The Wheels of Wörthersee

Wheels are an incredibly personal choice.

They’re a defining feature on a build, and more often than not, the greatest divider of opinions. Asides from their significant functionality, wheels can have the single biggest impact on a vehicle’s aesthetic. The same car with no other changes, can look completely different on two different wheel designs.

Then there’s the art of fitment itself. Figuring out and choosing the diameter along with the correct width, offset and tyre size are crucial decisions. Poke or tuck? Dished or flat-faced? Concavity? What about reverse mounting the faces? Cast or forged? What about the finish? Single or multi-piece?























For something that seems so simple, it’s actually a pretty comprehensive subject matter. Depending on what you’re trying to achieve, the potential outcomes and results are almost infinite.

As you can imagine, Wörthersee plays host to as many wheel choices and ideas as you could ever hope to see. While by no means is this a complete study, I did try to achieve a decent spread of variety over the few days I was at the lake.

It probably goes without saying that the BBS RS is a popular choice amongst the VW Group fans…



















































While I certainly consider myself a fan of more traditional wheel designs, I can appreciate the concept and execution behind some of the more intricate designs that have been emerging over the last few years. With companies now incorporating 3D printing into the process, I’m sure these designs will continue to evolve in years to come, although I still won’t fancy trying to clean them.

I did that find the lack of TE37s here disturbing. It’s something I might have to rectify in 2020.

Paddy McGrath

Instagram: pmcgphotos

Twitter: pmcgphotos

paddy@speedhunters.com