Circuit Shaker: A ‘Cuda From Japan

As I mentioned the other week when I introduced Project Yankee – my recently acquired ’75 Dodge Dart Sport, I was inspired to pick up an old Mopar after my experiences at the Stock Car Club of All Japan event at Fuji Speedway earlier this year.
This highly unique track day featured a number of amazing muscle car builds from all over Japan, but one machine that particularly impressed me was this 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Hidekazu Moroka out of Tokyo.
Sure, his car might be an E-Body while my Dodge is the less glamorous A-Body platform, but the overall ethos of this ‘Cuda is something I absolutely love. If you saw this thing rolling by on the highway, you wouldn’t think it’s a car that sees track use, and that’s exactly what makes it so cool. It’s the perfect mixture of form and function without being overdone.
The Plymouth is far from a show-piece, and the little imperfections in the body only add credibility to car that sits somewhere between a factory restoration and pro touring track monster.
Under the hood sits a healthy-sounding small block V8, and while you won’t find anything exotic in the engine bay, the factory shaker hood scoop gives the Plymouth all the attitude it needs.
It’s the same story inside the car. The cockpit is nice, but you can tell this thing gets used. The back seat is gone, and the driver sits in a racing bucket while the passenger rides in a factory chair. Don’t forget the 4-speed stick with a pistol grip shifter either.
While there are some suspension upgrades to liven up the vintage Mopar chassis, nothing looks out of place. And rather than modern wheels with low profile tires, the ‘Cuda runs a set of 15-inch RS Watanabes with wide Hoosier slicks at each corner.
Was it the fastest car running at the SCAJ event? Nope. But who cares. It looked amazing on the Fuji Short Course and you could tell Moroka-san was having a great time banging gears and throwing the ‘Cuda around the corners.
It’s cool-looking, it sounds awesome, it’s unique and it gets driven hard. What more do you need?
Thanks a lot for the inspiration Mr. Moroka.
Mike Garrett
Instagram: japanifornia_media
mike@speedhunters.com
Does anyone know what the drivers seat is? Its a perfect period seat, need it!
Ice Age Spot on, these are my thoughts exactly.
Good to see such cars still being driven on track these days. However, I guess that the disc brakes on all wheels would suit the purpose better.
Could you feature Hayabusa Falcon from that show once more? It looks slightly different than it did during the last feature and its style now is absolutely amazing.
Speedhunters beautiful Cuda
Awesome Mike. Keep this stuff coming!
Mopar=win
I luv what the Japanese are doing with classic muscle cars nowadays
Can we PLEASE get a feature on that Trans-Am inspired 67 Cougar? Gorgeous.
This is great. I hope that many of these cues make it onto the Dart. I'm really excited to see what you do with the a-body, as its not too common among the pro-touring crowd.
Can we expect any more features from the Stock Car Club meet? I think it's been my favorite event covered on this site so far.
Your Dart on bronze RS Watanabes would look GREAT Mike!
You can build big power.. With a mopar small block .. And in a light A body all the better .. Firm feel, hotckis , and many others make Bolt in suspension to make these handle .. A borgsen steering box upgrade .. What rear end is currently in the car?
Love the Watanabes. So much better than the big fancy 3 piece wheels you see on a lot of the pro touring cars stateside.
I like that the owner takes this out and enjoys it. The idea of storing cars from this era away and only taking them to a car show is sad. They kick ass and when your behind the wheel of one you should embrace that, not hide it.
What more do I need?
Well if the car is running standard shocks and springs, then I would need a vomit bag due to all the body roll.
These cars aren't known for taking corners all too well. A 60's/70's American Muscle Car is the LAST thing I would bring to a track day.
I would need a lot more done to it to be satisfied tbh. Taking a stock muscle car to a track day is just silly and actually, rather stupid considering he could very easily damage the car.
Judging by the way it's sitting the suspension is not stock.
Plenty out there to make these cars handle .. Without going full protouring .. Firm Feel , Hotchkis , RMS, global west .. Old trans am cars would be a good source for ideas
Who knew you could have a good time without striving to be the best? haha
Good on him.
dovvv did you even read the article?
Wow! It's about time Speedhunters gave my favourite car, the 'Cuda, some love! It really is a beautiful car. Although I prefer the more aggressive look of a '71, I can't complain given their rising costs. I think I love the 'Cuda so much because it is a great looking car. It isn't too sports car, and it isn't too hardcore muscle (Corvette as an example of the former and Phase XY Falcon as the latter). It's just a perfect design.
As for the wheels, well, I love the RS Watanabes but never did I imagine that they'd be paired up with American rubber lol.
Mopars are awesome. In the 70s certain models shared paint codes, IIRC the Charger, Challenger, Cuda, and even the Aussie Chrysler Valiant Chargers (another favourite of mine lol) were offered in the same colours. I can't remember the name of the lime green but it suits the Cudas perfectly! Plum Crazy and Hemi Orange are also lovely.
A thing of beauty right there, love the post and what's running in Japan.
Clearly not!
pure perfection.
Want
John Key NZ Plymouth: Sassy Grass (bright green). Dodge: Green Go. Same color, different names for the 2 brands.
Can't remember if its Dodge or Plymouth or Both but the neon green is called Sublime.
The Cuda in the article is B5 blue
You better be dropping some hints at a Hoosier/Watanabe combo for the Yankee, haha. Glorious combination, and on an old muscle car that is just the icing on the cake.
Way too cool. Man, those slicks on the front looks great
greenroadster Yep I love wide wheels and tires up front!
John Key NZ I'm really leaning towards Plum Crazy on my Dart. We'll see - so many good choices.
JeffTCurtis Yep, the high tech stuff on all the SEMA builds is cool, but it's fun to keep and simple.
NYporkdept Yep getting tired of seeing 30-series tires on old Detroit iron.
JeffTCurtis It's an 8-3/4 open right now. Working on getting a sure-grip center section right now.
@MaxwellSmart There's a good chance I'll be going again next year.
TylerHorne I'll put it on the list for the next trip!
Reuben Rodriguez Agree!
_rafal More on that thing in the future. In fact, there's word it may be coming stateside quite soon.
Mike Garrett NYporkdept Right? And I don't care how much they rework the suspension, running low profile tires on a 40 year old car must have a terribly uncomfortable ride
Mike Garrett _rafal Thanks!
Yes I agree Mike.. Hotckis and Firm Feel are basic .. And a Borgsen steering box mod is the way to go.. Look up Mopar Action Green Brick Dart.. Or my 1999 Dakota RT project. Which is similar to your build
That's a Great rear.. I'd upgrade to moser axles and either a True trac or Detriot locker.. I have a 9.25
In my Dakota RT project.. Stock 3.92 gears ..340 is also great to make power
Mr. Maroka-fine job. Minor upgrades done and minor upgrades needed with a Cuda. Those wheels look surprisingly good. And the fact it is in Japan is awesome. What a nice classy simply modified car. Oh and by the way stance=YOU NAILED IT!
the car was very good
The simple, clean, powerful lines of this car put the lie to the modern notion that your bodywork has to look like a four-wheeled literbike to be cool.
And those Watanabes really give this car a Trans Am feel.