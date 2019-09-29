Supra Sunday: Five Videos On The New A90

Next Chapter >

The time for hype is over, the time for proving its worth is here.

I’m not going to re-cover well trodden ground here, but I don’t think there has ever been a new performance car which has polarised so many of us. The new A90 Supra has been heralded as the second coming, while also being dismissed as not even being a Supra at the same time.

Thankfully, there’s no more guesswork or supposing as to how it will work or perform, as owners and tuners have taken delivery of their cars. Initial reactions are that it’s very good, but what we all really want to see is how it will live up to the legacy of the JZA80 MKIV Supra. Just how much potential is there in the new platform?

With this in mind, we’ve compiled some of the best new Supra videos for your viewing pleasure, along with a brief rationale as to why we think it’s worth watching. First up, Mr. Papadakis…

1. B58 Engine Teardown

We’re big fans of what Papadakis Racing does, and we’re even bigger fans of their new YouTube content.

Steph Papadakis has set himself the challenge of building his own 1000hp B58; the 3.0-litre straight six which can be found in the A90’s engine bay (along with several BMW models). His question of ‘is the B58 better than the 2JZ’ is one everyone has been asking and this teardown goes someway to answering this.

When you’re finished, make sure to catch the next videos in the series on the Papadakis Racing YouTube Channel. Subscribe while you’re there, they’re good people.

2. Big Turbo Installation with Adam LZ

Don’t worry, the moustache isn’t meant to be taken seriously.

I’m not normally a fan of vlog-style videos (save for my boys at Juicebox) but I’ve spent some time catching up with Adam LZ’s series as he modifies his own 2020 Supra. The ease of access to the hot side of the engine is impressive, with the new turbo install taking only around an hour and resulting in some pretty impressive gains on a relatively lightly modified B58.

Again, the follow up video where his tuner solves the ECU is enjoyable, too.

3. Want to know what the 58 stands for in B58?

If you’re still unsure about the B58, and want to know even more about it, then Engineering Explained has you covered. Be warned, though, this gets nerdy.

4. Level Headed Real World Review

Remember how I said how we were all so polarised about the A90? Well, this is as about a reasonable review as you’re likely to come across, which doesn’t skirt around the Supra’s BMW DNA. Its Z4 sibling even makes an appearance, just as a reminder, if you had somehow forgotten about it.

5. Obligatory Nürburgring Video

No new car is really ‘here’ until someone hustles one around the Nürburgring Nordschleife and posts the mandatory on-board footage to YouTube. Despite being stock, it’s impressive to see how composed and predictable the car seems to be on track.

While it might not ever be the Supra that some want, we should appreciate the fact that someone decided to build and bring to market a new inline-six, rear-wheel drive sports coupe. Heck, despite so many expressing their hate for it, they all still seem to be paying attention to it…

Did we miss any? Make sure to share your favourite A90 videos in the comments below.

