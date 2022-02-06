WATCH: The Definition Of Car Control By Kévin Estre

Next Chapter >

Take one Kévin Estre, a rain-soaked Nürburgring and a Manthey-Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R. The result? One of the most incredible qualifying laps you will ever see.

Uploaded earlier this week on Manthey’s YouTube channel, the level of car control displayed by Mr. Estre is almost incomprehensible. It makes the GP section of the lap seem fairly tame… right until he joins the Nordschleife.

Keep the volume up on this, and listen to the constant wheel spin in every gear.

If you follow the world of endurance and sports car racing, Kévin’s become a bit of a household name in recent years, and for good reason. Case in point, this 2014 lap in a McLaren 12C GT3 which still remains the fastest SuperPole lap in N24 history.

Then there was the legendary overtake of Maro Engle (using the grass) on the Döttinger Höhe, which Kévin repeated several years later on the Frikadelli-Racing Porsche, both times battling for the lead. Bonkers.

Is it too early to get excited about the N24 Race this year? Absolutely not, it’s only 119 days away. Not that we’re counting…

