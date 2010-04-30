Car Feature>> Scott’s Very Serious Mazda Roadstery

A few weeks ago, Scott drove to a giant Mazda Miata gathering at the infamous Laguna Seca race track. As he pulled his car up and parked, an older gentlemen came up to his car. Scott over heard the older gentlemen say to a fellow companion: “Oh, this car must be here for the car show!” Little did that man know just how wrong he was. He’s probably never seen this “hair-dressers” car so done up so insanely!
Even if other fellow petrol heads saw this car passing on the road, it would break necks. This car looks like a beast, because well, it is! It was created by Scott for one purpose: to decimate lap times. Having the car looking amazing was just a very nice bonus. I have to admit that it’s been a long time since I’ve met someone with a
car with just so much JDM love since the whole JDM-everything trend has
faded off into the distance. Scott knows what is quality, so he’ll go where
quality parts are made for these little cars: the rice motherland that is Japan.
Let’s pop the hood and examine just how not-normal this Mazda Miata is. The first thing you notice is the four Maruha Motors 45mm individual throttle bodies. The next thing you notice is that its just the motor in the engine bay, everything else was removed for the sake of performance: air conditioning, cruise control, and whatever other creature comforts the car originally had. The stock 1.8L head was replaced with a port and polished one from a 1999 Miata. The bottom end was kept untouched other a Maruha Oil pan baffle.
That
amazing heat colored header is a Maruha VP header. An extra two horses
were added (again, I kid) with the beautifully made Nakajima oil cap!
Stock lifters were replaced with a much more competent set of Mazdaspeed competition lifters. The cams and cam gears were replaced for a set from Maruha. A sweet carbon fiber Maruha cam cover packages all that up to dress up the engine bay. The motor is all managed by a Freedom standalone ECU.
There is a giant sprinkling of Maruha love all over the engine bay! Maruha Motors is a Japanese tuning company that caters to the Mazda Miata/Roadster market.
The also drive train was beefed up with an ACT Heavy duty clutch, Toda, Chromoly Flywheel, Kaaz 1.5 way LSD, and a Maruha 4.875 final drive.
You just can’t help but notice the giant Rotora 3D GT wing when looking at the car from the outside.
The ridiculousness of the wing is accented even more by super tall custom stands and custom mounts.
The exterior styling of the car was kept relatively simple. The only additions is a Garage Vary lip, a set of Jubride fender flares….
… Garage Vary canards, a custom front splitter with APR splitter rods, and a custom under tray.
A set of Garage Vary rear tail lights replaces the stock set. The rear bumper was cut for extra aggressiveness!
A bit more JDM love.
As you’ve already noticed by now, Scott really does love Maruha Motors!
This is how you go to the track with an extra set of wheels and tires when you don’t have a trailer! The set of wheels mounted on the car currently is a set of 15×8 +5 and 15×8 -15 Enkei Bigend Barrels wrapped with a serious set of 195/50/15 Toyo T1Rs. The Enkei’s are his daily driving wheels. Yeah, you heard me correctly. Scott drives this insane rice-mobile on a daily basis! He drives on the track with a set of 15×8.5 -6 and 15×9 -15 Work Meister S1’s on a set of even more serious 225/45/15 Toyo R888s!
A set of Tein Flex keeps things comfortable for daily driving while having the ability to turn up the heat at the track with the click of a dial!
Some impressive Tetris skills are required to fit four wheels with tires into the passenger seat of a tiny Mazda Miata!
Surprisingly, the interior was not stripped. The car still retains its original carpet! The only additions to the interior was the Boss Frog dual hoop roll bar, Bride Zeta 3 bucket seats with Crow harnesses. Greddy SMI gauges were mounted on the dash. The NEVER LIFT vinyl sticker on the gauge cluster is something Scott abides by quite religiously. You can’t throw a force induction roadster around a corner and apply the never lift policy and hope the car will stick!
Scott was kind enough to send me a few photos of his car on the track at Laguna Seca.
The car just looks fantastic going down the infamous corkscrew.
Scott’s never-lift philosophy makes sense when you’re on the track. With a seriously cooked up naturally aspirated, why would you not want to drive the car wide open? Hearing those trumpets sing is a delight in its self!
No matter which angle from which you look at the car, the giant wing dominates your field of view. It’s just amazing, isn’t it? The Nevada license plate refers to Scott’s previous Miata: it was painted flat orange and had a set of white TE37s. Naturally, Tic Tac is the only name you can give a car that is shaped and colored like a piece of candy.
The overall aesthetic appeal of this car is brilliant –just brilliant.
With how the aftermarket is now, its just so easy to get any part you wish for any car. But it takes vision to be able to take all the parts you want and make them all work together in one complete package. Scott’s Roadster is just ridiculous. Any sane-minded person would just scoff at this car….
But to any gear head, petrol head, automotive enthusiast, or tuner, and knowing about the full orchestra that lies just beneath the hood, we would love to be able to get behind the wheel and well, never lift.
O hark the herald angels sing….
-Linhbergh
Speedhunters Mazda Miata Features
Comments
Add comment
58 comments
I need to take a cold shower.
god. damn.
I should also note: I love the cable holding the wing upright! lol
Okay, I messed my pants...
