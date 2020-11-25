WATCH: Top Gear + Chris Harris x Andreas Preuninger = The New Porsche 992 GT3

Next Chapter >

I was never really very good at maths or English during my school years, so I’ve no idea if the above equation makes any sense structurally.

But what I can tell you is this: Thanks to our friends at Top Gear, I really enjoyed the last 40-minutes or so that I just spent watching the film you see embedded below.

Mark sent me a link to this earlier via iMessage and I also saw a few people talking about the film on Instagram. I skipped dinner, fired up YouTube and mirrored this to my TV. “It’s brilliant!” I text Mark. “Ah, yes,” he replied. “It’s a film made specifically for geeks like us.”

We are car nerds to the core, and I’m in safe company with you all when I say that there’s no shame in this.





Just over a year ago, Benjamin Marjanac at the Porsche Museum organised six GT3s for us to drive for the afternoon. That day, the Porsche way of doing things shone through. “Relax, take your pick, let’s have some fun,” Beny said.

In a similar make-yourself-at-home style, this video – with Andy Preuninger, Director of Porsche’s GT Product Line, and Chris Harris – is like two old friends having a chat down the pub. Only there’s no bar, just a bevy of GT cars and, of course, the spanking new 992 GT3.

Without wanting to spoil things: Yes, it’s NA. There will be a manual option. Plus, we will see the GT3 ‘Touring’ model offered once again, at some point in the future.





I’m happy about lots of things tonight, but maybe that’s because my aforementioned dinner was missed and I’m three beers in. Anyway, in no particular order, I am 1.) Glad that hardcore GT cars like this are still being made. 2.) Porsche managed to pull off that incredible swan-neck rear wing. And 3.) Top Gear brought us 40-minutes of GT3 evolution-based heaven.

What do you think of it? As always, first one to write ‘praise the manuals’ in the comments section below wins absolutely nothing (but adoration and a few likes from the Speedhunters community).

No matter when and wherever you’re reading this: Happy GT3 Wednesday.

Ben Chandler

