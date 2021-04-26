Track, Street Or Show, This Evo X Is Ready

Next Chapter >

I’ve always envied people that not only have a clear end goal in mind when building a car, but also a well-thought-out plan on how to get there.

Personally, I only seem to end up with presentable vehicles via dumb luck or torturous amounts of trial and error. If you had to pick one Dave to be like from this story, let it be David Bordeau and not myself.

When Mr. Bordeau secured the keys to his dream car – a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X – he methodically laid out the steps necessary to build what would become a visually-tasteful and functional machine.

David’s vision for a car that takes form and combines it with function isn’t unique. In fact, despite slammed Evo Xs being extremely prevalent in recent years, I’d wager that functional examples still make up the majority of them on the road. After all, Mitsubishi of yore did a great job equipping owners with a solid foundation to build upon.

Once David knew the direction he was headed, going from stock to how the car sits today started with a phone call to Quebec-based DSG Performance.

DSG, which is rapidly approaching its fourteenth year in operation, started as an e-commerce store in 2008. Founders Eran Dahan and Sean Segal are enthusiasts themselves, and the company was built around products they would run on their own cars. That mindset hasn’t changed over the years.

David had a multi-step build plan for his Evo, and DSG helped make it reality.

With a few noteworthy Lancer Evolution Xs under their belt prior to this one, DSG was able to use their knowledge of the platform to keep the progress rolling at a steady clip.

Like most projects, the build began with basic bolt ons. The stock suspension was almost immediately swapped for Fortune Auto 500 Series APLS coilovers with springs and dampers rated and valved to DSG specifications. David wanted more than just a casual wheel gap reduction though, so things were taken further.

Currently underneath the car are Whiteline sway bars front and rear, bushings and aluminum lateral locks.





Whiteline’s name is also on the roll center correction assembly, while the camber and toe arms are Torque Solutions items. Finally, there’s a Password:JDM five-point strut bar under-hood.

The wheels, which are the much-loved RAYS Volk Racing TE37s that Mark recently professed his love to, are the second set the car has worn. The previous narrower, black set have been replaced with the current classic bronze 18x10s. David was a little hesitant to go with bronze over black, but Jason managed to convince him it was the right choice. From where I’m sitting, I am inclined to agree.

The Volk wheels are wrapped in healthy 265/35R18 Nitto Invos. That’s fair-sized rubber for an Evo, and the performance-minded fitment of this wheel and tire setup was achieved via a complete carbon fiber Varis wide-body kit.

Utilizing a Varis kit was always part of the vision, and David’s iterative mindset meant that very little of what was done previously had to be jettisoned to achieve this ‘final’ look.

In addition to the fenders and bumpers, the double canards, vented hood, LED CCFL headlights, tail lights and half carbon rear diffuser are all Varis items. There’s no missing the Varis carbon spoiler affixed to the trunk either.

The result is not exactly subtle, but considering just how many parts are in play it certainly isn’t grandiose either. It all comes together rather tastefully.

Popping the hood, DSG has built the Evo X’s factory-fitted 4B11 up into a reliable 440awhp powerplant. A Garrett GTX357R turbo bolted to a Full-Race ProStock turbo manifold replaces the factory setup, and the intercooler and related piping comes from AMS. Radium Engineering components provide uprated fuel delivery paired with ID 1,050cc fuel injectors and a Walbro 255lph fuel pump.

Upping the ‘show’ aspect of the engine bay is more or less every carbon fiber component that Password:JDM makes for the Evo X platform. This includes spark plug covers, a cooling plate, fuse box cover, relay cover and engine bay dress-up kit. David really likes carbon fiber, if you couldn’t tell. Even the hood struts feature a bit of carbon garnish.

More carbon fiber can be found inside the car covering where the back seat previously resided. With an Autopower Race half cage installed there was really no reason to keep the rear bench.

There’s no carbon behind the wheels, but there are titanium pad shields from Girodisc which reportedly help dissipate heat under heavy braking. Girodisc 2-piece rotors have also been utilized along with matching Magic brake pads. The factory-supplied Brembo calipers have been retained, but have been powder-coated gloss black.

The Evo has all the makings of a head-turning driver, but David hasn’t yet been able to experience it as it now sits. Due to Canada’s current Covid restrictions, returning from Nunavut, where David works, to Quebec, where the car currently resides, isn’t possible.

While he waits, David has been living vicariously through the experiences of the car’s current caretakers at DSG Performance. Hopefully David and the car are able to reunite soon, but until then the guys at DSG will just have to do their best to keep the motor warm.

Dave Thomas

Instagram: stanceiseverythingcom