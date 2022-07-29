Show Us Your AE86s!

Next Chapter >

August 6 (8/6) is a special day for Toyota AE86 owners. What started as a uniquely Japanese event is now truly global, and on this day – 86 Day – owners celebrate their love of Toyota’s ’80s rear-wheel drive icon.

It’s been a while since we’ve showcased any readers rides on Speedhunters, so what better time to bring that back than with a special 86 Day post featuring your cars.









If you own a Hachiroku – whether it’s a stock road car, a race, rally, drag or drift car, a project that’s under construction or something else, we want to hear from you. Send us some images and brief rundown on your car, and Chaydon, one of our resident AE86 owners, will do his best to include it in our 86 Day 2022 readers rides post.

There are some requirements though. Every image needs to be:

- Shot landscape/horizontal

- Sized 1280px x 1920px (or larger)

- Saved as a high quality JPEG file

- Not be watermarked

- There is a maximum of 5 images per submission

- If you did not take the photo/s, you need to have permission from the photographer/s to share them on Speedhunters

Include your full name and let us where in the world you live. If you’re on Instagram and would like us to publish your username, please include that too.

Email all of this to: iamthespeedhunter@speedhunters.com with the subject title: 86 Day 2022.

Submissions need to be received no later than 12:00pm GMT / 4:00am PST Thursday 4 August.

The Speedhunters

Instagram: thespeedhunters