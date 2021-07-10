SHARE WATCH: Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2021 On Speedhunters

10th July 2021 0 Comments
It’s July, the sun is shining and hundreds of motorsport greats are preparing to hammer up a 1.16-mile hillclimb in the middle of Chichester.

Out of context, there’s nothing remotely normal about that kind of behaviour. Yet, since the mid-’90s, the Goodwood Festival Of Speed has done exactly that. And it’s now a staple in the calendar for motorsport fans all around the world.

It’s a simple concept made bizarre by the fact it takes place on Lord March’s driveway. But that’s exactly what makes it so entertaining too.

For 2021 the Festival Of Speed was granted test event status, which means all attendees (all 140,000+ of ‘em) are required to be either double vaccinated or have negative lateral flow tests every day to gain entry. Obviously, despite this fact, there’s a whole load of regulars unable to attend for obvious reasons. But the Goodwood live stream is a perfect alternative giving you all the action from the comfort of your sofa.

We’re two days in already, but competition is getting seriously fierce with multiple cars running sub 49-second times. Qualifying follows today, with the big shootout finale taking place on Sunday.

It’s something you won’t want to miss, and through the powers of social media and cross-platform sharing we’ve ensured you won’t have that issue either. Simply head over to the Speedhunters Facebook page here and you’ll be greeted with live streams on both Saturday and Sunday.

There are no tricks, no sign-up required and no hassle. Just action at your fingertips from one of the best events in the world. What’s not to love?

Mark Riccioni
Instagram: mark_scenemedia
Twitter: markriccioni
mark@scene-media.com

