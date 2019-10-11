Daikoku Nights – In The English Midlands

Next Chapter >

Most Speedhunters will be familiar with Daikoku PA (Parking Area) – a Japanese motorway rest-stop just outside Yokohama that has become a hub for automotive expression of all kinds.

On any given evening it plays host to a variety of diamanté-encrusted Lamborghinis, JDM icons, and LED-clad, anime-playing vans. It’s somewhere that’s always been on my bucket list of places to visit.





While I may not be in Japan and the location doesn’t quite resemble the concrete cluster of Daikoku PA proper, Caffeine & Machine recently played host to the next best thing for us that live in England – Daikoku Nights.







In the middle of England, also known as the Midlands, the automotive pub/hub staged an homage to the famous parking area by welcoming JDM machinery of all kinds.













The first (of hopefully many) Daikoku Nights attracted a large crowd, with marshals having to turn cars away only two hours after the event started.







The carpark was littered with everything from S14s and 86s, to Chasers and MX-5s. There was even Driftworks’ Promodet/RWB Porsche, which kind of fits with the theme. Regardless, I think everyone was glad that meets like this are no longer reserved to occasional show weekends or supermarket carparks.













As the sun began to set, the true glory of the Daikoku Night’s light-up fantasy was realised. The centrepiece was a Nissan 180SX outlined in multi-coloured LED strips that pulsed throughout the evening, casting a colourful glow on those in the carpark.













I’m not going to be the one to declare the renaissance of neon-coloured lights, but it does seem like there’s a small contingent that are making a go of it. And there is nothing seemingly more at odds than seeing a countryside pub being surrounded by lowered, glowing JDM cars.













I for one, can’t wait for next month’s Daikoku Nights to do it all over again.

Charlie Brenninkmeijer

Instagram: charlieb.photography

Website: charlieb.photography

More IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER posts

How To join the IATS program: We have always welcomed readers to contact us with examples of their work and believe that the best Speedhunter is always the person closest to the culture itself, right there on the street or local parking lot. If you think you have what it takes and would like to share your work with us then you should apply to become part of the IAMTHESPEEDHUNTER program. Read how to get involved here.