SHARE Silverstone Festival: Racing Through The Ages At The Home Of British Motorsport

Silverstone Festival: Racing Through The Ages At The Home Of British Motorsport

EVENT COVERAGE
By
8th September 2023 0 Comments
Silverstone Festival: Racing Through The Ages At The Home Of British Motorsport

In the motoring world, a few things happened in 1948. The first Land Rover was released, the Jaguar XK120 became the fastest production road car, and – most important to this story – Silverstone Circuit held its inaugural race on what were the runways and perimeter roads of RAF Silverstone.

Much has changed in the 75 years since, both for the circuit itself and the cars putting tyre to pavement around it. Last weekend’s 2023 Silverstone Festival provided fans with an amazing opportunity to witness cars from generations past. And not only close up in the paddocks, but going hell for leather around the iconic British circuit.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 102
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 026
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 109

Once known as the Silverstone Classic, the event was rebranded the Silverstone Festival and reformulated with a wider scope to attract more spectators and racers. The upshot of this is a lot to see.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 084
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 081
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 008
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 010
SH CF Silverstone Festival 011

The event runs over three days and could easily consume that much of your weekend. So having only one day to attend meant I had to be fairly ruthless with my time, picking and choosing where to be and when.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 045
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 046
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 047
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 048
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 049
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 051
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 057
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 071

For those of you that have been to Silverstone Circuit before, you’ll know that it is rather large with limited access between the inner and outer circuit. With racing running from the National Paddock in the morning and the International Paddock in the afternoon (a brisk 20-minute walk or cramped shuttle bus ride) on the other side of the track, a degree of planning was required.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 056
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 080
SH CF Silverstone Festival 058
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 063
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 060
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 062
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 065
SH CF Silverstone Festival 059

All the cars you’d expect to see out on a British motor racing circuit were present, but this Chevrolet Camaro was a nice surprise. I’m sure they’re commonplace in the US and other countries around the world, but seeing a Camaro set up for track use (rather than drag racing) here in the UK was refreshing.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 017
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 073
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 074
SH CF Silverstone Festival 072
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 076
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 077
SH CF Silverstone Festival 019

I found the sole Porsche 935 in attendance tucked away from the main National Paddock building. This car has actively raced since 1980 and the bodywork is evidence of that. Each rock chip, crack and tyre scuff could likely tell a great story of its racing provenance.

Once my paddock perusal was complete, it was back to the outside of the circuit to the corner complex of Brooklands, Luffield and Woodcoate.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 040
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 028
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 041
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 029
SH CF Silverstone Festival 043
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 030
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 032
SH CF Silverstone Festival 033
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 034
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 035
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 036
SH CF Silverstone Festival 037
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 038
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 039
SH CF Silverstone Festival 027
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 042
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 025

One of the main reasons I wanted to attend this event was to watch the Historic Touring Car Challenge race, comprising of Group A and Group 5 cars up to 1990, as well as Group 2 and Group 5 cars from decades prior.  This meant poster cars such as the E30 BMW M3, Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 and R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R were all present, but also out on track were cars like the Lotus Cortina and BMW 2002.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 086
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 087

Race complete, next up was a quick detour via the Iconic Auctions setup to view the sale of a very special Subaru. I’ll have more on this in a dedicated follow-up spotlight.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 090
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 152
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 091
SH CF Silverstone Festival 092
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 082
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 085
SH CF Silverstone Festival 083

With well over 100 club stands at the event, the variety of cars was staggering. Every interest and budget was catered for, accomplishing the organisers’ desire to be all inclusive. If your interests are old Alfa Romeos, multi-million dollar Ferraris or anything in between, there’s a very good chance you’d find a group devoted to that particular marque or model.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 124
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 088
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 141
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 089

The British round of the Formula One Championship calls Silverstone’s International Paddock home and it shows; the facility is world class. Over this weekend, it was overflowing with participants.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 108
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 110
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 111

Many of these cars were competing in the Masters Endurance Legends race for endurance racers from 1995 to 2016; the second race on my must-see list for the day. One of the more unique entrants was this Morgan Aero 8 GT3, built by AutoGT in France. The diminutive proportions belie a car that was very capable, but sadly only saw one season of actual competition due to rule changes. Jonathan Moore took an in depth look at the cars in a Speedhunters feature from 2014.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 054
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 050
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 094
SH CF Silverstone Festival 055
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 118
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 138
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 100

Special mention needs to be made of the pit transport the teams bring along.

SH CF Silverstone Festival 068
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 052
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 067
SH CF Silverstone Festival 053
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 069
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 070
SH CF Silverstone Festival 066

This Mazda B1800 pickup was certainly one of the more unique. Depending on the requirements of each team, everything from Acty pickups to small scooters were utilised.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 131
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 125
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 127
SH CF Silverstone Festival 128
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 129
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 126
SH CF Silverstone Festival 130

With the day drawing to a close, it was time to head trackside again for the aforementioned Masters Endurance Legends race.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 132
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 133
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 134
SH CF Silverstone Festival 135
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 136
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 137

The speed the more modern LMP1 cars carried over a lap was hugely impressive. While the rest of the cars weren’t slow by any means, lap after lap the LMP1s would chase down and thunder past anything in their way.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 009
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 093

The UK is blessed with numerous circuits and automotive events which take place annually, on scales of varying size and appeal. The obvious comparison is Goodwood Festival of Speed, but for as many things that event and the Silverstone Festival have in common, they are different. Goodwood is very much pomp and circumstance, which is no bad thing as it has a reputation to uphold after all. But that does mean many areas are off limits unless you either know the right people or buy into the exclusivity.

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 103
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 078
SH CF Silverstone Festival 115
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 095
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 117

That’s where this event differs. The cost of entry guarantees you access throughout; cars that were never seen outside of grainy YouTube VHS uploads are everywhere you look. For those who remember them racing in period, it’s a trip down memory lane. For those who never had the opportunity, there’s no better time than now and no better place than the Silverstone Festival to experience them firsthand.

Chaydon Ford
Instagram: chaycore

  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 001
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 002
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 003
SH CF Silverstone Festival 004
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 005
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 006
SH CF Silverstone Festival 007
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 012
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 013
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 014
SH CF Silverstone Festival 015
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 016
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 018
SH CF Silverstone Festival 020
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 021
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 022
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 023
SH CF Silverstone Festival 024
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 096
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 097
SH CF Silverstone Festival 098
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 099
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 101
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 104
SH CF Silverstone Festival 105
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 106
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 107
SH CF Silverstone Festival 112
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 113
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 114
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 116
SH CF Silverstone Festival 119
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 120
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 121
SH CF Silverstone Festival 079
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 122
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 123
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 139
SH CF Silverstone Festival 140
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 142
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 143
SH CF Silverstone Festival 144
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 145
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 146
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 147
SH CF Silverstone Festival 148
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 149
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 150
SH CF Silverstone Festival 151
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 153
  • SH CF Silverstone Festival 154
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS