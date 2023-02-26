SHARE The Time-Attacking Suzuki Jimnys

The Time-Attacking Suzuki Jimnys

EVENT COVERAGE
By
26th February 2023 7 Comments
The Time-Attacking Suzuki Jimnys

The moment I saw a train of Suzuki Jimnys blasting through Tsukuba Circuit’s turns during the recent 10th anniversary Attack meet, I knew I had to put a separate post together on the curious track-spec kei-class off-roaders.

This was by far the biggest surprise at the event for me. Because it’s not every day – or ever – you see Jimnys of various generations lowered and running circuit-spec rubber, let alone entered in a time attack competition. But this Japan, so I shouldn’t have really been surprised at all…

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_108

Most modified Jimnys I see here in Japan are lifted with knobbly rubber under the fenders and equipped with off-road-specific accessories. What I was seeing here though, were turbo upgrades, big intercoolers and roll cages.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_95

Not to mention, lifted inside front wheels on the tighter corners. How cool is that?!

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_69

This is all possible thanks to Rainbow Auto, a Jimny specialist located just down the road from RWB in Chiba. The Rainbow team will take your pocket-sized Suzuki off-roader and transform it into a track-ready time attack weapon.

  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_70
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_71
attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_104

I had a short chat to the owner of the shop, who told me that he really wants people know just how much fun Suzuki Jimnys can be when you build them this way.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_103

Rainbow brought along a couple of demo car examples of the newest generation Jimny. This is a model that was in such high demand for a while that they were coming onto the used car market with massive premiums.

This red Jimny was dropped on RAYS A●LAP-J forged wheels fitted with Yokohama Advan Neova tires. I noticed that the front wheels on all these Jimnys were sticking out far more than the rears, something done to improve front grip and turn in.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_87

Engine-wise, it seems that the initial series of modifications that Rainbow Auto offers includes replacing all the factory silicone intake pipes with an aluminum hard piping kit, swapping the air box for a cone filter, boosting ignition power with beefier coils, and improving cooling with a larger-core radiator.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_86

Along with the handling modifications – coilovers at a minimum – it was no surprise to see brake upgrades ranging from simple slotted rotors and high-friction pads, through to a popular GC8 Impreza 4-pot caliper retrofit, and finally a full compact Brembo kit, as fitted to the red Rainbow Auto demo car.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_105

Check out the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon vibes on this new-gen Jimny.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_74

This JA11 Jimny was the oldest of the bunch at Attack Tsukuba, but possibly the most modified.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_109

Here’s its little longitudinally-mounted 3-cylinder engine. Curiously, this setup keeps the turbo positioning low, unlike a lot of the others I saw.

  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_77
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_78

Inside the heavily-stripped cabin you’ll find a roll cage, Recaro Pro Racer RMS seat with a Willans harness, a Momo steering wheel and not a lot else.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_75

That front wheel track increase I mentioned a moment ago looks like it’s achieved with some serious hub extenders.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_97

It only makes the wheelies look even more impactful.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_80
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_73
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_81
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_76
attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_98

Hanging out in the little corner of the Tsukuba paddock that Rainbow Auto and all the Jimny owners had taken over, it was obvious that despite these guys doing what they do for fun, they still take things seriously when it comes to set up and prep.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_79

Some were even keeping their rubber cosy with proper tire-warming systems.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_83
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_106
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_82
attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_107

This older Jimny pick-up with overfenders and BNR32 Skyline GT-R wheels ran the quickest lap of the group.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_91

Despite being setup for grip, Jimnys are, unsurprisingly, not the fastest things out there. All things considered though, the 1’12″056 that this red JA11 managed is actually not bad.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_72
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_84
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_85

As I mentioned in my main Attack Tsukuba post, it’s not what you time attack in that’s important.

  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_93
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_94

It’s all about personal goals and satisfaction.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_99

The only other Jimny not part of the Rainbow Auto group was this JB23 from Stealth.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_67

The team came all the way from Akita Prefecture in the very north of the country and posted a 1’12″357 lap.

  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_100
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_68
  • attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_102
attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_101

It sported one of the wildest-looking engine bays of the 10 Jimnys at the event, mainly due to its top-mounted turbo and the grille-mounted intercooler. I also spotted a Bosch electric throttle body.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_90

Now that you’ve seen a few different Jimnys all set up for track work, do you think this low, purposeful look would suit a Jimny street car?

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_88

If you’re unsure, take a look at this.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_89

I spotted this Rainbow Auto-built Jimny in the Tsukuba car park and thought it looked pretty sick.

In case you’re wondering, the reason why this one isn’t on yellow kei license plates is because it’s a Sierra version, which not only comes with plastic overfenders that push its dimensions outside kei car regulations, but is also powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder engine, as opposed to the kei-spec 660cc turbo three in the base model.

attack_2023_dino_dalle_carbonare_96

It’s always fun when you come across a car that makes you question what’s right and what’s wrong. But in this case, it was a whole bunch of them! Big thanks to Rainbow Auto for chatting with me; I think I may need to pay them a visit and explore this grip Jimny trend a little more. What do you think?

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

7 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Eoin Kenny

Neat little crickets!

What kind of modification are they running on the drivetrain, if any?

Author2
Dino Dalle Carbonare

That's why I need to go and spend some time with these guys at their shop!

3
Jesse

Honestly, knowing how strong these machines are. Probably just removed the front drive shaft. Looks like the diffs are still in there

4
Big Block Jimny

This is my new favourite thing ever. I love the Jimny but I've never seen one like this before.

Author5
Dino Dalle Carbonare

So cool right!

6
@kanyewest

On paper, running a lowered Jimny for time attack makes as much sense as Dodge D-van racing. Yet this is bonkers!!!!

Author7
Dino Dalle Carbonare

So true! And I now want to have both lol

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS