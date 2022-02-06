SHARE WATCH: The Definition Of Car Control By Kévin Estre

WATCH: The Definition Of Car Control By Kévin Estre

VIDEO
By
6th February 2022 1 Comment
WATCH: The Definition Of Car Control By Kévin Estre

Take one Kévin Estre, a rain-soaked Nürburgring and a Manthey-Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R. The result? One of the most incredible qualifying laps you will ever see.

Uploaded earlier this week on Manthey’s YouTube channel, the level of car control displayed by Mr. Estre is almost incomprehensible. It makes the GP section of the lap seem fairly tame… right until he joins the Nordschleife.

Keep the volume up on this, and listen to the constant wheel spin in every gear.

Speedhunters-Porsche-Manthay-911-Winner-7996

If you follow the world of endurance and sports car racing, Kévin’s become a bit of a household name in recent years, and for good reason. Case in point, this 2014 lap in a McLaren 12C GT3 which still remains the fastest SuperPole lap in N24 history.

Then there was the legendary overtake of Maro Engle (using the grass) on the Döttinger Höhe, which Kévin repeated several years later on the Frikadelli-Racing Porsche, both times battling for the lead. Bonkers.

Is it too early to get excited about the N24 Race this year? Absolutely not, it’s only 119 days away. Not that we’re counting…

The Speedhunters
Instagram: thespeedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
Speed Huntres

And only 34 days until Touristenfahrten resumes on the Nordschleife, although if the weather is anything like the video above I might wait another 34.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS