Project GTI as the car now has comfortably more chassis and mechanical grip than it has power. When we add more tyre into the mix, it’s going to be fully prepared to take a whole heap of extra power in its stride. I’ve been trying to figure out why a modification like this isn’t available from factory (which it might be as a similar option on the new GTI Clubsport as it turns out) and my only guess is that it is purely down to cost. In this case, the GTI came equipped with an electronically-controlled pseudo LSD which is a much cheaper option for VW than a proper LSD. It’s not something I have to worry about anymore.
I’ll be back next month to give you my full impressions of driving on Air Lift Performance’s 3H system after taking a few months to properly experience it and live with it from day-to-day. Hopefully, I’ll be finally getting back out on track too…
Thanks for reading.
Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com
Comments
Add comment
96 comments
My MK6 lives vicariously through yours Paddy. That car is brilliant!
how is its engagement? I imagine its not clunky or clicks like a clutch type...
thanks for writing. the reading is a pleasure
Brilliant writing. Thanks for the time and energy you've put in this article, it shows. Oh, and nice ride, btw.
The LSD seems like a great addition. Are there any problems with the standard-mappings of the DSG-box? Like with the settings for the ESP for example?
Canadian_with_bacon Thank you, sir. I do have a few more plans up my sleeve, hopefully they don't take too long to come to fruition.
teeson It's very smooth, to the point you can't tell when it's engaging or not. It just quietly does its job. As Chris Stewart from Regal quite accurately described it before I drove the car, 'it's both there and not there at the same time.'
@Sham Thank you!
Paddy McGrath teeson I will do some research on this one, the mechanism looks to be noisy but there can be a technical point that I am missing.
MaxFriedhoff Everything works exactly as it did before, except the ESP rarely needs to intervene because the Wavetrac is providing traction at a mechanical level i.e. before the ESP system needs to step in.
dr770 Paddy McGrath teeson
The internal cam generates an internal load - this is the answer for both the smooth engagement and the zero-load benefits. The wavetrac site has some cool gifs that show the inner workings very well!
Hey Paddy, after all your travels of late its great to see you still have time to give the GTi its regular dose of TLC! That front looks really nice something I considered for my Fiesta RST but went a much simpler route. You have her sitting perfectly the front really completes the look. I can only begin to imagine how it feels with the new Diff too. When I first had my Quaife LSD fitted it transformed the handling of the car!
I think you definitely chose wisely in going to see Regal, after my recent experience en route back from Players I am NEVER going to attempt it myself again. Unless I can get training of course....
All the best mate
7thseal dr770 Paddy McGrath teeson Ive already inspected. but is there a friction plate between two halfs that generate the torque transfer?
TurboHippie Thanks mate. Especially with the DSG, it's definitely something that I never would have even dared to try myself. It's one of those things where I was happy to let the professional deal with it.
dr770 7thseal Paddy McGrath teeson each helical gear has it's own carbon fibre friction plate and as you correctly say, so does the central cam.
These friction surfaces give the Wavetrac a 'fit and forget' service life, i've had mine in my 500+bhp MK5 GTi for around 50,000 miles, i took it off the road to rebuild the engine and when inspecting the differential there really is no wear to speak of.
Paddy McGrath TurboHippie absolutely, at times you just gotta call in the professionals!! (no 80's reference intended)
7thseal dr770 Paddy McGrath teeson thanks a lot for the information, you saved me some time.
Paddy McGrath That's nice to hear. We are running a Seat Leon TCR car in the VLN-series at the nürburgring with a DSG-box. The traction is not the best sadly, maybe a wavetrack would be an idea ...
Definitely agree LSD's in FWD cars are amazing. Years ago, in my Civic, which was horrible in the snow, I added an LSD, and the snow was no longer an issue. At that point the only limitation was tire type
Looking Fantastic as usual. Great job
Hey MaxFriedhoff, I work over at Regal Autosport. We have supplied Wavetrac's for use in the TCR cars, a huge benefit over clutch type LSDs is that the performance remains consistent throughout the life span, and no servicing costs. If you're interested, get in touch with us and we can provide you with any information you and your team require.
