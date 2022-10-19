SHARE Show Us Your Subaru Impreza WRXs!

Show Us Your Subaru Impreza WRXs!

NEWS
By
19th October 2022 3 Comments
Show Us Your Subaru Impreza WRXs!

It’s almost hard to believe, but the Subaru Impreza WRX turns 30 years old this month. With multiple rally victories at all levels during that time, a loyal following of owners have amassed over the last three decades.

Continuing on from our 86 Day reader post back in August, it seemed like an appropriate occasion to showcase some of your cars for the Impreza’s anniversary.

  • Subaru 008
  • Subaru 001
Subaru 002
  • Subaru 003
  • Subaru 004
Subaru 005
  • Subaru 006
  • Subaru 007

So if you own an Impreza WRX, STI or USDM RS, be it a rally, circuit, show, stance or street build (or maybe something else), send us a few clear images and a little bit of information about your car, and we’ll do our best to include it in an upcoming Impreza WRX 30th anniversary readers rides post. We’re hoping to share a wide variety of cars between models to reflect just how truly versatile the Impreza is, so don’t be shy.

There are some requirements though. Every image needs to be:

- Shot landscape/horizontal 

- Sized 1280px x 1920px (or larger)

- Saved as a high-resolution JPEG file

- Not be watermarked

- There is a maximum of 5 images per submission

- If you did not take the photo/s, you need to have permission from the photographer/s to share them on Speedhunters

- Include your full name and let us where in the world you live

- If you’re on Instagram and would like us to publish your username, please include that too

Email all of this to: iamthespeedhunter@speedhunters.com with the subject title: WRX Month

Submissions need to be received no later than 12:00pm GMT / 4:00am PST Wednesday August 26

The Speedhunters
Instagram: thespeedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

3 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Ronin22

Tobey punching the air right now. Not one photo of his GC8 lol!

2
Basith P.

Looking forward to this one!
We need more like this!

3
Ben Bonnett

For the deadline do you mean October 26?

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS