A Long Road To The Elite Showcase

By
21st February 2020 0 Comments
If you saw my recent post on the ‘Made In Jogja’ ethos, you’ll know that late last year I visited Indonesia for a big car show in country’s capital, Jakarta.

On an invitation from a friend, I arrived in Jogjakata a few days before The Elite Showcase, and during that time checked out a few local workshops where custom and modified cars are built. The subject of that first post was Laris Understeel, a stance specialist that creates some amazing cars out of a very basic shop.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1133

As it transpired, none of the cars at Laris were coming to the show; those that were – 16 cars no less – were at some other workshops that we visited a few days later, right when they were due to make the 10-hour road trip to Jakarta.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_0965
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_0975
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_0969
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_0978

Some would driven, others would be making the journey on the back of a transporter, and I was tagging along for the ride. That was the original plan, anyway.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1057
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1045
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1083
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1116

It quickly became apparent that some of the cars were pretty much ready to go…

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1205
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1188
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1195
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1221
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1212
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1216
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1229

…And others had a long way to go. By now it was after midnight and past our scheduled leave time, so the idea for my friend and I to drive throughout the night was abandoned. We’d fly the following afternoon, which would leave us enough to help load the cars into the show the evening before The Elite Showdown kicked off.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1169
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1064
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1112
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1128
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1152
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1153
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1159

As the cars became ready, they were loaded onto the transporters; the next time I’d see them would be in Jakarta.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1438
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1236
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1443
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1300
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1414
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1802
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1786
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1783

We actually arrived before all the cars did; with heavy rain and other complications the drive ended up taking 14-hours. During that time the cars had gotten very dirty too, which meant we’d be working into the wee hours of the morning getting them in perfect condition for the show.

  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2708
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2771
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2768
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_3577
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_3718
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_3400

The last four cars arrived shortly after 6:00am, which was just a few hours before The Elite Showcase opened its doors to the public. To be honest, I think it was an absolute miracle that all 16 cars even managed to get to Jakarta without any incidents.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1848
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1855
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1860
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1915
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1971
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_1980
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2043
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2063
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2061
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2217
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2259
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2380
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2388
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2391
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2399
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2394
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2577
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_2560

The number of amazing builds at this event was astonishing; Indonesia really has a lot to offer when it comes to car culture. When it was all over, the cars from Jogja even picked up a few awards, so everyone was proud and happy with how it all went.

Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4173
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4231
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4199
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4082
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4298
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4308
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4305

I would have liked to get photos of all 16 cars on their own and together in a group, but it wasn’t possible as most owners rushed straight back to Jogjakarta to prep for the next event, the Black Auto Battle, which was held the following week.

  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4349
  • Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4419
Speedhunters_Rick_Muda_RD_4486

The phrase ‘Made in Jogja’ has a completely new meaning to me. It’s bizarre, awesome, and lots of hard work. I have massive respect for the builders and the effort they all put in, and can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

Rick Muda
Instagram: ardskellig
www.ard.haus

