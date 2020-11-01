What Would You Ask Maaya Orido?

Next Chapter >

Meet Maaya Orido, daughter of famed Japanese race car driver Manabu Orido, and just as passionate about cars as her father.

At 20 years old, Maaya is part of a demographic in Japan – and around the world – that will experience a very big shift in the automotive realm. As car manufacturers keep telling us, the EV revolution is well on its way, and with releases coming every month it really seems to be turning into a reality right in front of our eyes.

At the same time, nostalgia is showing no signs of letting off. The cars my generation grew up lusting over are now the sought-after modern day classics that everyone wants to get their hands on.

Despite her young age, Maaya seems to sit very much with this group. Having grown up watching her dad race cars in various professional series and being involved in the aftermarket scene, not only as a driver and reviewer but also a trendsetter, now it’s Maaya’s turn.

That’s why we will be spending some time with her at 130R Yokohama, the business that Orido has built up in the last few years to train current and future drivers with the latest simulators. Maaya is getting the same coaching as she refines her driving skills.

Being the daughter of someone so well known in the car world must be interesting, which is why we would like to give you, the Speedhunters readers, an opportunity to ask Maaya some questions.

I’ll soon be heading back to 130R Yokohama to check out Maaya’s recently completed, supercharged Toyota 86, and will sit down with her to get the answers.

So go ahead and let us know what you’d like to ask in the comments section below, or via our Instagram channel. I’ll be selecting the best 10 questions, so make your submissions interesting.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: dino_dalle_carbonare

dino@speedhunters.com