Gone In 5 Seconds: Breaking Records With A 3,500hp Small Block Ford V8

Next Chapter >

Have you ever wondered what the world’s fastest Ford small block V8-powered car looks like? I’ll tell you – it resembles a blue Mustang GT500.

‘Resembles’ is a key word here, because clearly I’m showing you a dragster. Well, technically it’s a Doorslammer, which is very similar to a Pro Mod machine.





Andres Arnover, owner of the Fast Ford Racing Team and driver of this Mustang is well known in European drag racing circles. The Estonian races all around the continent, and has previously competed in the USA. It was there, at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, that Andres became the first to run a 5-second quarter-mile ET using a Ford small block V8. His time: 5.999 at 245.49mph (395.077km/h)











What does it take to achieve that level of performance with a small block Ford? About 3,500hp, I’m told. The engine is a 430ci unit built to support 4,000hp at the crank with a Weston Machine billet block, Dave Visner Pro-X billet heads, twin 88mm Precision Pro Mod turbochargers, and M1 methanol fuel. (Check out the full engine spec below)











It should come as no surprise that Andres and his team were only able to achieve this record in the USA, where drag racing culture has existed for more than 70 years. The facilities are just so much better stateside, and those managing the top drag strips have immense knowledge when it comes to setting up and maintaining their tracks.







I shot the Mustang at a local event here in Estonia, where Fast Ford Racing participated purely for demonstration. The strip was just a closed-down airfield runway without any PJ1 TrackBite on the ground. So even with the power turned right down – we’re talking just 4.35psi of boost here – the back tyres were spinning, but it was impressive to watch nonetheless.





For 2021, Andres is making a move to the FIA Pro Modified class with a brand new chassis and a HEMI engine. He feels that the job has done with the Ford small block, but given Fast Ford Racing’s success with the engine, I guess we should never say never.

Vladimir Ljadov

Instagram: wheelsbywovka

because@wheelsbywovka.com

www.wheelsbywovka.com

Fast Ford Racing Ford Mustang Doorslammer



Weight:

1,040kg/2,292lb

Engine:

Ford 430ci small block V8, Weston Machine billet block, Dave Visner Pro-X billet heads, Jesel aluminum intake shaft rockers, Jesel steel exhaust shaft rockers, Jesel keyway lifters, Trend pushrods, Manley titanium intake & Inconel exhaust valves, PAC triple valve spring, PAC retainers & locks, Dave Visner billet intake with oval throttle body, Diamond 11.0:1 pistons, GRP aluminum rods, Winberg billet 4-inch stroker crankshaft, 55mm custom camshaft with Jesel belt drive, custom-made 2-piece billet oil pan, 2x Precision Turbo 88mm Pro Mod turbochargers, M1 methanol fuel, Fueltech FT600 ECU, Ecumaster PMU16 power management unit, FT-Spark 8, 2x Fueltech Nano lambdas, 8x EGT box, 4x travel sensors, Aviaid 4-stage dry sump system, Aeromotive Promod fuel pump, 8x Billet 850lb, 8x Siemens 235lb injectors

Driveline:

M&M TH400 NHRA Pro Mod transmission, 1.77/1.4/1 gears with internal & external dump valve, Browell custom bell-housing, PTC 10.5-inch converter, M&M shifter, Precision carbon driveshaft, Mats Brag custom floater axle with Strange floater kit, Tom’s billet third member with 4.11 and 3.7 gears

Suspension:

Penske Kinetic double adjustable shocks

Wheels:

Weld Racing 16×16-inch Pro Mod double bead-lock wheels (rear)