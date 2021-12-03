3 Standouts From The Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show

Next Chapter >

Last week, I gave you an overall look at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2021, as hosted by Mooneyes. Today I’m going to share with you three of my favorite builds from the event.

I’ll kick things off with this street-registered S130 Fairlady Z drag machine, prepped by Round Engineering.

Cars like this one bring back feelings of nostalgia for the once-thriving Japanese drag racing scene. The lack of any proper drag strip and the sheer costs involved with pushing the envelope has thinned drag racing down to only a few events a year here in Japan.





But this wild Z proves that there are still those chasing zeroyon dreams, and in the process tuning old cars up to levels that I never thought would be possible.

As you can see from the work that’s gone into the intake and exhaust of this L-series, chasing classic naturally-aspirated performance is still very much a thing in Japan. Sure, they could have taken the easy route and dumped this old Nissan straight-six for an RB with a big turbo, but to me, what you see here is far more commendable.

The owner told me that the engine is pushing out around 380hp, which is decent output for a stroked 3.1L. However, what makes this fuel-injected six really special – aside from being controlled by a MoTeC ECU – is that it’s backed up by a Holinger 6-speed sequential gearbox, shifted via paddles behind the Momo steering wheel.

That fact that this car is totally street legal and also able to turn 10-second quarter miles is pretty cool. It crushes that perfect mix of new and old, and I bet it sounds absolutely incredible at 8,000rpm.

Next up we have something that’s less to do with speed but more to do with style.

If you’re of my generation, then Back to the Future might have had quite an impact on you, as it did on me. For how cool Doc Brown’s DeLorean DMC-12 was, an image of the Toyota Tacoma that Marty McFly uncovered in his parents’ garage at the end of the first movie is still imprinted in my mind. It might also explain my attraction to lifted pick-ups, regardless of that fact that I live in the most pick-up-unfriendly city on earth.





The details on the truck are absolutely spot on.





The owner didn’t stop at the vehicle itself either; there was a ‘Save The Clock Tower’ flyer, plus a Grays Sports Almanac, Nike MAGs and Mattel Hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II included in the display.

That brings us to my third and final car. As someone who has owned wagons in the past, if you asked me to list my top five favorites, the BMW E34 5 Series would definitely be there – especially in M5 guise.





To get one looking just right takes a very simple yet well-selected list of mods, starting off with a few carbon details and flawless paint.

Next, perfect wheels and fitment – something this wagon pulls off with a set of super-shiny and mega-dished BBS RSs.





The very light gray trim that is so instantly visible through the huge windows – one of those things these late ’80s/early ’90s cars always stood out for – is carried through the entire cabin, including the Alcantara-trimmed vintage Recaro seats.

It’s a pity I couldn’t locate the owner to get a few pictures of the engine – maybe next time. If you recall though, we saw this very car at Wekfest Nagoya earlier in the year, although then it had a different set of wheels fitted. I just had to give it more space here, as I am a massive fan of the BBS mesh design.

I hope you enjoyed this year’s Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show. The next big event from my side of the world will be Tokyo Auto Salon, but right before it, the New Year’s Meeting at Daikoku PA. As always, I can’t wait for that.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare

dino@speedhunters.com