Car like this is what makes this website so dam great to look at !!! Props Linhbergh on the find!
Tis a bloody well done roadster I see here!
Kant help but feel thoes Work Meister's would look better on the car full time than just for track duty.
Oh man what an awesome Miata! Last pic for wallpaper please?
this thing is a beauty of art I love it!
fcking amaing car, wow
Anybody that thinks the mx5 is gay, or midlife crisis NEEDS to see this one! 9th pick in high def
this REALLY makes me want to get a miata for my first car
Awesome mx-5. There has to be some wallpaper love in hear somewhere!
awesome! mishimoto is taiwan buddy!
there should just be a link at the end to download all the photos, my 'right click > save as' got a serious workout on this article. brilliant work as usual, Linhbergh.
Rad! I'm so feelin this! I heart my roadster
WHAT WERE YOUR TRACK TIMES AT LAGUNA SECA ??? i've done work in spec miata class and wonder how this car compares.
What kind of Laguna Seca times does this beast run??
Another fantastic feature!Please offer desktops of any of these pictures!!!
http://ll.dev.speedhunters.com/u/f/eagames/NFS/dev.speedhunters.com/Images/Linhbergh2010/April2010/CarFeatures/scotts_na6/IMG_0053.jpg
http://ll.dev.speedhunters.com/u/f/eagames/NFS/dev.speedhunters.com/Images/Linhbergh2010/April2010/CarFeatures/scotts_na6/IMG_0173.jpg
http://ll.dev.speedhunters.com/u/f/eagames/NFS/dev.speedhunters.com/Images/Linhbergh2010/April2010/CarFeatures/scotts_na6/IMG_0114.jpg
Sometimes I miss having carpet in my NA8....sck roadster!
WOW!!! Excellent!
love the car and especially the wheels. one suggestion to the owner, paint your rocker panels!
Nice show car.
*scrolls*
*sees top miata in corkscrew, pauses*
"Hmmm, this must be from when he first got the car."
*scrolls more*
"Oh."
"Never Lift.." classic statement!!.. that rear wing is high.. is it too high?? he got that 'Maruha' bug.. real bad - love the car..
Does anyone know who makes the rear spoiler (not the wing)?
Really nice to see that not everyone builds undrivable "stance" Miatas these days.
Wallpaper of the last picture please!
This car is the Master!!! Just got back from the MX5 20th anniversary Party here in Holland.
Great party but hardly any tuned cars while there were 720 cars present.
Epic! I always wanted a GV rear panel, this makes me want one even more.
The same route I wanna take my BP engine down too, N/A all the way!
It's the best Miata, I've ever seen!
O_O drool**
wallpapers please!! awesome miata
every day the first gen miata grows on me i keep playing with the idea of throwing my f20c in one
A similar white, tall winged and (probably) track prepped Miata.
http://fatlace.com/hellaflush/theflushness/wind-chariot.html
Miata FTW!!!
Not sure what's more impressive; the car or cramming an additional set of wheels inside it!
Was this shot up Santa Anita in Arcadia?
@Chris: That rear spoiler is the OEM Trunk Spoiler
Dope ass car, hope mine features on Speedhunters soon
AWESOME pics!
this looks like a touge monster in those first couple of pics... great post
Amazing feature. Nice work to Linh and Scott.
beautiful car
Linh doin Scott's NA justice!!
haha another sick little miata.i still refuse to believe its daily driven
i hate the fact that theese cars are so expensive up in the NW......WHY!?!?!?!?
glad to see more delicious roadsters getting publicity.
scott's has been one of my favorites for a while now, i even loved the orange tic tac car!
i want to race you one day scott!
very very cool! definitely representing a purpose built track car that can also look good.
let's hope we can meet up next year for some track day, Scott!
Where is the video? Seriously, if the car featured is highlighted for it's performance abilities it should be standard practice to provide a video-link of the vehicle doin' it's thang'
Thanks everyone !
Nice feature and photography always expect the best from Linhbergh.
proper
Congrats on the Feature Scott , Koji here at DRIFTSPEED tuned his FREEDOM ecu
Awesome car and great pics! So cool to see a true mazda nutter go bonkers and come up with a real beauty of a car and a true drivers machine, well done Sir!
Killer photographer, killer car. You can't stuff more dope into one post.
Cool car, not sure why he's running that wing so high, the 3d wing is useless at that height, well the 3d part of it anyways. Would be better off with a standard straight wing..
Does anyone now the type of spoiler on the trunk people say Garage Vary but it looks smaller on there website
http://www.rev9autosport.com/nc/exterior/garage-vary-rear-spoiler-type-3.html
if anyone can help me find it I woulc appreciate it.
I want the duckbill not the big wing.
Ok, how did I miss this the first time?
Props to the owner, indeed!
Another KINOD Miata hitting it out of the park! I tell ya, KINOD is leading the way when it comes to the Mazda Roadster movement.
Trunk is an Autokonexion piece. Version 2.
Awesome car! love the track wheels too, they have to look awesome as well. Viva Miata!
This car is absolutely beautiful. its definitely inspires me so much to get my project going. AND he daily drives it.. what a boss
Beautiful Miata! I love this thing. What a blast to drive!