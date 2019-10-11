SHARE Daikoku Nights – In The English Midlands

11th October 2019 0 Comments
Most Speedhunters will be familiar with Daikoku PA (Parking Area) – a Japanese motorway rest-stop just outside Yokohama that has become a hub for automotive expression of all kinds.

On any given evening it plays host to a variety of diamanté-encrusted Lamborghinis, JDM icons, and LED-clad, anime-playing vans. It’s somewhere that’s always been on my bucket list of places to visit.

Speedhunters_Daikoku Night193
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night14
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night19
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night25

While I may not be in Japan and the location doesn’t quite resemble the concrete cluster of Daikoku PA proper, Caffeine & Machine recently played host to the next best thing for us that live in England – Daikoku Nights.

  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night48
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night60
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night37
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night58

In the middle of England, also known as the Midlands, the automotive pub/hub staged an homage to the famous parking area by welcoming JDM machinery of all kinds.

Speedhunters_Daikoku Night54
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night65
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night4
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night17
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night39
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night26
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night6
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night35

The first (of hopefully many) Daikoku Nights attracted a large crowd, with marshals having to turn cars away only two hours after the event started.

Speedhunters_Daikoku Night44
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night69
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night55
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night32
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night59

The carpark was littered with everything from S14s and 86s, to Chasers and MX-5s. There was even Driftworks’ Promodet/RWB Porsche, which kind of fits with the theme. Regardless, I think everyone was glad that meets like this are no longer reserved to occasional show weekends or supermarket carparks.

  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night73
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night70
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night83
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night85
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night84
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night88
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night160
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night187
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night156

As the sun began to set, the true glory of the Daikoku Night’s light-up fantasy was realised. The centrepiece was a Nissan 180SX outlined in multi-coloured LED strips that pulsed throughout the evening, casting a colourful glow on those in the carpark.

Speedhunters_Daikoku Night109
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night91
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night89
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night92
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night106
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night105
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night120
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night134

I’m not going to be the one to declare the renaissance of neon-coloured lights, but it does seem like there’s a small contingent that are making a go of it. And there is nothing seemingly more at odds than seeing a countryside pub being surrounded by lowered, glowing JDM cars.

  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night123
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night116
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night96
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night189
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night112
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night132
  • Speedhunters_Daikoku Night128
Speedhunters_Daikoku Night117

I for one, can’t wait for next month’s Daikoku Nights to do it all over again.

Charlie Brenninkmeijer
Instagram: charlieb.photography
Website: charlieb.photography

