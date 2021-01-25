SHARE A V12-Themed Garage House With A V8 Surprise

A V12-Themed Garage House With A V8 Surprise

25th January 2021 4 Comments
A V12-Themed Garage House With A V8 Surprise

Do you have a garage space all to yourself? Or maybe it’s something you aspire to having? How would you set it up? Would it be clean and clinical, or filled up with memorabilia, collectables and trinkets you have accumulated over the years?

These Garage House stories have been so much fun to hunt out and put together. And it’s not just the garages and their content, it’s meeting the owners themselves. I see a lot of their character reflected in the choices they have made, their tastes and love for cars coming across in the way they execute it all. If I had to choose one word to describe the Japanese garage houses we’ve looked at so far, Chiba-san’s would stand out for its clean approach to creating a dream garage, and Shinji’s would be an ode the world of rough.

Today, we’re going to check out Fujiyama-san’s annex to his main residence. We’ll call this one V12, because four out of his six cars sport rather large V12 motors. But as you can see in the featured image, there’s a little surprise lurking in this garage too…

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_01
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_28
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_03
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_06
saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_02

Now, unlike Chiba-san’s house where three garage shutters reveal each of his cars for maximum impact, Fujiyama-san’s garage is three car length’s deep and thus requires some shuffling around.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_29

So, while I looked over his W124 Mercedes-Benz E 280 wagon, which after many years continues to be a great car for family duties, Fujiyama cranked some V12s to life. First out of the garage and down the driveway was his W140 S 600.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_30

The car sits on Lorinser wheels, and of course is powered by the M120 V12 that AMG modified and used as a base for the Pagani Zonda 20-odd years ago. If you want a ’90s limo to sound like an old F1 car, then this is what you need to buy, along with a Japanese-made Brilliant headers and exhaust combo, which costs around the same as the base car.

  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_44
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_27
saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_07

Fujiyama-san is a true connoisseur, appreciating both naturally aspirated as well as boosted V12s. – as any gentleman should. The W222 S 65 AMG is the car he spends most of his time in, enjoying the luxurious ride quality and the seemingly limitless reserves of power and torque.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_09

With his Benzes out of the way, Fujiyama-san was able to back his yellow Lamborghini Aventador deeper down into his garage, in what we can probably call the Italian corner of the collection.

  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_10
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_11

This gave me room to begin checking out the overall decor, starting with his collection of license plates on the back of the shutter.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_04
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_16
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_17

The first thing I noticed was the sheer width of the building. There is room to line up two cars side-by-side, but unusually for a Japanese garage, there’s also enough width to swing open doors all the way. It certainly makes things far easier when parking, and even frees up enough space for Fujiyama-san’s Ducati 749 to be displayed.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_08

It wasn’t long before the familiar sound of a totally un-silenced Italian twin-turbo V8 disturbed what had up until this point been a tranquil afternoon.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_50

Cars were shuffled around.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_45

And positioned for maximum impact.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_12
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_13
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_15
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_25
saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_14

A view like this makes me go weak at the knees. I’ll get into the F40 shortly, but first we need to continue checking out the garage itself.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_37
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_18
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_42

One of the first things I noticed was the red door that provides direct access to Fujiyama-san’s home. It’s painted to look like the red front door on Enzo Ferrari’s house inside the old factory grounds in Maranello.

Fujiyama went all-out with the red highlights and details, even having his breaker box and the plug trims painted. You have to appreciate little details like these.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_19
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_41
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_48
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_31
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_21
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_38

The decor is more akin to an automotive museum than a private garage. One wall is decorated with professionally-shot images of all the cars that Fujiyama has owned, and if you look closely you’ll see that one of those was a Koenig Testarossa. Respect.

  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_32
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_33
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_39
saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_36

Now here’s a poster I need in my office!

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

There are also bits and pieces that Fujiyama has ended up keeping, like this Ferrari 348 rear grille.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

And a few steering wheels.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_35

Then we have another important piece of his current V12 puzzle, a 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach… minus the rear wing. Bravo!

  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_22
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_43

I really don’t think Fujiyama-san was able to decide which late ’80s supercar icon to get, so he did the sensible thing…

  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_34
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_40
saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_23

He armed himself with both the Countach 25th Anniversary with the Horacio Pagani-designed wide body aero, and a Ferrari F40.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_64

Check out how close to the back wall the old Lambo needs to be in order for the two cars in front to fit in the garage. Fujiyama-san has also placed small square carpet marts under each wheel so that the epoxy finish on the floor doesn’t get stained or damaged by the gigantic tires.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_47

Of course, his second Lamborghini isn’t a random purchase – it’s the limited edition 50th Anniversary Aventador. It makes so much sense with the 25th Anniversary Countach in the back.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_46

The car is just a normal Aventador but it’s finished off in the signature yellow and has a similar yellow on the center quilted parts of the seats. The stitching is color-matched too.

Wow, listen to me talk like one of those supercar spotters on YouTube. I almost feel I should stage a reveal next time I change the color of the wrap on my car. Like, subscribe and don’t forget to smash that notification bell, too! OK, I’ll stop… I promise.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_65

Seeing as I am the biggest F40 fanboy, I asked Fujiyama-san if he could park the Ferrari in the center of the garage so we could get a few detailed shots with its cowls and doors wide open.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_66

When I can, I take in these moments as slowly as I possibly can. I love poring over the details of cars like these, and with the F40 it was getting lost in the smallest parts, and the rawness and overall simplicity of the design.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_61
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_54
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_52
saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_62

While Fujiyama-san’s F40 is a very well looked after example, it’s not museum perfect – it’s road perfect. This car gets driven; it’s enjoyed and taken out often as it should.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_55

The car wears its original Speedline five-spoke wheels, and is even shod in the OEM Pirelli P Zero tires it originally came with for a true poop-in-your-pants-when-the-boost-hits experience.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_53

To emphasize the sound of the tiny twin-turbo V8, the stock Ferrari exhaust system has been replaced with a straight-through Tubi Style system. It’s pretty loud at idle, but move the throttle pedal by 0.5mm and all aural hell breaks loose – in the best way possible.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_49

What emissions?

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_58
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_57
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_51

Like so many exotics in Japan, this F40 runs a more modern Aragosta coilover setup and Roberuta air cups all around so that it can be lifted at the flick of a switch.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_60
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_59
  • saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_56

Everywhere you look you can’t fault the execution. The F40 was so compromised as a road car, but at the same time it hit the bullseye in every way possible. These days, supercar buyers expect ridiculous performance, luxury, comfort and an infinitely customizable vehicle. In 1987, with the F40, you got a barely-legal race car for the road that would terrify its owners. And that’s it.

saitama_collection_dino_dalle_carbonare_63

This brings us to the end of our third Garage House visit. I hope to revisit this story type a lot more this year, even if COVID continues making things a little tough. As always, I’m open to hearing what you guys want to see more or less of, so let me know in the comments section below.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare
dino@speedhunters.com

4 comments

1
vivizurianty

Fantastic garage article, Dino. Fujiyama-san certainly knows creme de la creme of cars.
if Fujiyama-san had a dog, I bet she would bark like a V12 ;)

Author2
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Thanks, glad you enjoyed it. Damn, I need a V12 dog in my life lol

3
Nice!

There are "Car Guys" and there are automobile connoisseurs... and then there's Fujiyama-san.

Author4
Dino Dalle Carbonare

Hi likes the good sh#t

