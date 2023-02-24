SHARE The Elite Showcase Indonesia Mega Gallery

The Elite Showcase Indonesia Mega Gallery

EVENT COVERAGE
By
24th February 2023 7 Comments
The Elite Showcase Indonesia Mega Gallery

Indonesia’s most highly anticipated car show made a big return this year.

The last time anyone attended The Elite Showcase was back in early 2020, in the pre-Covid-lockdown era. My coverage that time around centered on a group of entrants who road-tripped from Yogyakarta to the event in Banten – a 1,380km round trip – and the hardships they faced in meeting the show deadline. The pandemic put pay to shows in 2021 and 2022, so for The Elite Showcase’s long-awaited return this year, I decided to bring you some in-depth coverage of the event itself, which will hopefully convey why it’s named the way it is.

ARD_7091
  • ARD_7211
  • ARD_7207
ARD_7206

I’ve split my coverage into two parts – this first, mega gallery post, and a second story coming next early week in which I’ll share some of the most interesting cars on display. And there were a lot. 

ARD_7086
  • ARD_7093
  • ARD_7087
ARD_7077
  • ARD_7073
  • ARD_7075

After such a long hiatus, I could sense the excitement in numerous Instagram stories on the lead up to The Elite Showcase 2023. For some car builders, I’m sure the extra time between events was a bit of a blessing, especially for those undertaking extensive projects.

ARD_7066
  • ARD_7059
  • ARD_7065
ARD_6871
  • ARD_6869
  • ARD_6868

It really showed in the quality of the builds, too. Indonesian car culture is only going from strength to strength.

ARD_6902
  • ARD_7048
  • ARD_7046
ARD_6905

In all, there were 310 cars on show – the biggest attendance ever at The Elite Showcase. I’m really excited to see what the future holds for this event, and you can be sure I’ll be back next year. In the meantime though, there’s a lot more images for you to check out below.

Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig

ARD_7041
  • ARD_7012
  • ARD_7010
ARD_6987
  • ARD_6999
  • ARD_6989
ARD_6923
  • ARD_6919
  • ARD_6915
ARD_6920
  • ARD_6981
  • ARD_6908
ARD_6903
  • ARD_6901
  • ARD_6898
ARD_6826
  • ARD_6832
  • ARD_6830
  • ARD_6829
ARD_6814
  • ARD_6894
  • ARD_6891
ARD_7057
  • ARD_7049
  • ARD_7051
ARD_6778
  • ARD_6886
  • ARD_6885
ARD_6823
  • ARD_6821
  • ARD_6824
ARD_6779
  • ARD_6820
  • ARD_6819
  • ARD_6818
  • ARD_6816
ARD_6738
  • ARD_6775
  • ARD_6770
ARD_6735
  • ARD_6761
  • ARD_6760
ARD_6727
  • ARD_6719
  • ARD_6714
ARD_6712
  • ARD_6685
  • ARD_6683
ARD_6682
  • ARD_6693
  • ARD_6612
ARD_6724
  • ARD_6611
  • ARD_6609
  • ARD_6608
ARD_6647
  • ARD_6605
  • ARD_6604
ARD_6602
  • ARD_6601
  • ARD_6600
ARD_6552
  • ARD_6593
  • ARD_6574
ARD_6572
  • ARD_6555
  • ARD_6559
ARD_6563
  • ARD_6549
  • ARD_6548
ARD_6550
  • ARD_6546
  • ARD_6545
ARD_6544
  • ARD_6538
  • ARD_6541
ARD_6536
  • ARD_6532
  • ARD_6531
  • ARD_6498
  • ARD_6480
ARD_6412
  • ARD_6363
  • ARD_6533
  • ARD_6360
ARD_6379
  • ARD_6396
  • ARD_6398
ARD_6382
  • ARD_6381
  • ARD_6374
ARD_6372
  • ARD_6370
  • ARD_6369
ARD_6368
  • ARD_6364
  • ARD_6346
ARD_6352
  • ARD_6334
  • ARD_6333
ARD_6342
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

7 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
James Cortez

About 1/4 down the page to the right of the civic, what small (maroon color) SUV is that? Looks like Toyota "copy" Volvo V50 tail lights. It fascinates me that in a country where roads were bad, uneven and full of potholes, at least back then when I was stationed in the country, many slammed their cars leaving hardly any ground clearance.

2
ranggapanji

it's a Toyota Avanza, 1.5 liter 7-seater people carrier. I myself never imagine today will be the day I saw one posted on Speedhunters.

Author3
Rick Muda

That's the Innova, I believe 2010-ish model! Because of road conditions, I think majority in Indonesia now ride with an air suspension setup. Only a few who's brave enough do it static haha

4
spaghetti

That Peugeot 406 is beautiful. Oddly enough it might be my favourite car pictured, and had they been RWD they'd have made a great platform for some cool engine conversions(the coupe is even better IMO).

5
Daniel Huneault

That noodle and milk valve covers were really well done! I loved the detail of them especially the bottom of the milk carton bravo!

Author6
Rick Muda

haha yes! they are popular local goods, so seeing them as valve covers is pretty awesome!

7
James Cortez Jr

Anyone know what wheels those are on the alpine white E36 M3?

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS