Show Us Your Subaru Impreza WRXs!

It’s almost hard to believe, but the Subaru Impreza WRX turns 30 years old this month. With multiple rally victories at all levels during that time, a loyal following of owners have amassed over the last three decades.

Continuing on from our 86 Day reader post back in August, it seemed like an appropriate occasion to showcase some of your cars for the Impreza’s anniversary.













So if you own an Impreza WRX, STI or USDM RS, be it a rally, circuit, show, stance or street build (or maybe something else), send us a few clear images and a little bit of information about your car, and we’ll do our best to include it in an upcoming Impreza WRX 30th anniversary readers rides post. We’re hoping to share a wide variety of cars between models to reflect just how truly versatile the Impreza is, so don’t be shy.

There are some requirements though. Every image needs to be:

- Shot landscape/horizontal

- Sized 1280px x 1920px (or larger)

- Saved as a high-resolution JPEG file

- Not be watermarked

- There is a maximum of 5 images per submission

- If you did not take the photo/s, you need to have permission from the photographer/s to share them on Speedhunters

- Include your full name and let us where in the world you live

- If you’re on Instagram and would like us to publish your username, please include that too

Email all of this to: iamthespeedhunter@speedhunters.com with the subject title: WRX Month

Submissions need to be received no later than 12:00pm GMT / 4:00am PST Wednesday August 26