Your GTI is really becoming a very well-rounded example, Paddy. Those SRS fenders look killer, and I can't wait to see it with some fat rubber.
Side note: The Mk7 GTI Performance Pack (US name) and the Clubsport have VW VAQ diff, which is essentially an electronically controlled clutch-type LSD. Very similar to the e-diff in a Ferrari, among others.
Interesting piece of kit, the Wavetrac... wonder if they also make them for other cars?
This just screams "I piss money"
MPistol We get a lot of rain here but not much snow or ice in comparison, but I've been told that the difference in the snow is huge. I know it's much improved in the wet.
stormedCORSA Thanks!
ChristopherAnderson1 Thanks, Christopher.
I was going the maths today (which is a lie, I used an online calculator) but I should be able to go from my current 225/40/18 on an 18x8.5 ET44 +20 spacer setup to a 255/35/18 on a 18x9.5 ET35 with no spacer and only poke less than 2mm more than before. Which is a pretty big jump in tyre size.
jay8393 I would be surprised if they didn't, have seen them in videos on YouTube in BMWs and C63s
themoeller That's a pretty shitty comment to make based purely on assumptions.
You don't see the sacrifices that I make to arrive at each stage of update, just the end product. I don't drink, I don't smoke, my rent is pretty cheap and I work my ass off to make things happen with this.
At the end of the day, it's all relative too. I don't look at guys building M3s or 911s or GT-Rs and think what you think. Instead, I want to work harder to be able to do what they do. If I can't reach that level, I'll still be proud of what I've achieved.
I love this build. Your GTI is just gorgeous, and that is coming from someone without much of an affinity to red cars. I think it's the little things that matter, something you've nailed with this! Looking forward to the next update!
Must say Paddy, this thing has come a long way in a short time! I'm sure it drives just a pleasantly as it looks! Really digging how aggressively the car sits now. Cheers.
themoeller Your comment screams "I'm butthurt about other people's projects".
@Randomguyontheinternet Thanks best username on the internet!
matthewyaa Would you believe I have it nearly a year and a half at this point? When you see some project cars appearing seemingly overnight, I often think I need to hurry up with it! The fun is in the build though.
i thought you were going awd. that would be exiting
@jonas emre I've said this before but if I wanted AWD, I'd just buy a Golf R. A FWD hot hatch is far more involving to drive and more 'pure' in the traditional sense.
matthewyaa themoeller not at all actually. I have a stage 2+ 2014 gli 30th edition, that is paid off, with more mods than this gti, so i know how much money has been dumped into this ride.
nice to see you pay someone for your work.
Paddy McGrath
Yeah, that'll be perfect. I assume you'll be sticking with a square setup? I know the rear of the Mk6 GTI can swallow a pretty wide wheel without fender work.
ChristopherAnderson1 Paddy McGrath I've been weighing up running a reverse staggered setup...
Paddy McGrath themoeller Lets be honest, Paddy, you really only eat chicken and potatoes haha. Oh, and pancakes!
Ben Chandler Paddy McGrath themoeller You say that like it's a bad thing.
Absolutely love what you've done with the car! How much has your project car cost so far, if you don't mind me asking?
Peter mi I stopped counting after six months. My girlfriend would probably leave me if she knew, this way I'm blissfully unaware.
Nice write up Paddy! Was a pleasure being part of Project GTI build! The Wavetrac is a must for all DSG's, and manuals for that matter!
Ben Pilgrim I owe you at least a Müller corner the next time I'm over. Thanks for all your work, Ben.
Paddy McGrath Ben Chandler themoeller Pancakes fucking rock, just like this build. I just wish someone made wide fenders for the USDM/UK front DC2 ITR's. Im gonna try stuffing a 245/35/17x8 under the front this winter... Love the GTI Paddy.
