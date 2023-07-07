SHARE 7’s Day Japan 2023: A Rotary Celebration

7’s Day Japan 2023: A Rotary Celebration

EVENT COVERAGE
By
7th July 2023 0 Comments
7’s Day Japan 2023: A Rotary Celebration

July 7th in Japan only means one thing to car enthusiasts: 7’s Day.

We’ve been covering this car culture spectacle since the very start of Speedhunters in 2008, and 15 years later the official unofficial gathering of RX-7s and other rotary-powered machinery still can’t be missed. Because, despite the fact that Mazda no longer produces a rotary-powered car, the passion surrounding the famed RX models is as strong as ever.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_09
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_03 copy
7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_05

As I do every July 7th, I visited the mecca of Japanese car meets – Daikoku Parking Area in Yokohama – to join rotary enthusiasts from all around the country (and abroad) and check out some spectacular sights and sounds.

  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_06

Every year, the 7’s Day gathering is a little different.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_07
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_08
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_10

Sure, there are always the familiar cars, but at the same time plenty of fresh rides drop by.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

And being Daikoku PA, you can always count on vehicles of the non-rotary variety showing up too, like this pristine Autech Stagea 260RS on BNR34 BBS wheels.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_13

Knowing that the on-site police would ultimately shut down the parking area – like they do every time a big meet happens – I arrived early in the evening to make sure I didn’t miss anything.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_12

Being a Friday, it was pretty quiet when I arrived as people are still leaving work at this time. But that just meant I got to see every single car arrive and park up.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

My first observation after a good hour at Daikoku PA, was that the stock and OEM+ look is definitely still in favor with enthusiasts. It’s happening right across the board of Japanese performance cars from the golden era, so not really a surprise to see RX-7 owners going down this route, even if the rotary-powered coupe has traditionally been one of the most modified models.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_15

While I’m always on the look out for some cool Cosmos, it was another car from Mazda’s back catalog that caught my attention. I wasn’t alone, either. What is everyone looking at here?

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_16

An FC3S RX-7-derived 13B turbo, fitted to Mazda’s large four-door sedan from 1990.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

This particular Luce is one I’ve spotlighted before, and it’s still a stunning example running SSR mesh rims and an FC3S 5-speed manual transmission swap.

Into The Night
7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

For how cool Daikoku PA is during daytime hours, there’s a whole new atmosphere when the sun goes down.

  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

I’m always blown away by how surreal Daikoku PA looks and feels at night, and this is coming from a guy who’s been coming here for three decades!

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

Rotaries and all manner of other cars kept flowing in until around 8:00pm, when the first police announcements over the parking area’s loudspeaker system began. We all knew that the meet was on borrowed time.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

I’ve been wanting to feature this sinister-looking FD3S ever since I first saw it at the Tokyo secret car meet a few months back.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

It’s the only FD3S I know of that runs hydraulic suspension, hence the lowrider-esque stance it can pull off.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

Who wants to see a full feature on this car?

Over To Umihotaru
7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

I put my camera down for 20 minutes to grab some dinner (onigiri at the convenience store, of course), and in that time Daikoku PA really emptied out.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_27

The word on the street was that an invitation-only, curated meet organized by some prominent rotary guys was happening at Umihotaru PA. I headed straight over, but by the time I got there all the cars gathered on the ground floor for the meet were being kicked out by the police.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_29
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_30
7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_32

There were rumors that the cars were heading to the back-up spot – Decks Tokyo Beach parking lot in Odaiba – but rather than chase the small group all around the bay, I decided to stay at Umihotaru and see what else turned up.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_35
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_36
7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_37

There was plenty to see, and after about an hour, some of the RX-7s that had left began returning.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

I came across this wild Nismo GT-R on 21-inch AL13 rims and a wrap that kept changing color with the smallest shift of perspective.

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_40
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_42
  • 7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_41

What’s a rotary celebration without a few Nissans?! At least they didn’t get kicked out…

7s_day_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

7’s Day in Tokyo is always a fun night out, and with Japan being totally open again the event had a nice international feel to it with plenty of tourists enjoying the spectacle. Until 2024!

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS