Super Tourers: The Golden Age Revisited

6th July 2023 3 Comments
Short of Formula 1, not much came close to the spectacle of British Touring Cars in the 1990s.

The budgets were astronomical and the drivers were rockstars, but the cars were relatable with production models they were based from found on most UK driveways. For many of us, the mere mention of Super Tourers conjures up images of tarmac-hugging cars, heated arguments and ultra-close racing.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 016
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 001
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 008

Understandably, touring cars have evolved in the time since the Super Tourer era, both in the interest of cost reduction and to level the playing field. The racing has remained competitive, but regulations have removed some of the freedom and ingenuity that the ’90s era is famous for.

  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 044
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 088
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 047

Super Tourers have raced on occasion in recent years, but the inaugural Super Touring Power event at Brands Hatch Circuit last weekend was the first time these cars have taken part in multiple races over a weekend in some while. It was an opportunity I could not miss.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 041
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 079
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 036

I’d never visited Brands Hatch before, but I quickly understood where its reputation as one of the UK’s best circuits came from. Plenty of undulations and elevation changes mean that vast portions of the circuit are visible from multiple vantage points.

The Classic Touring Car Racing Championship (CTCRC) ran a full weekend of racing, with qualifying and two races per day for the Super Tourers, along with a full schedule of supporting races. Racing took place on the longer GP circuit on Saturday, and the smaller Indy circuit on Sunday.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 037
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 063
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 004
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 048
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 075

While Super Tourers may look a lot like the production cars they were based upon, under the skin they’re anything but. These were more silhouette-style machines.

The regulations specified mid-size sedans with a maximum engine capacity of 2,000cc and a single driven axle (this changed when Audi entered the Super Tourer ranks, but 4WD was ultimately banned in subsequent seasons). Otherwise, it was down to manufacturers to interpret the rules and get the most out of the cars. For this they turned to revered motorsport names, including Williams, Prodrive, Tom Walkinshaw Racing and RML.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 070
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 022
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 067

Being able to view the Super Tourers up close provided an opportunity to see just how different they were from road cars. 19-inch wheels were huge for the time, but were required to fit the equally large front brake discs. These were either clamped by a pair of smaller callipers or a single large calliper, which were often water-cooled.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 060

By comparison, the rear brakes did very little of the work and as such were often solid, but heavily drilled out and mounted on a lightened hub.

  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 065
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 066

Suspension was also radically altered, with revised geometry to provide optimal performance. Any shortcomings in the stock suspension was easily overcome.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 019
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 020
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 021

Budgets of well over a £1million per season were often touted, with a large portion of that going into the drivetrain. Teams were free to use any engine up to 2.0L within the manufacturer’s current range, but otherwise had the full knowledge of their engineers applied. Well over 300 horsepower at a heady 8,500rpm rev limit was achieved, with the engines tucked so far back and low in the engine bay (the latter thanks to dry sump systems), that they were almost hidden from view. Throttle bodies faced forward, with ducting to provide a ram-air effect. Honda was one of the manufacturers that went to the effort of reversing the cylinder head on the block for this very reason.

  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 030
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 038

On top of the cars that lined up to race, a selection of Super Tourers ran demonstration laps alongside touring cars from various other eras. The demo-only Super Tourers included this Prodrive Ford Mondeo, which we’ve looked at in previous spotlight.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 090

The Renault Laguna warrants a spotlight of its own given its Super Tourer success, so look out for that soon.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 033
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 080
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 081
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 018
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 017

Various touring cars from other eras were also on static display, including the current West Surrey Racing BMW 3 Series. If you want to know more about the latest hybrid touring cars, check out our visit to WSR last year.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 077
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 023
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 024
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 078

The Peugeot 405 Super Tourer would put many stanced cars running air ride to shame with its tucked wheel and tyre combo.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 034

The short-lived, but hugely popular Volvo 850 Estate Super Tourer was on display and will also have a spotlight shone upon it in the coming days.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 027

Volvo weren’t the only manufacturer to race an estate, with both Honda and Subaru campaigning wagons in the BTCC. The Levorg proved its worth, taking Ash Sutton to a drivers championship title in 2017.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 010
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 039
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 007
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 005
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 049
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 014
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 086
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 015
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 076

Come race time, everyone was eager to see the cars and drivers battling it out. Witnessing the cars in motion, with induction and exhaust sounds reverberating across the circuit, was enough to give anyone who missed these cars in period a taste of what they missed. There was close racing across the sessions, with Jake Hill expertly driving the Nissan Primera to the podium in all four races.

  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 050
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 052
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 032
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 055
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 056
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 057

The support races deserve a mention too, as these privateers are largely self-funded with their teams mostly consisting of friends and family. They compete for little or no monetary gain, purely for the love of racing and the chance to stand atop the podium.

  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 002
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 071
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 083
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 051
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 053
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 054

A huge variety of cars across all the classes conform to a ruleset which produces close racing. In turn, this meant every paddock area revealed something special. The sheer number of E46 BMW M3s and Renault Clios reaffirmed just how capable these cars are on track, but seeing the unconventional choice is refreshing. The BMW Alpina 635 Turbo above was originally a Group 5 race car.

20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 061
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 009
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 059
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 064
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 058
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 062
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 089

Running a Super Tourer wasn’t cheap in period and nothing’s changed since, which is hardly surprising given these cars were built with Formula 1 levels of technology for the time. Estimated figures of around £10,000 for a weekend of racing – when you take into account the routine rebuild costs for the motor and gearbox – are par for the course. But irrespective of the costs, those fortunate enough to be able to campaign a Super Tourer today are living out their ’90s racing dreams.

  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 003
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 006
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 012
20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 013
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 072
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 084
  • 20230702 Brands Hatch Supertourers SH 026

While very few of us will ever get to experience these cars from behind the wheel, getting to see them out on track racing bumper to bumper is the next best thing. It sure beats watching grainy VHS uploads on YouTube.

Chaydon Ford
Instagram: chaycore

votis

Lachlan

The Super Tourers are awesome, but I must admit I was not expecting to see Craig Lowndes' AU Falcon V8 Supercar in the privateer section!

mwoodski

That and the VF Commodore got my eyes wide.