Peter mi
Never add up the costs of a project car. Nothing good comes from it.
Paddy McGrath
That would be quite interesting. If you go to an aggressive tire though, you'll want to be able to rotate them.
ChristopherAnderson1 Paddy McGrath Maybe so, but I'm curious as to how much more the car will rotate with wider fronts than rears. A lot of FWD track cars run this setup too, although it seems to be more common in Japan. I won't be doing massive track mileage, so might two R compounds could last me a considerable amount of time.
jay8393 Wavetrac make these diffs for a huge amount of cars, i put a Wavetrac on the wish list for any new car i buy lol
Paddy McGrath ChristopherAnderson1 I think christopher means rotate them front to back, as in when they begin to wear?
Paddy McGrath
Yeah, the reverse stagger is pretty common on serious FWD autocross cars here in the States too. Getting chassis rotation is a big focus for FWD auto-x, and the stagger helps. There's a guy in my class that has something like 255 front and 205 rear Hoosiers on a very fast Integra. I'm a cheap bastard though, so I want to squeeze as many miles as I can from my tires (I have Hankook RS-3s).
It certainly would be something different (especially in the VW world), and pretty cool.
themoeller matthewyaa Sorry... I'm just trying to understand your point (not trying to start an argument). Are you mad that the work wasn't all done by Paddy? Are you mad that he's supporting local business and having professionals work on his car? It's great that you understand how much money is involved and that you have personal experience to draw from, but surely other things come to mind when people see this build, or your build for that matter, other than "pissing money". Building/modifying cars costs money, anyone dedicated knows that. Whether you have sponsors or hookups, whether you do the work yourself or you pay shops to, it adds up. I totally understand taking pride in something you've physically mastered yourself, and the 'built not bought' mentality, but it's way to broad of a brush to paint over the car community. Sounds like you have a pretty cool build yourself, so I would assume that you would expect more positive feedback than a simple statement about the financials involved. Cheers.
That's how you do an article! Dino take note. Paddy didn't waste anyones time showing parts that will one day go on the car, he just started putting parts on and showed the world what he was doing. Keep up the good work Paddy and help your co-workers be more like you.
Paddy what you need is 2 mcdonalds trays and an empty car park #OldSkool
Still not a fan of the Golf. Guess I won't be ever. Of any Golf if it matters.
A big fan of what you're doing though Paddy. Always looking forward to reading more about your project.
I bet you have even more fun driving the car than modding it
Keep it up and take care!
Very nice write up Paddy!
What year your car is? and did you used the 20 tooth or 25 tooth LSD version?
my Aunty Eliana recently got a new silver Porsche Boxster just by some parttime working online at home.
@ihateyoutoo
This car makes me want to reevaluate my own car (speed3) which is bad. Love the updates Paddy.
@Haim I believe I'm correct in saying that MK6 is all 25T, the early MK5 is where you will find the 20T versions, even later MK5 can have the 25T too...
@ihateyoutoo can't this edgy guy just be ip banned once and for all..
That's a great write up, I love the direction your Golf is headed.
I have an Octavia VRS DSG and its crying out for a LSD, I've always been put off by the complexity of the conversion, it still looks bloody complicated but not quite as bad as I originally thought.
I promised the wife I wouldn't play with this car too much (it's our family car) but articles like this make me realise what the MQB platform is capable of...
First of all, thank you for show us how to make a real rocket car!
Secondly, I want to know if have to homologate these parts to go with your car on the road without legal problems because of these modification.
And finally, still improving this machine!!!
Car has really come a long way! Who makes that rear window spoiler?
@Dom cant someone just punch <<<< this guy in the face?
@revtil9k I found it on eBay!
Juan_Saint89 We have a National Car Test here which assesses a car's road worthiness. Mine isn't due again for another two years, but there's no issues with it passing provided the work is done correctly and the car is safe. We're quite lucky in that regard as I know it can be a headache in other countries.
Attila_UK It's actually not bad, it just takes someone who's comfortable working with the DSG to carry out the work. Stage one software - engine & DSG - and a Wavetrac would absolutely transform your Octavia!
7thseal Yup, mine was 25T.
DaveT Thanks, Dave!
@avu Appreciate that
iProGam3r You've just reminded me of an anecdote involving a famous drifter, a rental car, some Dairy Queen trays and an attempt to link an entire drift course somewhere in the Middle East.
themoeller My piss cannot be guaranteed
Sounds like you just leveled up!
What are the down sides (apart from cost)? Is it noisy? Does it feel like power is down (maybe due to additional transmission loss)?
Thanks for a great read.
Paddy another great article! The spoiler extension looks great, which one is it? Cheers!
Oh just read your comment two posts down U0001f648
Paddy McGrath I wouldn't have believed that possible if not for this article. Great choice.
Great article and the car looks great! I love the attention to detail keeping everything in balance evolving the car in all fronts in a proportional way.
That LSD thou.. too bad they don't have Toyota's in their list...
rook56 There are no issues that I've discovered so far, it's not noisy or clunky. It really doesn't negatively interfere with the driving experience in any way. In theory, it might lose a little power due to transmission loss, but in the real world it is much quicker as it's able to transfer the power down to the ground more efficiently. I'd quite happily give up 2 or 3hp (if it's even that) considering how much faster the car is off the line and out of corners now.
Great read! I know exactly how you felt taking it out for the first time. It's like the piece that was missing from the factory; every VW needs an LSD. I currently have a Peloquin high torque LSD in my AWD converted 6spd MT VW CC 2.0T. It works great in conjunction with AWD, but due to the grip I feel I need to install a Haldex controller to make the rear more aggressive.
@revtil9k Nice find! Any link or maker? Might be joining the GTI ranks soon as a daily
@revtil9k I can't seem to find the link, but it was pretty easy to find. 'Carbon GTI spoiler' were the search terms.
A open gearbox really looks like steampunk art work...
themoeller matthewyaa I have a rule not to read below the fold, but I have found Speedhunters commentators normally well informed, and I do enjoy reading here, but you sir, are a grade a asshole with that comment.
How you build your or how someone else builds their car isn't a pissing contest as to who is the greatest, we have a community, we educate, we show how we do stuff, we highlight new methods, we show off new styles, we encourage others to try the way we do something, we encourage others to investigate something we are doing.
What you've done here is at best junvenile, at worst assholeish. We all aren't blessed with mechanical skills to execute our own builds (I'd surely like to see your cock sure attitude tested with swapping a Diff in a DSG box for instance) so we have to adapt and if you need to pay a skilled professional to do something then that's the right thing to do.
Paddy McGrath Keep doing what you are doing, and fuck the begrudgers.
You know you've done a awesome job when you see a car and thought "That is one tidy [Insert car model here]" and realize it is actually yours. Dont get me wrong people have their personal taste, I still love those rat-rod and other "dirty" styles. But my style is the simple and subtle. So when I see how you kept your car and how you thought of it it really makes me happy
Mayank0809 That's a great description!
Great write up, The rays really stand out better in that colour. Might have to get something similar for my widetrack!
Paddy, have you done any aftermarket motor/trans mounts yet? Wonder how it would play with the new diff
@revtil9k Yup, the car is fitted with 034 Motorsport engine and gearbox mounts, along with their dogbone insert.
vw d dadz alwayz
Paddy McGrath I was wondering about the stock "e-LSD" while reading the article. Do you need to do anything to disable that programming, or does the car not care about the change? I'm thinking that if the Wavetrac LSD is removing the conditions where the e-LSD programming would kick in (yaw and steering angle associated with understeer), then the e-LSD programming just doesn't kick in?
Steve Hayward Paddy McGrath You've answered your own question
Paddy McGrath I am so smart. S-M-R-T.
Paddy,
sorry if i missed it in a comment, but how much did the LSD cost you in total?
This golf is sick. Can't wait to see what else you do to this